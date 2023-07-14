Cage Warriors Rome 158

On Saturday, July 29th, Cage Warriors returns to Rome
Local hero Michele Martignoni will look to become Italy’s first two-weight World Champion when he faces Shaj ‘Superman’ Haque.
Get ready for a night of pulse-pounding MMA action as Italy’s finest take on the elite of European MMA at the Fiera Roma!
Age restriction: Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
FIGHT CARD
Shaj Haque vs. Michele Martignoni | flyweight title
Dario Bellandi vs. Naglis Kanišauskas | middleweight bout
Michael Pagani vs. James Power | lightweight bout
Emanuele Zaccaria vs. Sylwester Miller | bantamweight bout
Mason Jones vs. Alexandre Ribeiro | lightweight bout
Dumitru Girlean vs. Leon Hill | lightweight bout
Floris Doskja vs. Amir Malekpour | catchweight bout
Emanuele Sabatino vs. Aaron Johnson | lightweight bout
Niko Ceraglia vs. Simone Manno | catchweight bout
Emanuele Tetti vs. Dario Palazzo | bantamweight bout
Gianluca Scottoli vs. Sam Kelly | bantamweight bout
Guido Possidente vs. Gianluca Rocca | lightweight bout
More fights are to be announced | Fight card subject to change | Fighter order to be confirmed
SUMMER OFFER!
Save 20% off tickets using the code ‘SAVE20’
(must be applied on “ridotto special”)
29 JULY 2023
5pm
Location
Fiera di Roma
Via Portuense, 1645
Tickets from €42