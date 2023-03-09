The best restaurants in Rome’s Centro Storico

Where to eat in Rome’s City Centre

As you’re hopping from the Spanish Steps to the Pantheon, you’re probably going to work up an appetite. Whether it’s a breakfast break or a proper sit-down lunch you’re after, Rome’s centro storico neighbourhood is filled with delicious restaurants. So don’t settle for a take away panino, instead, dine at one of these great restaurants in the historic center.

Acquolina

Via del Vantaggio, 14

Wed-Sat 7pm-9.30pm

acquolinaristorante.it

Acquolina is the gourmet restaurant, now holding two Michelin stars, located inside The First Roma Arte Hotel in the heart of Rome. Here, the young and talented chef Daniele Lippi experiments with contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, made up of culture, research and technique. From the tuna ventricina to the red prawn with fermented sheep’s milk to the spaghettone with chickpeas and langoustine or the spaghetti with rose and the sweet Constantinople, everything is thought out in detail, from the cooking to the presentation in the dining room.

Armando al Pantheon

Salita dei Crescenzi, 31

Daily 12.20pm-3pm; 7pm-11pm

armandoalpantheon.it

The name may give this restaurant’s location away, but seeing how it’s been there since 1961 and it doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon, it’s safe to say the name was well chosen. With a slow food menu catered to following the Roman tradition, you will wine and dine in a cozy restaurant that guarantees a good time. Run by the Gargioli family, you will feel right at home as you read over the menu and try to make up your mind on what to order first.

Babette

Via Margutta, 1b

Tue-Sun 12.30pm-2.45pm, 7pm-10.30pm

babetteristorante.it

In an elegant setting close to the upscale Via del Babuino, you will find Babette. A charming restaurant that fits the street it is on, Babette offers a variety of Mediterranean dishes based on secret family recipes along with typical roman options. A discreet, quiet and intimate atmosphere, far from noise and confusion, despite being a stone’s throw from Piazza del Popolo in the corner of the historic Via Margutta. Open for breakfast, lunch, aperitif and dinner.

Babingtons

Piazza di Spagna, 23

Wed-Mon 12pm-9pm

babingtons.com

After a long day of touring Rome, sitting down for a cup of tea will end your day on the right note. At Babingtons, you will be able to explore the wide variety of teas and biscuits that make for the perfect pit-stop during a day out and about. With a colorful interior and different rooms, Babingtons is much more than just your average tea room. Once you finish sipping your tea, make sure to check out all the gift options for tea-lovers back home.

Baccano

Via delle Muratte, 23

Daily 12pm-12am

baccanoroma.com

A combination that not many can boast: a fantastic meal and the Trevi fountain. Offering a Mediterranean menu and a rich selection of wines to go with your dish, Baccano is worthy of its location. Highly recommended is one of their fish dishes! My guess is that you’ll be throwing your coin into the Trevi Fountain, wishing to come back to Rome, AND to Baccano.

Baja

Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia

Sun-Thur 12.30pm – 3.30pm | 18.30 – 01.00 / Fri-Sat 12.30pm – 3.30pm | 18.30 – 02.00

bajaroma.it

Located on the Tiber River, Baja is unique for its setting and vibe. Its motto is “the river experience” which is fitting, seeing how you will be sipping your drink while on a boat! Great for a drink either before or after dinner, Baja is the place you want to be if you’re looking for good music, fresh produce to nibble on, and a cocktail to seal the deal. Make your way to Baja directly from Piazza del Popolo, perhaps after you’ve enjoyed the sunset from the Pincio!

Cantina Belsiana

Via Belsiana 15

Every day 12:30pm – 23:30pm

cantinabelsiana.com

Despite being located a few steps away from Piazza di Spagna, Cantina Belsiana offers a quiet space and a friendly service. Start your evening here with a glass of wine and a platter of cold cuts and cheese or indulge in some warm antipasti. Good value for money and cozy atmosphere.

