The 26th edition of the Rome Marathon will take place on 19 September 2021

After the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the coronavirus, the 26th edition of the Rome Marathon 2021 will cover the usual 26 miles and the route will start and finish at the Fori Imperiali but with many new surprises. The race will circle around the Vittoriano, Piazza Venezia, Circo massimo, zig-zaging across the Lungotevere, Castel Sant’Angelo and Via della Conciliazione. Runners will pass by major monuments such as St Peter’s Basilica and Piazza del Popolo.

It will be a truly unique edition, a ‘Dawn Edition Special Race“, because the start will be almost in the dark, at the first light of day, to mark a rebirth of the city of Rome, of sport, of running, of well-being.

If you’re looking for a lighter workout, you can register for the non-competitive Stracittadina Fun Race (4,5 kilometers) that will take place the day before the marathon. In recent years the record was 80,000 admissions, making it the most popular Stracittadina (derby) in the world

Check here for the marathon’s route.

19 SEPTEMBER 2021

Start and finish in via dei Fori Imperiali (Colosseum)

runromethemarathon.com

See also: