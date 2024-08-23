Where to run in Rome: the best running routes

Best Spots for Jogging in Rome

Rome is a city of enchantment, blending ancient history with vibrant modern life. For runners, it offers a variety of scenic and challenging routes that weave through its historic streets and picturesque parks. Imagine jogging through history, with every stride taking you past ancient ruins, majestic cathedrals, and charming piazzas. Feel the thrill as you dash along the cobblestone streets, surrounded by the vibrant energy of this timeless city. Each run becomes an adventure, weaving through picturesque parks, along the serene banks of the Tiber River, and under the shadow of iconic landmarks like the Colosseum and St. Peter’s Basilica.

Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or a casual jogger, Rome’s diverse landscapes and iconic landmarks present the perfect backdrop for your runs. Here are the best places to lace up your running shoes and explore the Eternal City.

Lungotevere

The Lungotevere is pathway along the Tiber River that will allow you to cross Rome entirely and enjoy the immense beauty that this city has to offer. Running along the Tiber (Tevere) River provides a flat, scenic path ideal for runners.

The route starts from the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls and ends at the Olympic Stadium (near Ponte Milvio), for a total of almost 10km (one way) along the banks of the Tiber. The trail passes through the most visited areas of the city, but below street level, without traffic or intersections. The path continues north from Ponte Milvio for another 10km (one way) offering great views of Roma Nord and a bit of countryside. The path is open for runners, walkers, and bikers so stay right and stay alert!

City Center

Early mornings are perfect for a peaceful run through Rome’s historic streets. Enjoy cobblestone paths with their tranquil charm, free from the usual bustle of tourists and traffic. Experience iconic landmarks like the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, and the Pantheon in their most picturesque and peaceful state.

You’ll find the ancient ruins bathed in the soft glow of sunrise, and the quiet streets offer an intimate glimpse of Rome’s architectural splendor. The gentle rhythm of your footsteps on the cobblestones, coupled with the gradual awakening of the city, creates a uniquely immersive experience that combines physical exercise with a touch of historical magic.

Parks in Rome

Rome boasts several expansive parks perfect for runners who prefer a more natural setting. They require a bit more effort to reach depending on where you are staying but they are definitely worth the run!

Villa Borghese: As one of the most famous parks in Rome, the Villa Borghese grounds boast over 5km of paths to run. Start from Piazza del Popolo, or from Spanish Steps, and enjoy the view running at your own pace. The shaded paths are wide and compacted gravel. Forget traffic and crowds, this beautiful park is one of the best spots to work out and keep fit in the center of Rome.

Villa Pamphili: The largest park in Rome, situated near Trastevere, hosts a stunning, mid-17th century palace surrounded by garden mazes, jogging trails, fountains, and a grotto. There are no maps inside the park so your best bet is to run the perimeter paths, which add up to about 10km. The hilly paths are mostly gravel and hard ground. There are also bathrooms and water fountains near the park entrances.

Next door to Villa Pamphili you will find the Gianicolo Hill (Janiculum Hill). Although it requires a 2.4km steep climb, the reward is a breathtaking panoramic view of Rome from Il Fontanone and the statue of Garibaldi. One of the popular routes in Janiculum Hill is the loop that takes you around the hill’s perimeter. The route is a mix of steep hills and flat sections, and it offers breathtaking views of the city.

Villa Ada: Located in the northeast, between Parioli and Trieste, this park offers trails and lakes. It is more wooded and less finely manicured than Borghese or Pamphili but there are numerous paths throughout the park, including the perimeter of the fort, totaling 5km. Combined with Villa Borghese Park, you can get an even longer run.

Parco degli Acquedotti: If you are more interested in being surrounded by ancient Roman ruins, the Aqueduct Park is a great location for jogging. Located southeast of Rome, the Park of Aqueducts is part of the Appian Way Regional Park. It has wide dirt paths winding around and under the aqueducts and the surrounding green lawns. There are several starting points and a loop around the main park is about 6km.

The Appian Way (Via Appia Antica): If you’re looking for a challenge, the surface of the Appian Way is the original stone slab making for a one-of-a-kind run. The Appian Way is one of the oldest roads of Ancient Rome. There is a path alongside for much of the way but beware of tree roots and large stones. It is possible to run about 10km south to the perimeter road. The road is generally quiet and is closed to cars on Sundays.

Another route option combines the historic Via Appia with the scenic paths of Parco della Caffarella. This park, characterized by its rural and agricultural charm, offers dirt trails winding through lush green fields. It’s a refreshing contrast to the bustling city center and the well-maintained Roman parks. Along the way, you can even visit the ancient Catacombs, adding a unique historical element to your run.

Colle Oppio Park, situated right across from the Colosseum, offers a variety of terrains with both flat and hilly areas. Spanning only around 30 acres, it provides stunning views of the Colosseum and ancient ruins. A popular route encircles the park, about a mile (2km) long, featuring a mix of inclines and flat sections. Many runners extend their workouts with multiple loops and enjoy the park’s amenities, including a basketball court, a small soccer field, and a newly installed skateboard park.

Foro Italico

Other Notable Running Spots

EUR (Esposizione Universale Roma) is a business district in southern Rome, renowned for its monumental Fascist-era architecture, featuring wide boulevards, grand fountains, and imposing buildings. For runners staying here, there are excellent routes in three medium-sized parks along Via Cristoforo Colombo: Parco del Lago dell’EUR, Parco degli Eucalipti, and Parco del Ninfeo. These parks provide varied and scenic running options, with Via Cristoforo Colombo serving as a convenient anchor for creating custom routes.

Foro Italico: A sports complex built by Mussolini contains an Olympic size running track, Stadium of Marble (Stadio dei Marmi). Train like an Olympian surrounded by marble statues!

Circo Massimo: Right next to the Palatine Hill in the center of the city, it’s the largest sports stadium ever built, and is where ancient chariot races used to take place.

For those near the airport, Ostia offers excellent running options, ranging from seafront promenades to shaded parks and ancient roads:

Seafront Promenade (Lungomare): A nearly 6km wide promenade runs along the beach, with separate paths for cyclists and pedestrians. Enjoy views of the Tyrrhenian Sea, or run on the beach’s firm sand. A highlight is the 1km marina section at the north end. Fiumicino, just north of Ostia, also features a 2km waterfront promenade. Many beach operators offer shower facilities for a small fee, and the promenade is lit at night.

Pineta di Castel Fusano: Located just inland from the seafront, this park has lovely shaded, tree-lined paths running north-south and east-west, with a mix of paved and unpaved surfaces, making it a great option on hot days. Multiple routes can be combined for longer runs.

Rome’s Premier Running Events

If you time your visit to Rome right, you can participate in one of the city’s annual marathons or local races. Rome hosts many running events each year, including the most famous races:

RomaOstia Half Marathon in March

in March Rome Marathon in March

in March Rome Appia Run 13km in April

in April Race for the Cure in May

in May Rome Urbs Mundi 15km in October

in October We Run Rome 10k on New Year’s Eve

on New Year’s Eve Miguel Race 10k in January (with arrival inside the Olympic Stadium!)

in January (with arrival inside the Olympic Stadium!) Rome Half Marathon Via Pacis in September

These events offer runners a unique opportunity to explore Rome’s historic streets and landmarks while enjoying the excitement of racing.

Whether you’re seeking the challenge of urban streets, the tranquility of parks, or the camaraderie of run events, Rome offers a diverse array of running experiences to keep you fit and inspired. With its rich tapestry of routes and settings, the Eternal City ensures that every run is not just a workout but a memorable adventure and awe-inspiring journey through the heart of the Eternal City.