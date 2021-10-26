A.S. Roma and the Olympic Stadium: a journey inside the Roman football culture

Live the experience of a typical soccer match day in Rome

In ancient times, Rome was famous for hosting gladiator games. The Colosseum was crowded with thousands of people cheering their favorite competitors fight against other gladiators and wild animals. Glorious victories and shameful defeats were responsible for creating the environment at the amphitheater.

Nowadays, Rome has a similar —although less cruel— show. It now takes place weekly at the Olympic Stadium, curiously located at the Viale dei gladiatori (“Gladiators street”). Since its construction in 1953, the stadium has been a temple of roman and world soccer. Players took the place of the fighters, and are now responsible for enchanting the public with their performances. They became the heroes for football fans of any age and gender.

The stadium hosts the Serie A football matches, played by AS Roma and SS Lazio — the two rival teams of the city. Twice a year, during the city derby, their supporters occupy opposite areas of the stadium, the Curva Nord (“North Wing”) and Curva Sud (South Wing), representing the highest point of a long time rivalry.

In Rome, passion for football is almost worshipped as a deity, especially for AS Roma club fans. Passing near the stadium during a match day, is like feeling the same battle atmosphere as in the ancient Colosseum shows. A mix of anxiety and tension, ready to explode through the choir of thousands of different voices singing together its club anthem.

What every football fan has in common is the total commitment to his or her team. When in the stadium, all supporters are one big family, connected by one love. People create friendships by experiencing this inexplicable feeling for a team, enjoying and suffering for the same passion. Going to a AS Roma match is a must to experience if you want to live the Roman’s football culture.

Match Day Football Experience in Rome

If you want to live a journey in the Roman’s football culture, you can’t miss the “AS Roma match day football experience”. This 5 hours tour, lead by a true fan, is a full immersion in a typical match day lived by a Roma fan. The day begins by drinking beer at a pub in front of the stadium and ends by sharing comments and forecasts about the match final result with other local supporters. It is much more than just the match.

You will also be able to visit the Foro Italico —the sports complex built in 1927—characterized by marble sculptures of athletes performing different sports, and the Olympic Stadium, where you will attend the match surrounded by giallorossi (from the colours of the team, which are yellow and dark red), as are called AS Roma fans.

You will watch the match from the best stadium’s areas, Tribuna Tevere or the Tribuna Monte Mario, situated on the long sides of the pitch. Before the first whistle of the referee, you will meet a local supporter, who attends the stadium every Sunday in the last 15 years. He’ll show you the secrets of the Olimpico and of the Curva Sud, the area of the stadium where the hardest Roma fans create an unbelievable atmosphere.

Are you ready to sing with them “Roma, Roma”, the official anthem of the team?