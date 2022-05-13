Rome’s Vitala Festival kicks off a restart edition

From Blues to Soul, R&B, Rock, Gospel, Pop, Folk, Jazz and more, Vitala Festival kicked off a new edition right here in Rome. For those who aren’t aware of the Vitala Festival, it’s a self-funded philanthropic festival promoting live music and visual arts, organized in a long-standing collaboration with Teatro San Genesio.

Chicago High Spirits. Photo by Fabio Barilari

From late September to early June concerts and events now take place at Teatro Le Salette (Vicolo del Campanile 14) in the heart of Rome’s Prati area. While the special summer outdoor events from mid-June to early September, are hosted in the lovely venue of Parco Torretta de Massimi (Viale Luigi Moretti 1), on the Aurelia, near via della Pisana.

Eddie & The Hot Rocks. Photo by Fabio Barilari

Thieves&Poets Project_feat.Chiara Piccione. Photo by Fabio Barilari

The Vitala Festival brings together and hosts artists from different walks of life and diverse nationalities with the purpose of entertaining the community, supporting the arts and fostering artistic synergies and cultural integration. Over the years, the Festival has hosted over 200 artists, with monthly performances and events programmed. Vitala Festival has also collaborated on dedicated, special events to fundraise for charities.

As a philanthropic project, the Vitala Festival is made possible by the kind attendance of the public and the generosity of individual donors and supporters, particularly with the increased difficulties and challenges brought about by the Pandemic. The proceeds from the tickets go to defray production costs and to support the artists involved in the Festival.

Special thanks go to all the artists and performers, to Teatro San Genesio, Teatro Le Salette, Parco Torretta de Massimi, to the Festival’s technical team and collaborators, to the kind donors and of course to the audience.

The programs of past seasons are available on Teatro San Genesio website or the Festival’s Facebook Page.

To keep up with our forthcoming events follow us on FB, Instagram or contact us on wonderwallenter@gmail.com to be added to our mailing list.

Vox Mundi | A Tribute to traditional Music & Song

Mimmo Maglionico (Flute, Piccolo, Clarone, Ciaramella, Vocals)

Roberto Trenca (Classical guitar, Cuatro, Ukulele, Charango, Bouzouki)

Lorella Monti (Vocals and Percussion)

Tuesday 17 May at 9.00pm

Teatro Le Salette

Vicolo del Campanile 14

On Tuesday May 17th at 9.00pm, the Vitala Festival – philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – will present a new event of this challenging season of restart. The TRIO formed by MIMMO MAGLIONICO (Flute, Piccolo, Clarone, Ciaramella, Vocals), ROBERTO TRENCA (Classical guitar, Cuatro, Ukulele, Charango, Bouzouki), LORELLA MONTI (Vocals and Percussion) will present an extraordinary journey through a selection of traditional music from different cultures, a journey through the musical expression of their identity, their collective memory and cultural heritage. From the Venezuelan shores with the music of Guillermo De La Roca, to the tangos of Argentina and all the way to the traditional music of the Balkans, the South of Italy and more. An evocative, topical musical tribute and dedicated performance. Join us to support these lovely performers and the continuity of artistic activities!

TICKETS: FULL 15€ / REDUCED for STUDENTS 12€

BOOKING KINDLY REQUIRED – Doors open at 8.30 PM

Info/Bookings: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or 347-8248661

Kindly note, in compliance with government provisions, FFP2 masks are required inside the theatre.