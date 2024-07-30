La Posta Vecchia: A Hidden Gem on the Roman Coast

With its Renaissance charm, La Posta Vecchia is the perfect spot to explore history and enjoy ‘la dolce vita’ in a modern style.

Once favored by Roman emperors, La Posta Vecchia became a 17th-century Renaissance villa under the noble Orsini family and later a Roman retreat for Jean Paul Getty, who filled it with Italian art treasures.

In the 1980s, the property became the family home of Roberto Sciò, who fell in love with its beauty and secluded location. Today, his daughter Marie-Louise, the Creative Director and CEO of the Pellicano Hotels Group, oversees the hotel’s design, transforming it into a waterfront retreat that blends baroque exuberance with artistic elegance.

Bar Piranesi exudes the charm of an old-world cocktail bar reimagined for modern tastes. Housed in what was once Getty’s study, the bar features wood-paneled interiors with soft lighting, upholstered armchairs and velvet stools. These details offer an elegant yet cozy atmosphere, ideal for a romantic evening, a solo drink with a book, or an impromptu aperitivo with friends on the sea-view terrace. The drink list offers Italian classics, including Spritz, along with signature cocktails. In particular, we loved the ‘Issimo cocktail’ with rosemary-infused white port, fresh peach juice, and drops of Chambord, and the classic ‘La Posta Vecchia’ with rye whiskey, Dom Benedictine, apricot brandy, and absinthe drops. For aperitivo, drinks are accompanied by delicious finger food crafted by each night.

The Cesar Restaurant, with its sunlit terrace overlooking azure waters, redefines authentic Italian cuisine with a contemporary twist. Chef Antonio Magliulo and his team invite you to experience this year’s gastronomic journey, inspired by a culinary journey from ancient Rome to today. The wine list includes some of the best labels from Lazio and beyond.

The menu is part of a long-standing tradition that emphasizes fresh, locally sourced ingredients from the hotel’s garden and trusted suppliers. Each dish reflects a commitment to quality and sustainability, central to the “Il Dolce Far Bene” program.

Chef Magliulo explores the origins of ingredients, starting with the ancient Romans who lived in the villa. Elements like chickpeas, common in ancient Roman taverns, are featured in the “Chickpea soup with leeks, potatoes, and fennel seeds,” made with the prized “ceci del solco dritto” from Valentano. Shellfish and mollusks, staples of ancient Greek and Roman banquets, are featured in recipes like “Fried calamari and Mediterranean shrimp with mustard citronette”. Traditional Roman and Lazio dishes include “Gratinated semolina gnocchi with Ariccia porchetta and grilled asparagus,” “Zucchini flowers stuffed with Roman ricotta, anchovies, basil, and dried tomato,” and “Roman-style cod fillet in guazzetto”. The menu evolves with the seasons and the garden’s produce.

INSPIRATION

The best restaurants on the Roman coast

Take a few laps, then relax on a deck chair with a sea view. Surrounded by marble and glass, the bright indoor pool in stone reflects the grandeur of past centuries, offering stunning views of the outdoor gardens and the surrounding azure sea. External guests can also enjoy a beautiful day by the sea at La Posta Vecchia through the Pool Club program, which includes a soft drink, access to the pool with sea-view terrace, and the calidarium. Daily access to the hotel’s swimming pool costs 75 euros per day per person.

The fitness center: recharge mind and body at La Posta Vecchia. Set within the tranquility of its manicured gardens, the new fitness center boasts state-of-the-art equipment for all fitness levels, with dedicated spaces for stretching and post-workout recovery.

If you prefer the outdoors, you can explore the hotel and its surroundings, a true wellness sanctuary. Either enjoy a tennis game on the new court nestled in the tranquil gardens or borrow one of the complimentary bicycles to discover the charm of Palo Laziale. The Concierge is available to recommend scenic bike routes, walking trails, and hiking paths around the hotel.

Dive in! The private beach offers sailing, windsurfing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. The expert staff is ready to turn fitness routines into hours of fun on the water. When it’s time to unwind, guests can head to the terrace where iconic umbrellas and sun loungers are perfect for relaxing under the Mediterranean sun—perhaps with a Spritz in hand! Daily access to the beach has the same cost as the pool.

La Posta Vecchia

Palo Laziale, Via Palo Laziale

postavecchiahotel.com