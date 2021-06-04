Outdoor Restaurants in Rome

Rome’s divine weather and picturesque scenery make it an ideal spot to dine al fresco. Why be cooped up inside when you can bask in the sun or sip Prosecco by candlelight? Here is our round-up of the city’s best outdoor dining experiences to let you savor the Roman summer in all its glory.

MONTI / COLOSSEUM

Unique al Palatino Garden Restaurant

Via di San Teodoro, 48

06.69921077

alpalatinoristorante.it

Step inside Unique al Palatino Garden Restaurant to immerse yourself in a dreamlike atmosphere: ancient olive trees and citrus trees hidden by the clamor of the city. From breakfast, to lunch, to candlelit dinner, this restaurant will be your oasis of peace to taste delicious flavors. Order the delicate lemon scented tagliolini with shrimps and ginger, or the flavor-packed buffalo mozzarella ravioli with truffled vegetables and pecorino cheese.

Fafiuchè

Via della Madonna dei Monti, 28

06 699 0968

fafiuche.it

An intimate space designed for dinner, aperitif, or to simply browse through their impressive offering of products, with only few tables outside. Come by for dinner to indulge in authentic dishes from Puglia and Piedmont. If you want to taste a perfectly-made parmigiana this is the place. And don’t leave without trying the riso patate e cozze.

Cuoco e Camicia

Via Di Monte Polacco, 2

06 8892 2987

cuocoecamicia.com

Tucked away in a quiet corner, just a stone’s throw away from the heart of Monti, you’ll find the cozy Cuoco e Camicia. Seasonal products, a lovely service and a delicious menu that stays true to Italian origins while giving them a creative twist. Definitely don’t leave without having tried the ravioli filled with carbonara! And if the weather allow its, sipping a glass of wine on Cuoco e Camicia’s charming al fresco tables sitting on a cozy cobblestoned street is just the cherry on top of the cake.

Alle Carrette

Via Madonna dei Monti, 95

06.6792770

AlleCarrette

If you need to fulfil that pizza craving, search no more. Footsteps from the Roman Forum in a cobblestoned street in the Monti district, you’ll find the renowned Alle Carrette. Delicious thin-crust pizza cooked in a wooden oven, fast and friendly service and a great price-quality ratio. Once you’ve tried their fritti, it’s a guarantee you’ll be back for more. And the best part? It’s one of the few places in Monti where you can eat al fresco both in the winter and in the summer. Cheers to that!

CENTRO STORICO

Piazzetta Alfredo

Via della Scrofa, 104/A

06.68806163

alfredoallascrofa.com

Just in front of the iconic Alfredo alla Scrofa restaurant you’ll find “Piazzetta Alfredo” – a fresh, brand-new outdoor oasis that was once a parking lot and a meeting point. Not only can you dine there, but also sit down, relax, and write poetry while sipping a cocktail (the exclusive Alfredo’s Cup is a great one). Order the legendary Fettuccine Alfredo, the vignarola or the yummy cotoletta alla milanese.

Il Marchese

Via di Ripetta, 12

06.90218872

ilmarcheseroma.it

Il Marchese is an exquisite bar with elegant French salon accents and pompous chandeliers, but also a restaurant with the coziness of a Roman trattoria. But the decor isn’t everything: Il Marchese creates their magnificent dishes and signature cocktails with the desire to fuse together two different souls and create a unique and surprising balance of contrasts. Il Marchese is also Europe’s first Amaro bar with more than 500 different liqueur labels.

Adelaide

Via dell’Arancio, 69

06.878187

hotelvilon.com

Hotel Vilòn’s restaurant open to the public, named in honor of the Princess Borghese, Adelaide has a stunning open-air courtyard. Mediterranean cuisine and Roman tradition with twists reign supreme, a mix of simplicity and passion. Contemporary techniques meet flavors that take you back to your childhood memories, to the aromas of the sea.

Osteria dell’Ingegno

Piazza di Pietra, 45

06.6780662

osteriadellingegno.com

In the shadow of the majestic temple of Hadrian, you will find Osteria dell’Ingegno with its beautiful outside space in Piazza di Pietra. Since 1997, for over 20 years, the Osteria is one of the few places in the center where one can truly feel at home, because the host will remember your name once you go back. The menu is traditional and seasonal Italian cuisine with a flair of ingegno. The wine list has over 300 wines.

