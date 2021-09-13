Gaze out at the Roman skyline at this luxurious rooftop bar in Monti

With summer ahead of us, and the beautiful Roman weather just around the corner, finding the spot that caters to la dolce vita properly is key to a Roman holiday. Of course, this goes without saying that when visiting Rome, there are many other activities that come before happy hours, lounging around, and whatnot. But what about winding down? Is Rome not home to one of the richest culinary and libation scenes? Is the art of lounging around not an integral part to the Roman holiday recipe? Italians lounge professionally, and call it the dolce far niente, which translates to “the sweetness of doing nothing.” Lucky for you, I found the perfect spot where you can live out the dolce far niente notion.

Located in the Monti neighbourhood, and up on the 5th floor of the Monti Palace Hotel, is the Tiziano Terrace by Monti View. Recently renovated and put anew, the terrace used to be a simple laundry room where blankets and table covers would enjoy the magnificent view from atop. Fortunately though, the choice was made to share the terrace, thus initiating a careful restoration.

Today, the terrace boasts tall windows, a cosy outside area, an impressive bar, and a lovely seating area where customers can enjoy their meals in the sun. At around 5pm, the bar opens up to loungers, and stays open until around 10.30pm. The bar is also open to outsiders, but reservations are mandatory, as the view is appreciated by many. Once you’ve reserved, stop by the reception to give your name, they will accompany you to the terrace!

With a 180° panorama on the surrounding rooftops, the Vittoriano building, St.Peters in the distance, and the special Roman skyline, you will realize how powerful a view like that can have on the dolce far niente. With nothing quite like it, the Tiziano Terrace by Monti View is a gem for all. Thanks to its close vicinity to other great landmarks, the Colosseum and the Roman Forum to name a few, the Monti neighbourhood itself is also one of the most vibrant areas of the city. With vintage shops, artisanal bodegas, and quaint piazzas to roam through, Monti is unquestionably strollable. Not to mention, it was also where Julius Caesar grew up!

With skylines being one of the biggest characteristics a city can possess, gazing out at the Roman one is truly spectacular. Thanks to the Tiziano Terrace by Monti View, and the attention to detail that shapes the bar service and customer care, you will be able to fully embrace the dolce far niente lifestyle.