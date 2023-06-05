Opera, dance, cinema, theater and music under the Stars at the Baths of Caracalla
There’s no better way to spend a balmy summer night in Rome than enjoying an opera, ballet or concert at the Baths of Caracalla. A cultural hub and vibrant social spot back in Ancient Rome, the Baths were the equivalent of a community day spa, where Romans would go to bathe and socialize. It was a place to entertain and to be entertained. Fast-forward thousands of years later, and the ruins have become an open-air, improvised stage that welcomes thousands of locals and tourists every summer.
Opera, dance, cinema, theatre, great symphonic music, jazz and pop. The Rome Opera House‘s summer programme becomes a festival: the Caracalla Festival 2023, with 50 evenings planned, from 30 May to 10 August, to be held at the usual location, Teatro Grande, by the old thermal baths of Caracalla, and at a new location, Teatro del Portico, by the tempio di Giove (Jupiter’s temple).
Many great artists are involved: Myung-Whun Chung for the symphonic; directors Damiano Michieletto and Lorenzo Mariani for the opera; Roberto Bolle and Jacopo Tissi for dance; Moni Ovadia for theatre; Stefano Di Battista, Giovanni and Matteo Cutello for jazz; among the pop artists Antonello Venditti and Francesco De Gregori, Fiorella Mannoia with Danilo Rea, Andrea Bocelli and, for the first time at Caracalla, Zucchero, Negramaro and Massimo Ranieri.
Inaugurating the cinema side of the festival on 23 June is the world premiere screening of the restored version by the Cineteca Nazionale of Bologna of Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator with music performed by the Orchestra del Teatro.
FESTIVAL DI CARACALLA 2023 PROGRAMME
OPERA
La Traviata
21-25-28 July | 2-4-9 August
Teatro Grande, 9pm
Rigoletto
3,6,8,10 August
Teatro Grande, 9pm
BALLET
Cenerentola
1-2-4 July
Teatro Grande, 9pm
Roberto Bolle and Friends
11-12-13 July
Teatro Grande, 9pm
Gran Gala di Danza
23 July
Teatro Grande, 9pm
SYMPHONIC MUSIC
Beethoven’s 9th Symphony – director Myung-Whun Chung
9 July
Teatro Grande, 9pm
CLASSICAL MUSIC
July 12, Concerto del Coro Preparatorio e della Schola Cantorum
Teatro del Portico, 7pm
JAZZ MUSIC
Morricone Stories – Stefano di Battista Quartet
31 July
Teatro del Portico, 9pm
Aperitivo Jazz Concerts
2,4,6 August
Teatro del Portico, 7pm
New Generation Fratelli Cutello
7 August
Teatro del Portico, 9pm
POP MUSIC
Zucchero
30-31 May | 2-3-4 June
Teatro Grande, 9pm
Fiorella Mannoia | Danilo Rea
1 June
Teatro Grande, 9pm
Antonello Venditti | Francesco De Gregori
5-7-8-15 June
Teatro Grande, 9pm
Andrea Bocelli
10 June
Teatro Grande, 9pm
Negramaro
13-14-16 June
Teatro Grande, 9pm
Massimo Ranieri
24 July
Teatro Grande, 9pm
CINEMA
Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator (restored)
23 June
Teatro Grande – 9.30pm
Giuseppe Verdi Nella Vita e Nella Gloria | Macbeth Neo Film Opera
26 June
Teatro del Portico, 9.15pm
Sulle Orme di Verdi | La Traviata
29 June
Teatro del Portico, 9.15pm
La Terra del Melodramma | Il Trovatore
3 July
Teatro del Portico, 9.15pm
THEATER
Gli Occhiali di Sostakovic
5-6 July
Teatro del Portico, 9pm
Le Metamorfosi di Ovidio
18-19 July
Teatro del Portico, 7pm
30 MAY – 10 AUGUST 2023
Baths of Caracalla
Viale delle Terme di Caracalla
Info & bookings: operaroma.it
promozione.pubblico@operaroma.it
(+39) 06 48160.312 – 528 – 533