Coso

Via in Lucina, 16L

Daily 12pm -3pm, -7pm-11pm

cosoristorante.com

With a funny name that calls attention to itself and its cuisine, “Da Coso” is a humorous play on a sentence Romans usually use to refer to something they don’t know the name of. In fact, “coso” means “thing”, which translated means “at thing’s.” Used in an actual sentence: “I’m absolutely craving that cacio and pepe dish and the delicious dessert menu at thing’s, let’s go please?”

Da Alfredo

Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 30

Tue-Sun 12.30pm-3.30pm, 7.30pm-11.30pm

ilveroalfredo.it



The name “Alfredo” is popular overseas when it comes to Italian cuisine. This is because of the famous “alfredo pasta” that has made its way across the ocean and in several Italian restaurants abroad. At Alfredo in Rome, you will in fact be eating at the location that created the Alfredo pasta dish that everybody seems to love. Right off of Via del Corso, towards Piazza del Popolo, when eating here you will be envied by many. It goes without saying that trying the original pasta alfredo is a must!

Da Gino al Parlamento

Vicolo Rosini, 4

Daily 1pm-3pm, 8pm-11pm

ristoranteparlamento.roma.it

If you’re looking for a cosy dinner spot, Gino’s is the place for you. Right off of Via del Corso, Gino is a characteristic family-run trattoria offering its customers a range of authentic Roman dishes. Start your meal with one of the fantastic appetizers, and follow that up with one of their superb pastas. Do keep in mind that a reservation is highly recommended, and so worth it!

Emme Restaurant

Via Margutta, 19

Daily 12.30pm-2.30pm; 7pm-10.30pm

Emmerestaurant.com

A true hidden gem featuring a leafy terrace garden, strategically placed between Piazza del Popolo and Piazza di Spagna in the arty street of Margutta. Tucked between art showrooms and historical shops, the restaurant’s style is elegant while the food menu remains truthful to the Roman traditions. Emme is the perfect place to host a milestone family birthday celebration, a work meeting or a romantic date.

Frezza (Cucina de coccio)

Via della Frezza, 64-66

Tuesday-Sunday: 12:30pm-3.30, 7.30pm-11pm

frezzaromana.it

photo credits_ @Adriana Forconi

Frezza romana is a brand new restaurant, located one step away from the vibrant Via del Corso, owned by movie actor Claudio Amendola: it offers the best of traditional Roman food in a strategic location. Internally, the décor is curated in each and every detail. The Roman vocation is already obvious from the starters with the Bruschetta Cicoria e Guanciale, the Burrata and artichokes alla Cafona; in the fried section, there is no shortage of Supplì, Cod fillet, Fiori di Zucca, Mozzarella in Carrozza and the tasty Bombe Salate, a soft dough that wraps some coda alla vaccinara. Pizza couldn’t be left out of the menu too, while the wine list is wide-ranging and it focuses on regional wineries.

Ginger Sapori e Salute

Via Borgognona 43-46

Daily 9.30am-11.30pm

gingersaporiesalute.com

A favorite place among locals of all ages, Ginger is a healthy option that you can rely on when in Rome. Located between the Spanish Steps and Via del Corso, Ginger Sapori e Salute has been a solid eatery option while cruising the centro storico for some time. Especially great vegetarian and vegan dishes, this is a location you’ll want to try if you’re looking for big salads, rich soups, and healthy beverages to accompany your meal.

Hosteria del mercato – Bar

Via di Bocca di Leone, 46

Daily 9am – 11pm

Hosteriadelmercato.it

If you are looking for a colorful and fun bistro- type of place to eat your brunch or aperitif, head to Hosteria for an organic café and juice & market right in the middle of the historical streets of the center, close to the hustle and bustle of Piazza di Spagna. Hosteria offers a wide selection of juices and superfood smoothies ideal to energize and refresh after wandering around Rome’s iconic landmarks.

Il Marchese

Via di Ripetta, 162

Daily 12.30pm-2am

ilmarcheseroma.it

Located on the scenic Via di Ripetta, Il Marchese is both a bar and Roman trattoria. Authentic cuisine that does not know half portions, yummy meat and seafood specialties, and main courses marinated in distilled and bitter bases await you. The must-order? La carbonara del Marchese. The guanciale is crispy, the pasta is homemade and al dente and the sauce creamy. Oh, and did we mention that Il Marchese is also Europe’s first amaro bar with a selection of 500 bitters?