Maccheroni

Piazza delle Coppelle, 44

06.68307895

ristorantemaccheroni.com

Right across from “osteria delle coppelle” you will find this hidden gem. Named after the familiar pasta style known all around the world, Maccheroni is your typical Roman restaurant with a diverse selection of dishes to choose from. With an outside seating area as well, you’ll be feeling like a local in no time.

Osteria alle Coppelle

Piazza delle Coppelle, 54/55/56

06.45502826

osteriadellecoppelle.com

If you’re looking somewhere authentic to eat in the historic center (a notoriously difficult task) this is your restaurant. Coppelle dishes out Roman classics like rigatoni alla gricia, saltimbocca alla romana, and polpette al sugo, but if you’re craving lighter fare to balance out the July heat, look for their tuna tartare with avocado; fennel, orange, parmesan, and black olive salad; or seared salmon with seasonal vegetables. People watch at the outdoor tables overlooking the characteristic Piazza delle Coppelle.

Ginger Sapori e Salute

Via Borgognona 43-46

Piazza Sant’Eustachio, 54-55

06.96036390 | 06.6864995

gingersaporiesalute.com

A favorite place among locals of all ages, Ginger is a healthy option that you can rely on when in Rome. With two locations, Ginger has been a solid eatery option while cruising the centro storico. Especially great vegetarian and vegan options, this is a location you’ll want to try if you’re looking for big salads, rich soups, and healthy beverages to accompany your meal.

Ristorante Due Ladroni

Piazza Nicosia, 24

06.6896299

ristorantedueladroni

This dining spot footsteps from Piazza Navona is a guarantee when it comes to seafood. The setting is simple and elegant, and has remained the same through the decades. Order the tuna tartare with avocado as a starter, followed by the juicy spigola in crosta di patate. The wine selection is spectacular, with the best of Italian wine labels to choose from. The atmosphere, the food and the friendly service make it a must-stop for seafood lovers. Reservations are musts.

TRASTEVERE

Da Teo

Piazza dei Ponziani, 7

06.5818355

Trattoria.da.TEO

This popular trattoria is tucked away in a quieter corner of the popular Trastevere neighborhood. Da Teo opens up onto a quaint little piazza where tables are arranged underneath a dreamy canopy illuminated with white lights. Enjoy the classic Roman primi and secondi dishes like amatriciana, carbonara, and saltimbocca, and expect friendly and efficient service.

Jacopa

Via Jacopa de’ Settesoli, 7

06.5809075

jacopa.it

Jacopa is the restaurant and cocktail bar located in summer on the rooftop of Hotel San Francesco, offering 360 degree views of Rome, especially of the Aventine and over the Roman rooftops of Trastevere. To accompany your drinks you’ll find an aperitivo menu that comprises a la carte options that range from happy hour boards and mini buns, to sardines and steamed octopus, all the way to pasta,180g hamburgers and desserts.

Bacco

Piazza di San Giovanni della Malva, 14

389.9484851

BaccoInTrastevere

Dominating the characteristic Piazza dI San Giovanni della Malva in Trastevere, Bacco stands apart for its pastel colors and delicious smells. Not limited to Roman cuisine, Bacco also offers Sicilian and Tuscan specialities. The menu and wine pages are very diverse, and they recently expanded their selection of brewed digestive liqueurs that will take you on an imaginary tasting tour throughout Italy.

Antica Pesa

Via Garibaldi, 18

06.5809236

anticapesa.it

Typical Roman dishes made from lovingly sourced ingredients make up this restaurant, housed in a grain storehouse that once belonged to the neighbouring Papal State. Its dining rooms have been graced by a whole host of celebrities in its time, and it remains a landmark for traditional Roman cuisine in the city. Its outdoor, terraced garden rounds out your elegant dining experience.

Roma Sparita

Piazza di Santa Cecilia, 24

06.5800757

romasparita.com

Hailed by chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain as having “the best cacio e pepe in Rome” (their version is served in a crispy parmesan cheese bowl) this lovely little trattoria in is a must for any good foodie. Their outdoor seating overlooks Piazza di Santa Cecilia in a tranquil part of the Trastevere neighborhood, away from the chaos. Make sure to make a reservation – it’s nearly impossible to snag a table without one!

