Roma Gospel Festival returns in December 2021

Rome Gospel Festival is here to end the year on high notes form exceptional singers

The final weeks of December host the Roma Gospel Festival, held annually at the Auditorium Parco della Musica from December 23 to 31. The festival features the best choirs and gospel groups from the United States and is the largest of its kind in Europe. With such a venue, the goal to involve all listeners and have them participate in the shows is easily achievable, so wave and sing along, or simply clap with everyone else for a unique and encompassing experience.

The festival will host numerous groups such as the​ Eric Waddell & The Abundant (23 Dec), one of Baltimore, Maryland’s premiere gospel choirs; the Harlem Gospel Choir (25 Dec), the most celebrated gospel choir in the United States, known for collaborating with international artists such as Diana Ross, Bono, Gorillaz, Sinead O’Connor and more. Their music repertoire includes traditional and contemporary gospel, jazz and blues. The stage will hear the four phenomenal voices of Light of Love (26 Dec), a particular style of rather modern gospel. Dennis Reed & Gap (27-28-29 Dec). Dennis Reed is a pianist, vocalist and leader of the GAP (God’s Appointed People) group he created that conquered the American gospel music scene and not only. From the 27th to the 29th of December, don’t miss the Dennis Reed Workshop, a gospel music laboratory curated by him. The seminary is open to everyone, and there are plenty of time slots to choose from!

The festival concludes with Emmanuel Djob by the Gospel River (30-31 Dec), he is one of the best soul/gospel voices of Europe, winner of the French edition of The Voice.

This is an event that delivers to its audience the beauty, splendour, and depth of classical and contemporary Gospel music.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

December 23 – 31, 2021

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30

INSPIRATION

Rome’s Live Music Concerts In December