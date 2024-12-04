Chorus Café: a Hidden Gem by the Vatican

Chorus Café is an elegant cocktail bar and restaurant blending Roman tradition, modern cuisine, and vibrant nightlife.

Did you know you can have dinner and drinks above a beautiful theater, overlooking the Vatican? Chorus Café is a true hidden gem in Rome—an exclusive yet cozy space that feels like home.

Located on the second floor of the Auditorium Conciliazione, in what was once the choir room (hence the name, Chorus), this venue blends elegance with comfort.

Chorus boasts refined interiors, with marble accents, artworks, and large windows offering views of Via della Conciliazione. Yet, despite the luxurious setting, Chorus Café’s atmosphere is warm and inviting.

When we visited, Director Andrea Mautone greeted us warmly, setting the tone for an evening defined by exceptional service and smiles from the entire staff.

A Place of Many Souls

Once a choir room, Chorus Café now has many identities: a cocktail bar, a restaurant, and a location for private events. Whether you’re in the mood for an aperitivo, a sit-down dinner, or a late-night cocktail, Chorus has you covered.

The centerpiece of the space is its stunning bar, designed like a communal table where guests gather together. This is the realm of Massimo D’Addezio, an internationally renowned bartender. Known for his innovative creations, D’Addezio’s drink menu is full of surprises.

Highlights include Non So Che Prendere (I Don’t Know What to Pick), with sherry whisky, elderflower syrup, and hibiscus water; Diru Diru, with mezcal, lemon, agave, tamarind, and meringue; and 17 e Mezzo, with vodka, passion fruit, lime, and red chili.

There’s also an impressive selection of mocktails, including a non-alcoholic Negroni.

With your aperitivo, you will enjoy a delicious assortment of finger foods. We enjoyed shrimp tartare, couscous, and a classic Roman supplì, among other things.

Dining at Chorus

Dinner at Chorus is an experience that you can enjoy seated at the bar or at a table. The cuisine is led by Chef Arcangelo Dandini, whose creations strike a balance between tradition and modernity, simplicity and creativity.

The menu is a celebration of Roman flavors with a contemporary twist. Starters include the delicate chicken gelatine served with Roman puntarelle and vegetable giardiniera, while pastas include the calamarata with octopus ragout and Dandini’s take on carbonara.

For second course, standout dishes include the monkfish saltimbocca and the amberjack alla cacciatora.

Save room for dessert–options like the pavlova, crème brûlée, and classic tiramisu are not to be missed.

After Dinner

After dinner, Chorus Café undergoes a transformation, all thanks to Art Director Marc A. Cefaratti. Every Thursday to Saturday, after 10pm, the lights dim and the DJ begins to play, and Chorus transforms into a nightlife destination.

Guests can dance the night away or sip cocktails in the lounge. Open until late, Chorus truly offers something for everyone, no matter the hour.

Chorus Café isn’t just a restaurant or a bar–it’s an experience. With its unparalleled setting, cocktails, and cuisine, it encapsulates the magic of Rome.

For a unique evening near the Vatican, Chorus Café is an unforgettable spot.

Chorus Café Via della Conciliazione, 4 Tue-Sat 7pm-2am choruscafe.it