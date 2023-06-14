Free evening yoga surrounded by nature at the Villa Doria Pamphilj

ViVi il Saluto al Sole: every evening from Tuesday to Sunday engage in free relaxing yoga classes

Villa Doria Pamphilj is one of the most beloved parks of Rome. The park is famous for its largest landscaped gardens, abundant greenery, and unique provincial atmosphere. Two parts of the park, the gardens, and the old villa are connected by an Arup’s curving bridge. Right on the foot of the bridge, with a stunning view, visitors of the park can enjoy refreshing aperitifs and delicious meals on an 800-year-old barn, transformed into a cozy bohemian restaurant, ViVi Bistrot.

Today, the yard in front of the restaurant serves as the meeting point for all yoga enthusiasts and newbies.

INSPIRATION

Villa Doria Pamphilj: The Largest Park In Rome

This year marks the tenth edition of the “ViVi il Saluto al Sole” initiative. Every evening from Tuesday to Sunday, visitors of the park are welcome to engage in free relaxing yoga classes with qualified instructors from a number of yoga studios based in Rome (YogAyur, Viralab Yoga, Amrita Centro Yoga, Scuola di Tai Chi Taiji Quan Lupi Grigi). The classes focus on implementing various breathing techniques and stretching exercises into an hour-long practice to promote mindfulness and a healthy lifestyle among participants.

Beautiful nature, evening sun and refreshing breeze create the perfect conditions to indulge yourself into meditation and do some yoga. Thus, this event quickly became beloved and anticipated by city residents and guests.

To participate, it is necessary to bring your own mat and activate your ViVi Card on the ViVi website.

INSPIRATION

Yoga And Pilates Studios In Rome

Love for food and sustainability brought together Daniela Gazzini and Cristina Cattaneo when they opened their very first restaurant. This powerful entrepreneur duo got inspired to create a space for the developing wellness community in Rome after they visited London back in 2000. In 2013, they decided to merge the concept of serving healthy food with a concept of promoting physical well-being.

“It all started nine years ago as our way of giving back to the community and doing what we love! Daniela and I are both big yoga fans, so it made sense for us to incorporate yoga into what we were already doing with ViVi,” said Cristina Cattaneo, one of the founders of ViVi.

The story behind the free yoga initiative, as well as the concept of the ViVi Bistrot, stems from a beautiful friendship and the willingness to make a positive social impact. On 26th of June, 2020 ViVi has officially become a Benefit Company as it continues to stand out for their social commitment and attention to their customers and collaborators.

The free yoga sessions will continue until the 3rd of September (summer break 14 – 20 August), everyday from Tuesday till Sunday at 7PM.

Until 3 September, 2023

Address: Villa Pamphilj – Vivi Bistrot, Via Vitellia 102

Session timings: Tue-Sun, 7.00 – 8.00 pm

Contacts: +39 348 0009049

vivi.it/yoga