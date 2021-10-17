The 2021 Roma Jazz Festival features a QR code to guide you through a journey of harmonic symphonies

Rome’s Jazz festival returns for its 45th edition with 19 concerts, 60 artists and 40 hours of music in two different locations to amaze us with complex harmonies both visually and musically with international and national talents from November 1 to 21.

With the theme of ‘Jazz Code’ the Roma Jazz Festival this year awaits jazz-lovers with a QR Code to guide the participants on a journey intertwining musical talent with visual media to create an exciting experience for all. In this year’s edition, the festival will be focusing on visuals within a digital context, experimenting with the idea that imagery is paramount for harmonious musical notes in this digital age. The Festival is proof of continuous research in new forms, new atmospheres and new sonorities as jazz has been and it continues being a crossroad of sound, art and language – and in this case, digital language.

This years Rome Jazz Festival guarantees premiere concerts and performances by international guests and leading Italian artists.The line-up awaits with an exciting roster of modern day jazz’s classic artists and also prodigious newcomers. From the Caribbean sounds of Roberto Fonseca, to the American Joe Lovano in collaboration with the Marcin Wasilewski trio; from the Italian Giovanni Guidi to the English Dave Holland in duo with American jazz guitarist John Scofield.

But new performances are on sight, too, such as Francesco Bearzatti and his Tinissima 4et with Davide Toffolo who will present their album Zorro: the saxophonist and his team are ready to bring us on a voyage of cinematographic tunes and romantic interludes honouring the centenary of the creation of Zorro. Or Ugoless, featuring Domenico Sanna, who are an experimental trio made up of two jazz musicians and one Sound Designer & Audio Engineer. They will join together a variety of harmonies from the acoustic and the saxophone’s to the electronic synthesisers’ to create origina compositions and reworks and to astonish us all.

Other than exciting artists and talents, this years Jazz Festival also hosts a day fully dedicated to Jazz with three different concerts in one single location: the MONK Roma. On November 7, starting with The Tangram at 12 am, to be followed by La Batteria at 5 pm, ending at 9 pm with Studio Murena, the Rome Jazz Festival hosts the NO JAZZ MUSIC DAY PARTY. A day full of talents ready to provide new tunes, brilliant music, and most importantly, a lot of fun.

With all concerts starting at 9 pm in the Auditorium Parco della Musica (except November 7 and 21 at MONK Roma), the Roma Jazz Festival awaits us all with tickets for breathtaking concerts starting form €15 all throughout November. Make sure to check out the full programme.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

2021 FESTIVAL PROGRAM

MARCIN WASILEWSKI TRIO & JOE LOVANO

Monday November 1

Auditorium Parco della Musica

GIOVANNI GUIDI

Tuesday November 2

Auditorium Parco della Musica

FRANCESCO BEARZATTI TINISSIMA QUARTET – DAVIDE TOFFOLO, Live Painter

Wednesday November 3

Auditorium Parco della Musica

UGOLESS FEAT: DOMENICO SANNA VISUAL DI DANIELE SPANÒ

Friday November 5

Auditorium Parco della Musica

YOUNG ART JAZZ ENSEMBLE DIRETTA DA MARIO CORVINI

Saturday November 6

Auditorium Parco della Musica

PAOLO DAMIANI UNIT

Sunday November 7

Auditorium Parco della Musica

THE TANGRAM – RJF NO JAZZ PARTY

LA BATTERIA – RJF NO JAZZ PARTY

STUDIO MURENA – RJF NO JAZZ PARTY

Sunday November 7

Monk Club

THEO CROKER

Monday November 8

Auditorium Parco della Musica

LAKECIA BENJAMIN

Wednesday November 10

Auditorium Parco della Musica

ROBERTO FONSECA

Thursday November 11

Auditorium Parco della Musica

JOHN SCOFIELD / DAVE HOLLAND DUO

Friday November 12

Auditorium Parco della Musica

GIANLUCA PETRELLA Guest V3RBO

Monday November 15

Auditorium Parco della Musica

THE VIJAY IYER TRIO

Tuesday November 16

Auditorium Parco della Musica

TIN MEN AND THE TELEPHONE

Thursday November 18

Auditorium Parco della Musica

THEON CROSS TRIO

Sunday November 21

Monk Club

November 1 – 21, 2021

Venues

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Viale Pietro de Coubertin

Monk Club

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35

romajazzfestival.it