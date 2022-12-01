Christmas at Eataly

At Eataly, the Christmas atmosphere is celebrated with many tasty and well-aimed initiatives

Christmas is also coming to Eataly Rome! To best celebrate the upcoming holidays, Eataly has selected the excellence of all those Italian producers who respect the earth and have always sought uncompromising quality. Over 70 Slow Food Presidia (slow food brands and communities), which you will find both online and in stores, with an incredible range of products ranging from artisanal and solidarity-based tortellini to more than 50 panettone specialties and over 400 types of bubbles.



The good heart of Eataly Christmas baskets

A basket full of delicacies from all over Italy is always a welcome holiday gift. At Eataly, you can choose from no less than 13 different types, such as Giro d’Italia, A Natale Puoi, or La Dispensa di Qualità. By purchasing them, you will not only delight your palate but also do a good deed. For each Christmas basket purchased, the equivalent of one nutritious meal will be donated to the World Food Programme. This United Nations humanitarian organization fights against hunger and poverty in the world. Eataly can deliver parcels and products worldwide, so you can easily send baskets outside your city.

There is also room for beauty and body care: in the store, you will also find many cosmetic options for him and her, as well as gift ideas such as spa boxes, relaxation boxes, organic products for men, and many others.

Spoiled for choice of… quality!

Shopping for the Christmas dinner is perhaps the one that requires the most care and attention during the year to satisfy guests’ palates best and celebrate with dignity. The choices at Eataly will spoil you: cured meats and cheeses from all over Italy (Parmigiano Reggiano aged over 100 months, knife-cut ham, over ten specialties of cotechino and zamponi), traditional balsamic vinegar aged over 25 years, 100% bronze drawn Italian pasta, Sicilian anchovies in oil, and Colfiorito lentils.

For meat, enjoy options of delicate cuts of fatty ox and the matured ribs of Piedmontese beef, capon from Morozzo, stuffed chickens, and guinea fowls all prepared fresh every day.

On the fish counter you will find purple prawns from Sanremo and red prawns from Mazara del Vallo, wild salmon from the cold seas between Canada and Alaska, mullet roe, and over 15 varieties of 100% Italian caviar.

And the undisputed rulers of Christmas cannot be missing, i.e Panettone and Pandoro, offered here in over 50 variations, from the most classic to those with original fillings, all made with high-quality raw materials and a long leavening process, as tradition dictates.

Christmas at the Wine Bar

For lovers of good drinking, a trip to Eataly’s Enoteca is a must: here, you will find over 5,000 labels, ranging from the most famous names to small local productions, with a particular eye on organic and biodynamic wines. Enjoy a selection of over 400 grand-size bottles and 200 bubbles, craft beers, and regional liqueurs to enjoy festive toasts.

Original gift ideas from Eataly

Suppose you want to give your loved ones something different this year. In that case, Scuola di Eataly offers a wide selection of cooking courses, guided tours, and in-depth meetings on Italian excellence for beginners and enthusiasts. For gourmets, the right gift is undoubtedly one of the Eatinerari’s that Eataly offers: from a visit to a wine cellar to an unforgettable night, there are many ideas for those who love quality food and drink!

At the restaurant ‘Terra’: From the counter to the grill

At the Terra restaurant, Eataly presents ‘Dal Banco alla Griglia’ (from the counter to the grill), a new and unique experience designed to enhance the very high quality of Eataly Market products. At lunch and dinner, in addition to the à la carte menu, you will be able to choose the meat or fish of the day directly from the fresh counters of the Macelleria (butcher) and Pescheria (fishmonger) and Eataly’s chefs will cook them on Rome’s largest grill. To enjoy the chosen products at the fresh counters at Terra you will only pay the counter price of the product + €5/person.

During the holiday season Eataly Roma will observe the following hours:

Saturday, December 24 | From 8 am to 8 pm

Saturday, December 31 | From 8 am to 7 pm

And if you want to relax without having to cook nula, take advantage of Eataly’s restaurants, open on both December 24 and 31 with the following hours:

Pizza & Cucina 12pm – 4 pm

Brewery 12pm – 6 pm

Terra 12pm – 3 pm

Osteria del Mare 12pm – 4 pm

Eataly Roma will remain regularly open on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and Friday, January 6, 2023, with the usual hours (9 a.m. to midnight), while it will be closed on Sunday, December 25 and Monday, December 26, 2022, and Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Eataly Roma

Piazzale 12 Ottobre 1492

eataly.net/it