CAMPO DE’ FIORI

Pierluigi

Piazza de Ricci, 144 (Campo de’ Fiori)

06 6861302

pierluigi.it

A favorite of A-list celebrities and moguls like Charlize Theron, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jamie Foxx, Pierluigi is where to go if you want to see and be seen. Besides its impressive clientele, the restaurant is also known for its outdoor seating on the historic Piazza de Ricci, as well as a spectacular menu that specializes in seafood. Reservations are a must!

Pianostrada

Via delle Zoccolette, 22

06 8957 2296

Pianostrada

Original in concept and creativity, Pianostrada is the brainchild of four talented women who sought to bring quality, delectable street food to Rome’s center. Using both organic and local products, the team prepares delicious Roman and Italian delicacies that range from gourment panini to inventive pasta dishes and perfect main courses. The atmosphere at Pianostrada lives up to its menu, apart from the trendy interior design you can dine al fresco in their charming courtyard immersed with plants.

Emma

Via Monte della Farina 28/29

06 6476 0475

emmapizzeria.com

Go to Emma to taste the real Roman thin and crispy-crusted pizza inside a modern interior space. Ingredients are as fresh as they get, and the quality is sky high. During the good season, sit down in their charming outdoor area and enjoy the Roman weather. Just a stone’s throw away from Largo Argentina, Emma is the perfect place for post sightseeing lunch, or for a yummy dinner before diving into Roman nightlife. The must-orders? Their margherita with buffalo mozzarella! Simple but golden!

JEWISH QUARTER

Ba Ghetto

Via del Portico d’Ottavia, 57

06.68892868

baghetto.com

Located in the main square of the Jewish Ghetto, Ba’Ghetto has nearly become a household name when it comes to Judaic Roman cuisine. All the typical recipes are reinvented in a modern version. The wine list has a wide selection of Italian and Israeli labels, with tags from France, Chile and California. Grab a table outside and watch the sauntering foot traffic as your enjoy a generous serving of their famed fried artichoke.

Piperno

Via Monte dè Cenci, 9

06 6880 6629

ristorantepiperno.it

Tucked away in a quaint piazza in the Jewish Ghetto, this historical restaurant has been around since 1860, making it older than the unified Italian Republic. The restaurant offers exquisite, traditional Roman fare under the 19th century fresco painted ceilings. After a stroll in this beautiful neighbourhood, Piperno is the perfect place to sit back, relax and enjoy lunch or dinner al fresco on its charming cobblestone street. Don’t leave without ordering their fried antipasti and their costolette di abbacchio.

POPOLO / FLAMINIO / VENETO

Baja

Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia

06.94368869

bajaroma.it

If you are after something on the unconventional side, look no further than Baja. A boat, a restaurant, and a cocktail bar all wrapped up in one, Baja literally floats on the Tiber River, and its sought after location makes for an exotic and luxurious dinner. Set sail on a mini-vacation from Rome, while you sip expertly mixed cocktails and nosh on Italian cuisine.

Pacifico

Lungotevere Arnaldo Brescia, 2 (Popolo)

06.3207042

palazzodama.com

Inside the luxurious Palazzo Dama you’ll find Pacifico, a restaurant in between your traditional Italian lunch and Peruvian inspired dinner. Crystal chandeliers dominate the atmosphere but you may also dine outdoors in the beautiful poolside garden. The must-order? The ceviche.

Acquaroof Terrazza Molinari

Via del Vantaggio, 14

06.3200655

Acquaroof

Linger over lunch, enjoy a perfectly-mixed cocktail for aperitivo and stay on for dinner at Acquaroof while taking in the breathtaking views of Rome. Located on the rooftop of The First Hotel, this restaurant offers stunning panoramic views of the Eternal City, paired with a sweeping menu. The focus is on seafood, with a rich selection of caviar, oysters, seafood crudités and more from their fish bar.

