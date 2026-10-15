The 2026 Roma Jazz Festival

Roma Jazz Festival comes back for its 50th edition.

From November 1 to 24, the Roma Jazz Festival returns for its 50th edition, across Auditorium Parco della Musica “Ennio Morricone,” Casa del Jazz, and Alcazar, bringing together some of the world’s most exciting artists, from jazz legends to fearless new innovators. Dedicated to Miles Davis for the centenary from his birth, the festival proves once again how jazz is a language in continuous evolution.

As artistic director Mario Ciampà puts it: “the history of the festival is, in part, the history of jazz itself”

Roma Jazz Festival is one of the most important European festivals that, for half a century, has brought not only the historic great names of the international scene to Rome but also, with tireless curiosity and sensitivity, those representatives of the new generations who continue to innovate a genre of music that is by its nature boundless.

INSPIRATION

The Best Events in November in Rome

Paolo Fresu

Kind of Lives

The festival opens with Paolo Fresu who inaugurates the 50th edition with Kind of Lives, the latest recording project from the play Kind of Miles, written and interpreted by the artist himself. On stage, on Fresu’s side, he will be accompanied by two ensembles, one paying homage to Davis and the other one representing the revolutionary musical evolution.

Yellowjackets will have their comeback on November 4, but this time, they will be hosting Kurt Elling, defined by the Guardian as “a sort of Frank Sinatra with superpowers”. An unmissable meeting between the best jazz singer in the world and one of the most iconic bands will take place at The Roma jazz festival for its 50th anniversary.

A mix of energies

On the 5th of November, more iconic artists will take over the stage: Steve Coleman and his Five elements are ready to make their audience dance. The American saxophonist, known for mixing jazz with hip-hop, creates a funky rhythm that, together with the Five elements, will be an explosion of energy and groove.

On 6 November, Cuban pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Rio de Janeiro mandolin virtuoso Hamilton de Holanda share the stage at the festival for the first time with Collab, their joint project. The two masters of Latin jazz bring intricate melodies, rhythmic complexity and fiery improvised exchanges. Another leading name on the Italian scene, Chiara Civello (23 November) presents her upcoming album, born from her collaboration with producer Clap! Clap!.

Outside Rome, two concerts mark John Coltrane’s centenary with A Love Supreme: the Rieti Jazz Orchestra at the Chiesa di San Domenico in Rieti (15 November) and the Priverno Jazz Orchestra at the Abbazia di Fossanova (22 November).

The 50th edition closes on 24 November with 100 Miles for Miles Davis.

On the 6th of November, the initiative will put together the Cuban pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba with the Brazilian mandolinist Hamilton de Holanda. The two masters of latin jazz will be brought together to create an intense musical dialogue characterized by intricate melodies and a complex rhythm.

Steve Coleman

Italian sounds

During the festival, the Italian presence will also be tangible through many different artists. From two trios of Domenico Rizzuto (Nov 8) and Eleonora Strino (Nov 13),to Rosa Brunello with her latest album We Are Surging Waters and Enzo Favata (Nov 16) with his Atlantico, an iconic project blending jazz, South American sounds and poetry.

Another protagonist of the itialian scenery is Chiara Civello (Nov 23) who will present her new project with Clap! Clap!. The collaboration will be a fusion of jazz and electronic music, art-pop and clubbing, anticipated by the single Me and the Trees.

Homages to the Bigs of Jazz

On November 17, the festival pays tribute to Miles Davis with New Sketches of Spain, a performance combining jazz and flamenco while revisiting Davis’s celebrated 1960 album Sketches of Spain. The project brings together Franco-Swiss trumpeter Erik Truffaz and flamenco saxophonist and singer Antonio Lizana. The following day, American drummer Gregory Hutchinson takes the stage to revisit Davis’s repertoire, drawing inspiration from the legendary drummers who accompanied the trumpeter throughout his career.

On November 19th, the spotlight turns to another jazz legend, Sonny Rollins, through the tribute by the CDO–Casa del jazz Orchestra, conducted by Mario Corvini and featuring Javer Gìrotto. Rollins, who passed away at the age of 95, remains a memorable presence in the festival’s history following his celebrated 2009 performance in Rome.

Outside of Rome, two meetings will pay homage to the centenary of John Coltrane at Abbazia di Fossanova and of the Rieti Jazz Orchestra at Chiesa di San Domenico in Rieti.

A Grand Finale

The 50th edition of the Roma Jazz festival will conclude on November 24 with 100 Miles for Miles Davis, a major tribute to the legendary musician who transformed the history of jazz. The project is led by keyboardist, producer and composer Jason Miles, whose career includes collaborations with artists such as Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Chaka Khan and Diana Ross. The closing performance promises to celebrate the enduring influence of one of the most innovative figures in twentieth-century music.

50 years of Jazz

Produced by IMF Foundation in collaboration with Fondazione Musica per Roma, and supported by Regione Lazio and the Ministry of Culture, the Roma Jazz Festival continues to celebrate the richness and versatility of jazz music. Its 50th edition offers audiences the opportunity to discover different sounds, explore new musical perspectives and experience the genre’s enduring ability to evolve while remaining deeply connected to its roots.

INSPIRATION

Rome’s Live Music Concerts In November

2026 ROMA JAZZ FESTIVAL PROGRAM

1 November

Paolo Fresu, Kind of Lives

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Sinopoli, 18:00

4 November

Kurt Elling & Yellowjackets, Celebrate Weather Report

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Petrassi, 20:00

5 November

Steve Coleman and Five Elements

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Petrassi, 20:00

6 November

Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Collab

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Petrassi, 20:00

7 November

EIC Eden Inverted Collective by Zoe Pia, Atlantidei

Casa del Jazz, 19:30

8 November

Domenico Rizzuto Trio, Disastri Quotidiani

Casa del Jazz, 18:00

13 November

Eleonora Strino Trio

Casa del Jazz, 19:30

14 November

Nexus Quartet, Appunti di Viaggio

Casa del Jazz, 19:30

15 November

Rieti Jazz Orchestra, Focus Coltrane

Chiesa di San Domenico, Rieti, 18:00

16 November

Enzo Favata, Atlantico Reunion

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Petrassi, 20:00

17 November

Erik Truffaz & Antonio Lizana, New Sketches of Spain

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Petrassi, 20:00

18 November

Gregory Hutchinson, Kind of Now: The Pulse of Miles Davis

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Petrassi, 20:00

19 November

CDJO Casa del Jazz Orchestra conducted by Mario Corvini, with Javier Girotto, Tenor Madness

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Petrassi, 20:00

20 November

Omasta

Alcazar, 21:00

21 November

Jeremy Pelt Quintet

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Teatro Studio Borgna, 20:00

22 November

Fiabe Jazz, Musicanti di Brema Swing Band

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Teatro Studio Borgna, 11:00

Rosa Brunello, We Are Surging Waters

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Teatro Studio Borgna, 18:00

Priverno Jazz Orchestra, Focus Coltrane

Abbazia di Fossanova, Priverno (LT), 18:00

23 November

Chiara Civello & Clap! Clap!, CCCC

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Teatro Studio Borgna, 20:00

24 November

Jason Miles, 100 Miles for Miles Davis

Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Petrassi, 20:00

INSPIRATION

Top Jazz Live Music Bars in Rome

Venues

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Viale Pietro de Coubertin

Alcazar

Via Cardinale Merry del Val

Casa del Jazz

Villa Osio, Viale di Porta Ardeatina, 55

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