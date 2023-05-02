An authentic Italian Sunday brunch under the banner of elegance and sophistication

Eating al fresco at TH Carpegna Palace Hotel’s Restaurant 481

Not far from the city of the Vatican there is a fairy-tale place, refined, elegant, romantic and surrounded by peace and greenery. We are talking about the TH Rome Carpegna Palace Hotel. This is a place for gentlemen and ladies, where elegance and sophistication meet the simplicity and sincerity of Italian menus, with products of the highest quality, native to this rich and varied land.

Restaurant 481 is one of the options offered by the establishment, along with the main restaurant, the outdoor bar, set in the picturesque setting of the courtyard patio, and finally a beautiful terrace that complements Restaurant 481.

The main restaurant, with its large rooms and beautiful exedras, is an ideal venue for receptions and gala dinners. Restaurant 481 is an exclusive restaurant that can seat 60 people with an a la carte menu. Both offer a TH Resorts-style gastronomic line-up, adapted to a graceful setting designed to satisfy a sophisticated clientele.

The terrace of Restaurant 481 is a magical place to dine al fresco on beautiful sunny days, which are not uncommon in Rome. Nestled in an elegant flower garden overlooking the beautiful park of Villa Carpegna, guests of the hotel and beyond have been able to enjoy a wonderful Sunday brunch here for the past few years.

The brunch buffet features pizza and focaccia, hard-boiled eggs and eggs pochette with spinach, frittatas, mixed salads, mixed sliced meats, prosciutto di parma and salumi from Lazio, rice salad, calamarata with seafood ragout, variety of pastas, braised suckling pig, stewed artichokes, various side dishes, and to finish buffet of desserts and fruits. A wonderful idea for a Sunday morning, for only 32 euros per adult and 16 per child (aged 3-12), excluding wines.

Finally, after a great brunch, guests can end Sunday by taking advantage of the hotel’s other amenities, such as the spa and wellness center, just to put the icing on the cake.

INSPIRATION

Top Brunch (And Lunch) Hangouts In Rome