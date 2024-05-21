Enjoy Your Summer Evenings at TH Carpegna Palace Hotel

TH Carpegna Palace Hotel has an exciting summer program featuring exclusive aperitivo, outdoor cinema, and BBQ

Not far from the Vatican City lies is fairy-tale oasis: the elegant and romantic TH Rome Carpegna Palace Hotel. Surrounded by greenery, this hotel beautifully marries elegance and sophistication with the simplicity of Italian cuisine, offering products of the highest quality.

This summer, TH Rome Carpegna Palace Hotel has curated an exciting program to help you enjoy balmy summer evenings in its enchanting garden.

Aperitivo With Music

Every Thursday from 7pm, Carpegna Palace hosts “Aperitivo in Musica,” starting on May 23 and continuing throughout the summer.

For €18, you can indulge in a delightful aperitivo in the hotel’s dreamy garden, complete with snacks like pizza, vegetarian tempura, and mini sandwiches, all accompanied by refreshing drinks. A DJ set will provide the perfect musical backdrop.

If you’re looking to unwind after a long day, this event is the perfect choice.

Cinema Under the Stars

Roman summer evenings are stunning, so why not make the most of them? Carpegna Palace is hosting outdoor cinema nights starting from May 30 at 8pm. This event will alternate with “Aperitivo in Musica”— every Thursday at Carpegna Palace is brimming with activities!

The cinema nights will take place in the garden, where you can lounge on chairs and blankets and watch your favorite movies. For €18, you can enjoy a delicious menu featuring venere rice, vitello tonnato, desserts, and drinks while watching a movie under the stars.

Imagine the magic of cinema combined with the beauty of a summer night—it’s an experience not to be missed.

BBQ Night

There’s nothing quite like a summer barbecue… every Friday night starting from May 24, Carpegna Palace is hosting a BBQ night. For €38 per person, you can savor a buffet including pizza, BBQ dishes such as chicken, hamburgers, lamb, and pork, and drinks.

Gather your friends for a night of delicious food, drinks, and the peace offered by the hotel’s garden. It’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend!

Address

Via Aurelia, 481 Aperitivo con Musica

Thursday 23/5, 6/6, 20/6, 4/7 & 18/7 from 7pm Cinema Sotto le Stelle

Thursday 30/5, 13/6, 27/6, 11/7 & 25/7 from 8pm BBQ Night

Every Friday from 24/5 Contact 06 89478602

ristorante481@carpegnapalace.it

www.carpegnapalace.it