La Buvette

Via Vittoria, 44

Mon-Sat 8am-12am | Sun 9am – 12am

labuvetteroma

La Buvette is a “multitasking” place, located in the Tridente area. Cafe, pastry shop, cocktail bar, bistro; from 8 a.m. until midnight it offers visitors a wide range of possibilities: from breakfast, to lunch, to aperitifs and to dinner. Its cuisine has an international flavor to it, offering traditional dishes with a bit of fusion experimentation. The wine list covers all Italian regions, while the cocktail bar boasts over 40 gin labels. The pride and joy of the restaurant are the pastries, prepared in the in-house laboratory: croissants, pain au chocolat, cakes and more.

La Ciambella Bar à vin (Restaurant)

Via dell’Arco della Ciambella, 20

Thursday to Monday 12pm – 11pm

La-ciambella.it

As we say in Italy, not every ciambella has a hole in it but this classy restaurant surely has perfectly hit the mark. Located a few steps away from the Pantheon, this intimate bar à vin fits into the charming historical context, offering a haven of peace and calm. Here, diners can taste Roman cuisine exquisitely renovated by the talented hands of Chef Francesca Ciucci and her knowledgeable staff.

La Matricianella

Via del Leone, 3

Mon – Sat 12.30pm – 3pm, 7.30pm – 11pm

matricianella.it

Tucked away in the cobblestone streets of the historic center you’ll find this cozy ristorante founded in 1957 from a family of Amatrice. Step inside to tase the authentic flavors of Rome. From the bucatini all’amatriciana to the rigatoni con pajata, tradition is always at the center at La Matricianella. If you drop by on Thursdays, gnocchi is the way to go! And while you’re at it, pair your meal with a nice glass of vino from their great wine selection.

Maccheroni

Piazza delle Coppelle, 44

Daily 12.30pm-3pm, 7pm – 11.30pm

ristorantemaccheroni.com

Maccheroni is your typical Roman restaurant with a diverse selection of dishes: from carciofi alla romana to yummy carbonara and saltimbocca alla romana, this osteria has the full Roman menu for you to choose from. And with an outside seating area as well, you’ll be feeling like a local in no time.

Osteria delle Coppelle

Piazza delle Coppelle, 55/56/57

Daily 12.30pm-3.30pm, 6.30pm-2am

osteriadellecoppelle

Oftentimes, when a restaurant takes its name from the square they’re located in, it’s likely that they are the ones to beat in that particular piazza. No wonder that’s the case when it comes to Osteria delle Coppelle. Good vibes and a fun attitude go hand in hand with a delicious menu at this osteria. Whether you decide to drop by for lunch or dinner, keep in mind that this osteria is a great solution when asking “where are we eating tonight?”

Piccolo Buco

Via del Lavatore, 91

Tue-Sun 12pm-11pm

pizzeriapiccolobuco.it

Translating into “little hole” you may realize that Piccolo Buco may not be the biggest eatery in Rome, but that it definitely does not shy away from its bigger neighbours. With a special focus on their pizza menu, Piccolo Buco will give you a hard time when choosing what pizza to order. From the classic pizza options to other gourmet ones, having pizza here is a must. However, in case your meal partner isn’t big on pizza, fear not! There are plenty of other options that will have you leaving the restaurant happy. Right around the corner from the Trevi Fountain, booking a table is recommended!

Ristorante Pizzeria 4 Fiumi

Piazza Navona, 37-38

Everyday 11am-11pm

ristorante-4fiumi.com

If you’re looking for that picture perfect backdrop setting to enjoy a romantic evening on the town, look no further than 4 Fiumi Restaurant & Pizzeria. The restaurant is located in the heart of Piazza Navona’s café scene with a seating position that’s priceless, in front of Bernini’s Fountain of Four Rivers (hence the name of the restaurant). The nice part about this restaurant, apart from the postcard view, is that the kitchen is open non-stop here.

