Events in Rome, Sport

Cage Warriors Rome 158

by
Haque-vs-Martignoni---MMA Rome

On Saturday, July 29th, Cage Warriors returns to Rome

Local hero Michele Martignoni will look to become Italy’s first two-weight World Champion when he faces Shaj ‘Superman’ Haque.

Get ready for a night of pulse-pounding MMA action as Italy’s finest take on the elite of European MMA at the Fiera Roma!

Age restriction: Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

FIGHT CARD

Shaj Haque vs. Michele Martignoni | flyweight title
Dario Bellandi vs. Naglis Kanišauskas | middleweight bout
Michael Pagani vs. James Power | lightweight bout
Emanuele Zaccaria vs. Sylwester Miller | bantamweight bout
Mason Jones vs. Alexandre Ribeiro | lightweight bout
Dumitru Girlean vs. Leon Hill | lightweight bout
Floris Doskja vs. Amir Malekpour | catchweight bout
Emanuele Sabatino vs. Aaron Johnson | lightweight bout
Niko Ceraglia vs. Simone Manno | catchweight bout
Emanuele Tetti vs. Dario Palazzo | bantamweight bout
Gianluca Scottoli vs. Sam Kelly | bantamweight bout
Guido Possidente vs. Gianluca Rocca | lightweight bout

More fights are to be announced | Fight card subject to change | Fighter order to be confirmed

SUMMER OFFER!

Save 20% off tickets using the code ‘SAVE20’
(must be applied on “ridotto special”)

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

29 JULY 2023

5pm

Location
Fiera di Roma
Via Portuense, 1645

Tickets from €42

Related Post:

Giro d&#039;Italia 2023: a Roman Grand FinaleGiro d’Italia 2023: a Roman Grand Finale Best events in Rome in winterThe best events in Rome this winter Rome Hosts European Aquatics Championships 2022Rome Hosts European Aquatics Championships 2022 Ryder Cup 2023 comes to RomeRyder Cup 2023 comes to Rome
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *