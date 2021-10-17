The 2021 Roma Jazz Festival features a QR code to guide you through a journey of harmonic symphonies
Rome’s Jazz festival returns for its 45th edition with 19 concerts, 60 artists and 40 hours of music in two different locations to amaze us with complex harmonies both visually and musically with international and national talents from November 1 to 21.
With the theme of ‘Jazz Code’ the Roma Jazz Festival this year awaits jazz-lovers with a QR Code to guide the participants on a journey intertwining musical talent with visual media to create an exciting experience for all. In this year’s edition, the festival will be focusing on visuals within a digital context, experimenting with the idea that imagery is paramount for harmonious musical notes in this digital age. The Festival is proof of continuous research in new forms, new atmospheres and new sonorities as jazz has been and it continues being a crossroad of sound, art and language – and in this case, digital language.
This years Rome Jazz Festival guarantees premiere concerts and performances by international guests and leading Italian artists.The line-up awaits with an exciting roster of modern day jazz’s classic artists and also prodigious newcomers. From the Caribbean sounds of Roberto Fonseca, to the American Joe Lovano in collaboration with the Marcin Wasilewski trio; from the Italian Giovanni Guidi to the English Dave Holland in duo with American jazz guitarist John Scofield.
But new performances are on sight, too, such as Francesco Bearzatti and his Tinissima 4et with Davide Toffolo who will present their album Zorro: the saxophonist and his team are ready to bring us on a voyage of cinematographic tunes and romantic interludes honouring the centenary of the creation of Zorro. Or Ugoless, featuring Domenico Sanna, who are an experimental trio made up of two jazz musicians and one Sound Designer & Audio Engineer. They will join together a variety of harmonies from the acoustic and the saxophone’s to the electronic synthesisers’ to create origina compositions and reworks and to astonish us all.
Other than exciting artists and talents, this years Jazz Festival also hosts a day fully dedicated to Jazz with three different concerts in one single location: the MONK Roma. On November 7, starting with The Tangram at 12 am, to be followed by La Batteria at 5 pm, ending at 9 pm with Studio Murena, the Rome Jazz Festival hosts the NO JAZZ MUSIC DAY PARTY. A day full of talents ready to provide new tunes, brilliant music, and most importantly, a lot of fun.
With all concerts starting at 9 pm in the Auditorium Parco della Musica (except November 7 and 21 at MONK Roma), the Roma Jazz Festival awaits us all with tickets for breathtaking concerts starting form €15 all throughout November. Make sure to check out the full programme.
2021 FESTIVAL PROGRAM
MARCIN WASILEWSKI TRIO & JOE LOVANO
Monday November 1
Auditorium Parco della Musica
GIOVANNI GUIDI
Tuesday November 2
Auditorium Parco della Musica
FRANCESCO BEARZATTI TINISSIMA QUARTET – DAVIDE TOFFOLO, Live Painter
Wednesday November 3
Auditorium Parco della Musica
UGOLESS FEAT: DOMENICO SANNA VISUAL DI DANIELE SPANÒ
Friday November 5
Auditorium Parco della Musica
YOUNG ART JAZZ ENSEMBLE DIRETTA DA MARIO CORVINI
Saturday November 6
Auditorium Parco della Musica
PAOLO DAMIANI UNIT
Sunday November 7
Auditorium Parco della Musica
THE TANGRAM – RJF NO JAZZ PARTY
LA BATTERIA – RJF NO JAZZ PARTY
STUDIO MURENA – RJF NO JAZZ PARTY
Sunday November 7
Monk Club
THEO CROKER
Monday November 8
Auditorium Parco della Musica
LAKECIA BENJAMIN
Wednesday November 10
Auditorium Parco della Musica
ROBERTO FONSECA
Thursday November 11
Auditorium Parco della Musica
JOHN SCOFIELD / DAVE HOLLAND DUO
Friday November 12
Auditorium Parco della Musica
GIANLUCA PETRELLA Guest V3RBO
Monday November 15
Auditorium Parco della Musica
THE VIJAY IYER TRIO
Tuesday November 16
Auditorium Parco della Musica
TIN MEN AND THE TELEPHONE
Thursday November 18
Auditorium Parco della Musica
THEON CROSS TRIO
Sunday November 21
Monk Club
November 1 – 21, 2021
Venues
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Viale Pietro de Coubertin
Monk Club
Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35