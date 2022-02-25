The Veuve Clicquot Experience at the Eden Hotel

Enjoy a romantic “high altitude” gourmet experience

Hotel Eden, the five stars luxury hotel belonging to the Dorchester Collection, will host the pop up of Veuve Clicquot, the famous Champagne Maison, on the terrace of its restaurant II Giardino until the end of March. The initiative celebrates the memory of the first expedition in Italy of the Maison, dated back to 1772, from Reims to Rome. The Veuve Clicquot Experience is an exclusive dinner inside two cabins of a vintage cable car, designed by Veuve Cliquot.

With the amazing view that you can enjoy for the Giardino resturant’s terrace it will feel as if you are in the mountains.

The menu of this fabulous experience has been created by Fabio Ciervo, the Executive Chef of the Eden Hotel, and it will be accompanied by a selection of Cuvée Veuve Clicquot champagne; these series of dishes will remind you of alpine tastes and flavors, such as fondue, canederli with spice-flavored consommé, pork meat stew, polenta taragna, mushrooms and truffles. And for dessert, the unmissable Strudel with apples and aged rum.

The menu is a la carte, average cost of each dish is €35. Price of champagne is variable but, for example, a Brut Yellow Label or Brut Rosé cost goes, respectively, from 25 to 39 euros for a flute and from 124 and 150 euros for the bottle.

Hotel Eden – Il Giardino Restaurant

Via Ludovisi 49

Open daily until the 31st of March from 12pm to 10pm

dorchestercollection.com/it/rome/hotel-eden