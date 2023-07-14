Cage Warriors Rome 158

On Saturday, July 29th, Cage Warriors returns to Rome

Local hero Michele Martignoni will look to become Italy’s first two-weight World Champion when he faces Shaj ‘Superman’ Haque.



Get ready for a night of pulse-pounding MMA action as Italy’s finest take on the elite of European MMA at the Fiera Roma!



Age restriction: Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

FIGHT CARD

Shaj Haque vs. Michele Martignoni | flyweight title

Dario Bellandi vs. Naglis Kanišauskas | middleweight bout

Michael Pagani vs. James Power | lightweight bout

Emanuele Zaccaria vs. Sylwester Miller | bantamweight bout

Mason Jones vs. Alexandre Ribeiro | lightweight bout

Dumitru Girlean vs. Leon Hill | lightweight bout

Floris Doskja vs. Amir Malekpour | catchweight bout

Emanuele Sabatino vs. Aaron Johnson | lightweight bout

Niko Ceraglia vs. Simone Manno | catchweight bout

Emanuele Tetti vs. Dario Palazzo | bantamweight bout

Gianluca Scottoli vs. Sam Kelly | bantamweight bout

Guido Possidente vs. Gianluca Rocca | lightweight bout



More fights are to be announced | Fight card subject to change | Fighter order to be confirmed

SUMMER OFFER!



Save 20% off tickets using the code ‘SAVE20’

(must be applied on “ridotto special”)

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

29 JULY 2023

5pm

Location

Fiera di Roma

Via Portuense, 1645

Tickets from €42