Le Serre by Vivi Bistrot

Via Decio Filipponi, 1

06.83986929

vivibistrot.com

What’s better than being immersed in nature? Surrounded by a garden and plants in Monte Mario, Le Serre by Vivi Bistrot offers brunch, lunch, tea time, aperitivo, and dinner, so you can go at any time of the day. The restaurant is built within a former greenhouse and has a colorful outdoor area where you’ll be able to enjoy delicious Mediterranean cuisine mixed with subtle flavors from all over the world.

Le Jardin de Russie

Via del Babuino, 9

06.32888870

roccofortehotels.com

If you’re after the classic hotel club sandwich or a light meal in a lush garden setting, head to Le Jardin de Russie at Hotel de Russie, right on the haute couture shopping street of Via del Babuino. During the good season, immerse yourself in the garden area for a brunch or light lunch, and sit back, relax and enjoy the tranquil oasis this hotel has to offer. It’s the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the Eternal City.

Mediterraneo @MAXXI

Via Guido Reni 4/A

391.7053069

mediterraneomaxxi

MAXXI’s Mediterraneo restaurant has lots in store for its guests… starting with a fantastic menu, all the way to music and live entertainment. Gourmet Mediterranean food with a modern twist, with its roots in various cultures and traditions, a place where East meets West. Roman first dishes go from meat to seafood, and with a lighter take. If you want to dine outdoors you can reserve your “homy” an igloo-looking area made with bamboo!

Tree Bar

Via Flaminia, 226

0632652754

TreeBar

A slice of the countryside amidst the city, Tree Bar offers a delightful outdoor patio shaded by greenery. Grab one of their signature, home-brewed beers or glass of vino along with a burger on homemade bread or a signature Roman classic, all prepared with locally-sourced ingredients.

Mirabelle @ Hotel Splendide Royal

Via di Porta Pinciana, 14

06.42168838 – 06.42168837

mirabelle.it

Mirabelle is a romantic roof garden footsteps from Via Veneto where you can indulge in a menu entirely characterized by Italian produce. Set on the 7th floor of Hotel Splendide Royal – an ancient monastery turned luxury hotel by the Roberto Nardi Collection in 2001 – Mirabelle’s panoramic view goes from Villa Medici to Trinità dei Monti, all the way to St. Peter’s Basilica and the Gianicolo. As the sun sinks into the horizon, the setting comes to life with a magical romanticism. Executive Chef Stefano Marzetti’s creations paired with the 900 wine labels and the 360-degree panoramic views over Rome make Mirabelle the perfect culinary and sensory experience.

INSPIRATION

Best restaurants on the roman coast

MONTEVERDE

Osteria Poerio

Via Alessandro Poerio, 27

06.58332851

osteriapoerio.it

Only a few steps away from the magical Villa Sciarra, Osteria Poerio (formerly known as Osteria Mangiafuoco) warmly welcomes you with its menu of traditional Roman, fish food as well as creative dishes. If you are craving something different than the usual Roman tradition, try the “disassembled” courgette flower with buffalo mozzarella, anchovy sauce and Kataifi pasta.

Cesare al Casaletto

Via del Casaletto, 45

06.536015

trattoriadacesare.it

Tucked away in the Monteverde district for over 50 years and easily reachable by tram, Da Cesare al Casaletto remains one of Rome’s best-kept secrets. Locals flock to this well-established trattoria for its fabulous Roman cuisine, easygoing hospitality, and cosy outdoor patio. Try their homemade tonnarelli and fettuccine pasta, or, if you’re feeling adventurous, their classic trippa alla romana.

Vivi Bistrot

Via Vitellia, 102

06.5827540

vivibistrot.com

If you love nature and want to swap the bustling city for a serene park, then take a visit to Villa Pamphili, home to Vivi Bistrot. Nestled amongst sloping hills and lush trees, Vivi offers a terrific American-style brunch (think pancakes and scrambled eggs), perfect for those of us who like to sleep late on Sunday. The bistrot will also prepare a picnic for two in an old-fashioned wicker basket, letting you decide where exactly on the park’s grounds you’d like to lunch.

AVENTINO

Numa al Circo Restaurant & Pizzeria

Viale Aventino, 20

06.64420669

numaroma.it

Chef Davide Cianetti has brought us an astounding new restaurant for foodies in Rome, just a few steps from Circo Massimo. Numa al Circo is a culinary adventure with an international footprint, designed to welcome the customer at any time of the day where they can enjoy the lively atmosphere. You can treat yourself to many delights from the breakfast, delicatessen, pizzeria, the cocktail bar or their bakery offering an array of cakes.

