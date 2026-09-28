Rome Film Festival 2021

Rome Film Festival 2026

All about the 21st edition of Festa del Cinema di Roma

The 21st edition of the Rome Film Festival, produced by the Fondazione Cinema Per Roma, will take place between October 13 and 25 at Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, with one of the world’s largest red carpets.

Beyond the Auditorium, the Rome Film Fest will occur in multiple locations across the city of Rome, including the Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese, the MAXXI, Teatro Olimpico ACEA, Cinema Giulio Cesare, Teatro Palladium, Museo Nazionale di Castel Sant’Angelo, Teatro Ateneo, and even the Fiumicino Airport Terminal 1, where passengers will get the chance to participate in an immersive experience of Italian cinema.

The official image

Every year, the Festa del Cinema di Roma chooses one historic image to pay homage to cinematic icons. In 2026, the official image depicts late Italian actress Monica Vitti as photographed by Sergio Strizzi on the set of Michelangelo Antonioni’s L’Eclisse (1962). Vitti, who would have turned 95 this year, is depicted with a stern look amid stiff geometric shapes, typical of the EUR district.

The Festival will dedicate a photo exhibit to Strizzi as well as the premiere of Terrific Sergio, a documentary on the photographer’s life produced by his daughters, Vanessa and Melissa Strizzi.

INSPIRATION

Best Events in Rome this autumn

Locations, programme and awards

55 countries are participating in the 21st edition of the Festa del Cinema di Roma. The official selection of the Rome Film Festival 2026 consists of the following sections:

Progressive Cinema Competition – Visions for Tomorrow’s World

An international competition featuring fiction films, documentaries, and animated films.

An international competition featuring fiction films, documentaries, and animated films. Freestyle

A non-competitive section showcasing works of free format and style, including series, music videos, films, and video art.

A non-competitive section showcasing works of free format and style, including series, music videos, films, and video art. Grand Public

A non-competitive section dedicated to mainstream cinema.

A non-competitive section dedicated to mainstream cinema. Special Screenings

A non-competitive section.

A non-competitive section. Best of 2026

A non-competitive section featuring films from other international festivals, considered among the best of the season.

A non-competitive section featuring films from other international festivals, considered among the best of the season. History of Cinema

A non-competitive section focusing on classic films in restored versions, tributes, and a deeper exploration of the history of Italian and international cinema.

Alongside the film program, there will be exhibits, masterclasses, events, and a section dedicated to public discussions.

The Awards of Rome Film Festival 2026

This year, 18 films will contend in the Progressive Cinema Competition. A jury of cinematographers and professionals of the arts will assign the following awards:

Best Film

Grand Jury Prize

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best Actress

Best Actor

Special Jury Prize, selected by the President of the Jury in various categories

Poste Italiane, main partner of Rome Film Fest, will assign the Poste Italiane Debut Award to one of 14 eligible films from the categories of Freestyle Film and Progressive Cinema.

For the third year, RFF will also assign a Best Documentary Award to one of 14 documentaries from the categories of Special Screenings and Progressive Cinema.

Lastly, the general public gets to select the winner of the Terna Audience Award, named after the festival’s official sponsor, by voting for their favorite film through a QR code.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This year, the Rome Film Festival is honoring Javier Bardem with a Lifetime Achievement Award, bestowed by Academy Award winning director Paolo Sorrentino.

Bardem won an Academy Award for No Country For Old Men (2007) and starred in dozens of films and tv series, with over 80 acting credits under his belt. His newest, El Ser Querido, directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and critically acclaimed at Cannes Film Festival, will be screened in the category of Best of 2026.

Opening Film

The opening film of Rome Film Festival 2026 will be Il Rumore delle Cose Nuove (The Noise of New Things) directed by Paolo Genovesi, starring Emanuela Fanelli, Edoardo Pesce, Claudia Pandolfi, Lino Musella, Stefano Accorsi, Vittoria Puccini, Claudio Santamaria, Edoardo Vitalone, and Rolando Ravello. The story follows three couples who are brought together by an unexpected event, which will break their inertia and light the spark of something new.

Official Selection

Here are the 18 films competing in the Progressive Cinema Competition:

Brianza directed by Simone Catania

Ceniza en la boca (Ashes) directed by Diego Luna

Closure directed by Michał Marczak

Congo Boy directed by Rafiki Fariala

Dua directed by Blerta Basholli

Eurotrash directed by Frauke Finsterwalder

Gæsten (The Guest) di Mads Mengel

Giorni felici directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

I Love Boosters directed by Boots Riley

I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning directed by Clio Barnard

The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd directed by Tim Blake Nelson

Mustang directed by Kasia Smutniak

Sants directed by Mikel Gurrea

Skejtanjeto ne e za devojčinja (Skateboarding Is Not for Girls) directed by Dina Duma

Thit-Thee Khu (Fruit Gathering) directed by Aung Phyoe

Uļa (Ulya) directed by Viesturs Kairišs

Voilà, c’est fini directed by Gustave Kervern

Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep directed by Rakan Mayasi.

Dozens of other films and will be screened in the various categories, many of which star world-renowned artists who will be in attendance. Read the full list of screenings here on the Rome Film Festival official website here.

How to participate in Rome Film Festival 2026

Cinema would be nothing without its greatest stakeholder: the audience. The general public is invited to participate in the festival, and tickets sell fast. Pre-sale starts on October 7 at 11am at https://romacinemafest.boxol.it or you can purchase tickets directly at the box office of Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone. Ticket prices vary between €6 and €30.

21st Rome Film Festival

From October 13 – October 25

Main Venue

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Viale Pietro de Coubertin, 30

Other Venues

MAXXI

Via Guido Reni 4/A

Casa Del Cinema

Largo Marcello Mastroianni 1

Cinema Giulio Cesare

Viale Giulio Cesare 229

Museo Nazionale di Castel Sant’Angelo

Lungotevere Castello 50

Teatro Olimpico Acea

Piazza Gentile da Fabriano 17

Teatro Palladium

Piazza Bartolomeo Romano 8