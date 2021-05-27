Rendez-vous – French Film Festival in Rome 2021

The Arena Nuovo Sacher will host Rendez-Vous 2021

The 11th-edition of Rendez-vous, the festival dedicated to new French cinema, will be held in Rome (with special selections at the Cineteca di Bologna and the Cinema Massimo in Turin) from 9 to 13 June, at the Arena Nuovo Sacher. The program allows local audiences to explore contemporary French cinema in all its diversity, from arthouse to mainstream films.

The focus this year will be on women in French cinema. Actress Emmanuelle Béart will be in Rome for the national premiere of her new film L’ÉTRIENTE along with director Ludovic Bergery. Another picture shown at the festival, rigorously in French with Italian subtitles, will be the 1992 film by Claude Sautet UN COEUR EN HIVER. Other national premieres include ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVENNES by Caroline Vignal, who will also be in Rome to present the film, and MANDIBULES by Quentin Dupieux.

All films are screened in the original version with Italian subtitles. Click here to see the full programme

9 – 13 June 2021

Arena Nuovo Sacher (Largo Ascianghi, 1)

institutfrancais.it