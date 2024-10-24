The Rome Halloween Guide

The best Halloween parties and events in Rome in 2024

Witches, ghosts, spiders, and cobwebs; it must be Halloween time! Here Romeing shares with you some of the best creepily cool parties which are taking place on October 31 in Rome. It’s time to get freaky!

Fun fact: While Halloween may not be as rooted in Italian traditions as it is in the United States or some other countries, it’s a holiday that’s been steadily gaining popularity in recent years. Italians are slowly embracing the spooky spirit and creating a buzz around Halloween like never before.

Get ready to experience an unforgettable Halloween in Rome!

Halloween Night at Chorus

From 8.30pm

Chorus Cafè – Via della Conciliazione, 4

From 8:30 PM Dinner Show – From 10:00 PM Entrance After Dinner 20 euros with a drink included

bookings: whatsapp +39.3392832380

If you’re looking for a spooky Halloween party in a beautiful location look no further… The beautiful Chorus Cafe will host a great Halloween night with 2 amazing DJs. You may join for dinner, a la carte or from 10pm after dinner. Entrance for the party is 20€ with a drink included. If you’re a group you may book for table/service at a cost of 400€ (includes two bottles) but be ware as space is LIMITED. Obviously a costume is MANDATORY.

Halloween Horror Dinner al ViVi – Piazza Venezia

From 9pm

Palazzo Bonaparte – Piazza Venezia, 5

Dinner €40 (drinks excluded)

bookings: www.vivi.it/compra/product/halloween-horror-dinner-al-vivi-piazza-venezia/

Get ready for a thrilling evening at the halls of Palazzo Bonaparte! The theatrical company Sui Generis will lead you through an immersive Horror Game Dinner Show, where you will be the protagonists. You’ll find yourselves caught up in an intriguing storyline filled with mysteries and twists, all set inside a mental asylum. Will you be able to solve the riddle and keep your composure?

Dia de los Muertos at Il Giardino of Hotel Eden

From 31 October to 2 November

Il Giardino Bar – Hotel Eden Roma

70 euros per person for a Mexican tapas tasting menu and one drink of choice

On the occasion of Halloween, Hotel Eden Rome will celebrate ‘Dia de los Muertos’ at Il Giardino Bar with Colombian chef Roy Caceres, hosted by Salvatore Bianco, head of the restaurant “Orma” (1 Michelin star), and Brian Galvan, one of the six bartenders from the Mexican bar Hanky Panky. The cocktail bar in Mexico City was awarded among ‘The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023’. Chef Caceres will offer a series of tapas inspired by Mexico to accompany the drink menu. The aperitif can be enjoyed on Thursday, October 31, from 6:00 PM to midnight, with a live Mariachi band from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, followed by a DJ set from 8:00 PM to midnight. On Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2, the DJ set will be featured from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Largo Venue: Halloween party nella selva oscura

From 10pm

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2

entry fee: 18€ / 20€

Are you ready to descend into Dante’s Inferno? Largo Venue brings you an evening of fun and terror. You’ll also find the most engaging pop music in the main room, experimental sounds in the Rumah Hall, and signature rock tunes in the Acquario Room. Optional dress code inspired by Dante’s Inferno.

Disco Inferno at Alcazar Live • Halloween Party w/ Daniel Monaco B2B Jason K

From 10pm

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14

entry fee: €15

On the darkest night of the year, the dance floor at Alcazar Live ignites for an unforgettable night of the finest disco music.

Conventicola degli Ultramoderni: Special Halloween Burlesque Night

From 9:30pm

Via Porta Labicana, 32

bookings: +39 3496726683



Spend your Halloween at the Conventicola degli Ultramoderni, a unique Burlesque Club where underground artists shine on stage, showcasing their exceptional talents. This venue is unlike any other in Rome.

Dress Code: classic monsters, ghosts, witchess and demons otherwise be your insider monster and be yourself… their codes are no codes! Let’s celebrate death and life singing and dancing untill the moon goes down and before the sun of humanity doesn’t come up.

Acrobax: Borghetta Stile 90’s Halloween Party

From 11pm

Via della Vasca Navale, 6

On October 31st, Borghetta Stile 90’s is bringing the ultimate 90s music party to Acrobax–it’s going to be a Halloween celebration like no other!

Mexican Halloween Village (Marino)

October 31 from 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM – November 1-3 from 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM

Humo – Via dei Laghi km4 (Marino)

free entrance

In the heart of the Castelli Romani, in the beautiful setting of HUMO in Marino, on Via dei Laghi Km 4, the Mexican Halloween Village will be set up. A thrilling village where adults and children can have fun with various activities. On October 31 (from 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM) and from November 1 to 3 (from 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM), visitors can enjoy a unique and exciting immersive experience. A magical and colorful atmosphere, a mix of Anglo-Saxon tradition and Mexican culture.

Forte Antenne Halloween

From 8pm

Via del Forte Antenne, 12

11,50€ on dice.fm

On Halloween, Forte Antenne opens its secret places, the previously unexplored underground maze. Featuring sets by Freddy K, Fivequestionmarks, Fabrizio Sala, Zero, and Federica Sco.