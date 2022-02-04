The best apps to learn Italian on your phone

Must have Italian language apps

If you are planning on spending an extended period of time living in Italy, you should definitely try to pick up some Italian. Italians are generally very accommodating to English speakers; however a true roman experience can only be complete if you immerse yourself in the native language. Italian culture has so much to offer, and speaking some Italian is key to gaining the full cultural experience.

Here is a list of the best apps on iPhone and android to begin learning Italian.

Babbel

Starting with minimal to no Italian knowledge I downloaded Babbel hoping to start the learning process. Babbel is a very non-intimidating app. When you first download the app, it asks you how much time realistically you will spend on it per day, your preexisting Italian knowledge, and if you want to be reminded to practice. You can set weekly goals as well to keep yourself on track. I found that this was an approachable way for me to begin to learn because it is structured around my comfort level and allocates realistic amounts of time I intend to devote. Upon using the app, you will be given simple quizzes initially to familiarize yourself with common Italian words and phrases. It shows real time spelling and pronunciation as you take the quizzes so you can learn multiple ways at once. The app will advance your basic language understanding quickly, but the free trial only gives access to one lesson, after that it is subscription based.

With Babbel Live you can learn with experienced teachers, joining hundreds of live and virtual classes offered each week. Select the days and times that work best for you based on your level and interest.

Duolinguo

Language doesn’t have to be a barrier, and when in Italy it most definitely shouldn’t be. Probably the most well known free language app, Duolinguo offers lessons to any language tailored to the specific reason you need to learn. When you open the app, it asks a series of questions to help give you the most useful language lessons. It has simple animations and quick quizzes that feel fun. This app is well designed to activate your reward center. The app feels very inviting with the smiling character and the sounds heard when you get something correct. This app keeps my attention and is something I would keep using beyond my normal short attention span.

iTranslate

There are some words in Italian you simply don’t want to botch, whether it’s in spelling, meaning, or pronunciation. Like penne. Take our word for it. Enter iTranslate. This leading dictionary and translation app allows you to start voice-to-voice conversations in over 90 languages. The app also provides verb conjugations in different tenses and can detect different dialects. With your phone’s camera you can instantly translate menus, cards, signs or most anything else you come across. Its voice translation recognizes your voice and translates to your desired language.

Google translate & Google Lens

The rosetta stone in your pocket! Anyone who has taken a foreign language class or been somewhere where their local tongue isn’t spoken is familiar with this one. Google translate is easy to use with its easy to navigate interface. Another great function of Google Translate is that you can download an entire language to the app, so you can still find words or phrases on the go when you don’t have access to the internet. If you are in a pinch and don’t have the time or energy to type an entire menu into your favorite translator app then Google Lens is for you. You can access Google Lens through the Google app. Simply point your phone camera at the text you want translated and it will give you a rough translation of what it says. This can be very useful for public signage, menus, and written directions. This tool is a must have for those who haven’t gotten much Italian under their belt, don’t feel like translating a lot of written information at once, or are confused by written Italian in general.

LingQ

This app offers simple vocabulary and phrases for all types of settings. The app is conveniently arranged with a home menu that allows you to pick from vocabulary lists for different settings and has quizzing and pronunciation options. It has pre translated phrases for everything from directions to dating, eating out to traveling, and lots more. Learn Italian Language is a very convenient app for travelers who don’t have the time to pick up much Italian.

Price: Learning a language on LingQis free. The premium version costs €8,99/month for 1 year subscription.

Busuu

Similar to Babbel or Duolingo, Busuu offers full language learning courses through lessons and quizzes. It has audio and spelling components to ensure that its users are not misunderstood. Its quizzes are simple and easy to learn from. It has functions in which you put words in sentence order to properly learn Italian grammatical structure. Like other apps of its kind, Busuu offers reminders to study based on how much you think you will commit to learning and allows you to select your entry level. Another fantastic feature of this app is that it can pair you with other people using the app and as a learning tool you can talk to each other via voice messages. Busuu seems like a great option to start learning Italian. The main barrier to most of these apps is that the free offerings are somewhat limited, but with subscriptions well under $20 per month it is a far cheaper option than taking a full on language course.

Price: The core product is free. The price for premium is €5,83/month, for premium plus is €6,66/month

