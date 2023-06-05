Opera, dance, cinema, theater and music under the Stars at the Baths of Caracalla

There’s no better way to spend a balmy summer night in Rome than enjoying an opera, ballet or concert at the Baths of Caracalla. A cultural hub and vibrant social spot back in Ancient Rome, the Baths were the equivalent of a community day spa, where Romans would go to bathe and socialize. It was a place to entertain and to be entertained. Fast-forward thousands of years later, and the ruins have become an open-air, improvised stage that welcomes thousands of locals and tourists every summer.

Opera, dance, cinema, theatre, great symphonic music, jazz and pop. The Rome Opera House‘s summer programme becomes a festival: the Caracalla Festival 2023, with 50 evenings planned, from 30 May to 10 August, to be held at the usual location, Teatro Grande, by the old thermal baths of Caracalla, and at a new location, Teatro del Portico, by the tempio di Giove (Jupiter’s temple).

Many great artists are involved: Myung-Whun Chung for the symphonic; directors Damiano Michieletto and Lorenzo Mariani for the opera; Roberto Bolle and Jacopo Tissi for dance; Moni Ovadia for theatre; Stefano Di Battista, Giovanni and Matteo Cutello for jazz; among the pop artists Antonello Venditti and Francesco De Gregori, Fiorella Mannoia with Danilo Rea, Andrea Bocelli and, for the first time at Caracalla, Zucchero, Negramaro and Massimo Ranieri.

Inaugurating the cinema side of the festival on 23 June is the world premiere screening of the restored version by the Cineteca Nazionale of Bologna of Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator with music performed by the Orchestra del Teatro.

FESTIVAL DI CARACALLA 2023 PROGRAMME

OPERA

La Traviata

21-25-28 July | 2-4-9 August

Teatro Grande, 9pm

Rigoletto

3,6,8,10 August

Teatro Grande, 9pm

BALLET

Cenerentola

1-2-4 July

Teatro Grande, 9pm

Roberto Bolle and Friends

11-12-13 July

Teatro Grande, 9pm

Gran Gala di Danza

23 July

Teatro Grande, 9pm

SYMPHONIC MUSIC

Beethoven’s 9th Symphony – director Myung-Whun Chung

9 July

Teatro Grande, 9pm

CLASSICAL MUSIC

July 12, Concerto del Coro Preparatorio e della Schola Cantorum

Teatro del Portico, 7pm

JAZZ MUSIC

Morricone Stories – Stefano di Battista Quartet

31 July

Teatro del Portico, 9pm

Aperitivo Jazz Concerts

2,4,6 August

Teatro del Portico, 7pm

New Generation Fratelli Cutello

7 August

Teatro del Portico, 9pm

POP MUSIC

Zucchero

30-31 May | 2-3-4 June

Teatro Grande, 9pm

Fiorella Mannoia | Danilo Rea

1 June

Teatro Grande, 9pm

Antonello Venditti | Francesco De Gregori

5-7-8-15 June

Teatro Grande, 9pm

Andrea Bocelli

10 June

Teatro Grande, 9pm

Negramaro

13-14-16 June

Teatro Grande, 9pm

Massimo Ranieri

24 July

Teatro Grande, 9pm

CINEMA

Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator (restored)

23 June

Teatro Grande – 9.30pm

Giuseppe Verdi Nella Vita e Nella Gloria | Macbeth Neo Film Opera

26 June

Teatro del Portico, 9.15pm

Sulle Orme di Verdi | La Traviata

29 June

Teatro del Portico, 9.15pm

La Terra del Melodramma | Il Trovatore

3 July

Teatro del Portico, 9.15pm

THEATER

Gli Occhiali di Sostakovic

5-6 July

Teatro del Portico, 9pm

Le Metamorfosi di Ovidio

18-19 July

Teatro del Portico, 7pm

30 MAY – 10 AUGUST 2023

Baths of Caracalla

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla

Info & bookings: operaroma.it

promozione.pubblico@operaroma.it

(+39) 06 48160.312 – 528 – 533