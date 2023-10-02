The Healing Power of Sound: exploring Sound Therapy with Ametista blu

Discovering tranquility: Sound Healing sessions in the heart of Rome

In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, finding moments of serenity and inner peace can be a challenging endeavor – especially in a city like Rome. Sound healing can be a way to disconnect and resettle through music and the power of the voice. As a discipline is not a new concept; in fact, it has been practiced for thousands of years in various cultures around the world but it may still be difficult to find the right place for your practice in Rome.

If you’re interested in exploring sound healing, Chiara Toscano has just launched her sessions in a cosy studio in the Aventino, one step away from the Circo Massimo, close to metro line B. Every Saturday Chiara will be facilitating sound baths session in both Italian and English languages.

Discussing Chiara’s background, she brings a wealth of expertise to her practice. Chiara is an art therapist with a deep-rooted psychophysiological orientation. In her professional journey, she has expanded her horizons by becoming a certified sound healer, an advanced gong master, and a qualified Holistic Voice Therapy Practitioner, holding accreditation from the esteemed British Academy of Sound Therapy. This diverse skill set allows Chiara to offer a holistic approach to sound healing, drawing from a well-rounded understanding of the mind-body connection and the transformative potential of sound and vibration.

In her current practice, Chiara’s sound baths are a harmonious fusion of intricate vocal techniques and the enchanting resonance of various instruments. Among the instruments she expertly plays are Tibetan and crystal bowls, gongs, shaman drums, the resonant shruti box, and an array of other unique sound tools. This diverse selection of instruments allows Chiara to create a rich and immersive sonic experience, tailored to promote relaxation, inner peace, and overall well-being for her participants.

Harmonious moments: Sound Healing’s for weddings and corporate events

Sound healing is a holistic discipline that harnesses the power of sound and vibration to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and enhance overall health. Sound baths possess a remarkable versatility that allows them to seamlessly integrate into various contexts and types of events. Whether you are in the midst of planning your dream wedding or organizing a corporate team-building retreat, the therapeutic wonders of sound healing can infuse a gentle and extraordinary touch into your gathering.

Picture this – the bride and groom surrounded by a serene soundscape that heightens the emotional resonance of the day. Sound healing as a wedding gift can be a thoughtful and soulful addition, creating an atmosphere of tranquillity and connection. Moreover, the soothing tones of crystal bowls or Tibetan singing bowls can complement the joyous celebration, setting a harmonious tone for the entire occasion. It’s an opportunity for the newlyweds and their guests to immerse themselves in a moment of shared mindfulness, making the day even more unforgettable.

In the realm of professional gatherings, sound baths offer a unique avenue for fostering camaraderie, creativity, and stress relief. Integrating sound healing experiences into corporate events or team-building activities can encourage participants to unwind, center themselves, and regenerate their thinking. This can enhance teamwork and productivity as individuals return to their tasks with refreshed focus and a renewed sense of unity. The harmonious vibrations of sound baths resonate with the collective goals and aspirations of the group, making it a powerful tool for enhancing the corporate experience.

In summary, the adaptability of sound baths makes them a valuable addition to various occasions. Whether you’re seeking to infuse your wedding day with an extra layer of magic or aiming to foster collaboration and well-being at corporate events, sound healing can be the gentle and special touch that elevates your gathering to new heights. Its universal appeal lies in its ability to evoke emotions, connect individuals, and create lasting memories, making it a truly versatile and meaningful addition to any event.

Contact:

If you’re interested in booking your spot, reach out to Chiara emailing ametistablu.ct@gmail.com

Location:



Aventino/Garbatella