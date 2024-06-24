Try Authentic Roman Cuisine on this Trastevere Food Tour

I went on a food tour in Trastevere and tasted authentic Roman food. Here’s why you should, too.

Anyone who looks forward to traveling to, or looks back on their travels to Italy, consistently has one topic in common: food. Undoubtedly, Italian food is raved about worldwide and it’s not just a facade, there’s a clear reason for this.

Food in Italy is not only of importance because of its undeniable taste and quality, but most importantly the role that it plays in Italian culture. Food laces together generations of people, celebrating the spirit and love within this stunning country, and has done so successfully for centuries. While food is one of the most prominent images of Italian culture, so too are community and appreciation for life. These components are not one without the other.

Fried delicacies, appetizers and pastas, truffle, cheeses, and chocolate: the dreams of any foodie here in Rome. With glasses of wine never empty and the company of a diverse group of Roman visitors, the already divine experience of a food tour becomes even greater.

I went on a food tour in the beloved neighborhood of Trastevere to fully experience the culinary heritage here in Rome and not only did I have the best time, but I attained a great deal of knowledge about the Italian lifestyle and the accompanying customs. The tour was nothing short of mouthwatering, opening the doors to new flavors that only accentuate Rome’s eternal beauty.

What we ate on our Trastevere food tour

Beginning with appetizers, our first stop included fresh burrata, the classic bruschetta, fried zucchini flower, fried sage, and eggplant parmigiana, all accompanied by a refreshing white wine. We enjoyed this as our warmup for the marathon ahead!

The next stop included a variety of cheeses, meats, and truffle products. While enjoying the unique pairings of items such as honey and chocolate with our assortment of cheeses, we were educated by our tour guide on the different Italian food and wine labels and their corresponding product qualities.

Then came the pasta and the pizza. The tour gave the option of three classic Roman pasta dishes, offering cacio e pepe, carbonara, or amatriciana. Dishes were all served with your choice of red or white wine. Following the heavenly handcrafted pasta, out rolled margherita pizzas for the table to share. Even after being full of pasta, the pizza was a must eat.

The tour ended perfectly with the final stop being gelato. By the time we ordered our gelato, a mini family was formed between all of the tour participants. Through the magic of food, we all found ourselves enjoying the company and celebrating the sweet ending. While we ate our gelato melting from the heat, there was ample amounts of laughing, storytelling, and smiles. It’s clear that we have the atmosphere prompted by Italian cuisine to thank for this!

Join a food tour and embrace the spirit of Rome

Food plays a large role in the culture here in Rome, and trying in the local cuisine is crucial in understanding the city and the people around you. The craftsmanship and tradition behind every dish is reason enough to squeeze it into your itinerary. These dishes have survived time, not just by chance.

One of the greatest ways to pay homage to such history is to join a food tour. To fully immerse yourself in the riches that Rome has to offer, I recommend enjoying meals alongside a local guide who can offer insights unparalleled to what you may find on your own.

Joining a food tour enables you to experience the famous dishes in a tasteful and effortless manner while also cherishing the people around you. The strangers who become friends by the end of the tour emphasize one of the primary purposes of Italian cuisine.

Meeting point:

Piazza Trilussa, 46



Duration:

4 hours



Starting time:

12pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm



Cost p.p.:

€119