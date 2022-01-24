Altaroma’s 2022 Winter Edition at Cinecittà Studios in Rome

There’s no better time to visit Rome than during Altaroma when all influencers, fashion bloggers and industry figures gather together to put their most stylish foot forward. But this year, due to pandemic situation, the edition will be reserved to insiders only, and it will be hosted inside the Cinecittà Studios, in the neighbourhood of Tuscolana.

Chaired by Silvia Venturini Fendi, Altaroma officially kicks off on February 2nd. This 2022 winter edition of Alta Roma consolidates its role as an exchange platform – a place to explore new trends, being a showcase and an incubator for emerging labels as well as preserving the bond with the historical and artisanal tradition, spreading the knowledge of Made in Italy.

A three-day talk, fashion shows, performances and meetings will take place in the Cinecittà Studios to learn about the fashion of tomorrow. This edition of the Rome Fashion Week organized by Altaroma attests to the company’s will to be there, they do not lack support for young designers and emerging brands, as they have reserved access exclusively to insiders. This will once again be visible live on the Digital Runway platform (digitalrunway.altaroma.it). And on the 1st of February it will be also possible to download the Altaroma App, for those who want to connect from all over the world.

The event will be available on the digital platform to encourage the participation of all those who want to interact and be apart of the three days. A solution that will embraces the needs related to the health emergency, allow simultaneous participation for those who can not travel, and meets the desire of all those who do not want to give up the opportunity to get in touch with the insiders.

There are about 100 brands that will participate, dividing between single, collective fashion shows, Showcases, and the flagship project of the event, which allows brands to deal on a daily basis with buyers and journalists, facilitating contacts, opportunities and new collaborations.

During past years Rome Fashion Week has been excitably anticipated because in addition to the fashion side it has strong glamour vibes. Models, designers, influencers, journalists and all those fashionistas will make the Eternal city fancy for a week, which is worth to see.

2 – 4 February 2022

Cinecittà Studios

Via Tuscolana, 1055

altaroma.it