Marco Martini Restaurant

Viale Aventino, 121

06.45597350

marcomartinichef.com

Michelin-starred chef Marco Martini is at the helm of The Corner, an upscale restaurant whose menu presents imaginative dishes along with reinterpretations of Italian classics with oriental influences. Their garden terrace is a verdant oasis of plants, flowers, and trees, and plush sofas and armchairs are perfect for sipping a drink or unwinding with an aperitivo.

TESTACCIO / OSTIENSE / GARBATELLA

Ristorante Pecorino

Via Galvani, 64

06.57250539

ristorantepecorino.it

Alfredo Lucarini’s lifelong passion for traditional Roman cuisine led him to open his own restaurant in Testaccio with his daughters 40 years into his career. What better name to celebrate Roman specialities than Pecorino, the cheese that goes on Roman pasta? The classic Roman dishes have an even more authentic and genuine taste here, because all the produce used in the kitchen is local and comes from Testaccio’s mercato rionale.

Pianoalto

Lungotevere Portuense, 200

06.55286951

pianoalto.openspace

Using both organic and local products, Pianoalto’s team prepares delicious Roman and Italian delicacies that range from inventive pasta dishes to perfect main courses. The atmosphere definitely lives up to the menu, the restaurant is set on two floors, including an outdoor terrace immersed in plants, fruits and pastel colors, perfect for dining al fresco with a view, or enjoying an aperitivo with a view.

Latta

Via Antonio Pacinotti, 83

06.88923791

latta-roma.it

Latta is a fermentation lab, bar, brewery, gourmet bistrot and regional winery with an ample outdoor space, ideal for aperitivo, brunch or a relaxed dinner. The kitchen stays open till late!

Angelina a Testaccio

Via Galvani, 24

06.57283840

ristorante.angelina.testaccio

Angelina a Testaccio offers a lovely terrace overlooking the old Testaccio market with Mediterranean accents, lemon trees and olive trees, creating the perfect relaxing setting. For lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch you can order from delicious traditional Roman dishes and different types of beef in various cuts to choose from.

Latteria Garbatella

Piazza Geremia Bonomelli, 9

06.5123913

latteriagarbatella.com

Part restaurant part bar, Latteria Garbatella dishes out fresh, seasonal dishes and top-notch cocktails all summer long. Their cuisine is refined and original, from meat to fish to desserts, with peculiar juxtapositions that aim to find a perfect balance in flavors and scents. Their walled-in outdoor patio offers a laid-back oasis to locals and tourists alike – if you’re around on Sunday, check out their courtyard brunch.

PRATI

Madeleine

Via Monte Santo, 64

06.3728537

madeleinerome.com

An elegant Salon de Gastronomie, Madeleine takes us back in time to the early 1900s, to the Belle Epoque and Art Nouveau. A nostalgia for a time gone by that can be found even in the dishes: a mix of Italian tradition with a hint of French flair. The menu changes every two months, the Michelin-starred chef is specialized in researching various cooking techniques.

PIGNETO

Necci dal 1924

Via Fanfulla da Lodi, 68

06.97601552

necci1924.com

This rustic haunt in Pigneto found fame when it appeared in the 1961 film Accattone. It has been popular ever since with its no fuss approach to simple, traditional recipes, cooked to perfection. With dishes served from dawn until dusk you can grab anything from breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, aperitif, and of course, a hearty dinner. We recommend sipping your morning cappuccino on their outdoor garden patio before your day of sightseeing begins.

Rosti al Pigneto

Via Bartolomeo d’Alviano, 65

06 2752608

rostialpigneto.it

Found in the hip, up-and-coming neighbourhood of Pigneto, this is a restaurant suitable for every occasion. Open from breakfast through dinner and diverse enough for kids and couples alike, Rosti offers it all. Boasting a large 700 square meter garden as well as an open plan interior, it’s a perfect escape from the hectic nature of the city. Don’t miss their tempting international breakfast menu, and be sure to sample some pizza from their wood-fired oven.

See also: