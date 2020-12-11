where to eat in Rome for Christmas day and Christmas Eve lunch

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Rome

It’s true, Christmas 2020 is going to be a bit different this year due to Covid-19. But you can still eat, drink and be merry! Despite the new DCPM and all of the restrictions that came with it, the Italians have figured out new ways to continue offering that same quality, value and of course the notorious Italian hospitality, to their customers. Here are a few reasons (and ways) to celebrate this holiday season in Rome.

Restaurants for Christmas lunch in Rome

Here’s a selection of some of the best restaurants in Rome that are offering Christmas Day or Christmas Eve lunch in Rome:

Il Marchese

Il Marchese is offering two options this holiday season: their special Christmas Lunch of traditional Roman cuisine recreated and their Christmas Eve (Vigilia) Lunch menu which is slightly more seafood focused.

Mirabelle – Hotel Splendide Royal

A grand-style Christmas Lunch on one of the most exclusive Roman terraces in Rome – what better way to celebrate the end of the 2020 year! The price is 175€ per person (not including drinks). Or…on the 24th, there is an option to book a room and a tasting menu that will be delivered directly to your room, allowing you to enjoy a fine dining experience in the comfort and privacy of your own room. No price given?

Il Giardino at Hotel Eden

At Il Giardino Ristorante, mesmerising views of Rome accompany your meal for a dining experience like no other. Expect live music events, beautiful brunches and gala dinners to celebrate in style. On Christmas Day a special visitor arrives to delight the little ones.

Christmas Day lunch

Three-course menu – €105 per person

Four-course menu – €130 per person

12.30 – 3pm

Dress code smart casual, jacket not required

Boxing Day brunch

€80 per person

12.30 – 3pm

Dress code smart casual, jacket not required

New Year’s Day brunch

€100 per person

12.30 – 3pm

Dress code smart casual, jacket not required

Giulia Restaurant

Expect a rich and inventive tasting menu for Christmas Lunch at Giulia’s. The dishes are a reinterpretation of the traditional Christmas dinner paying a tribute to owner Carlo Maddalena’s Campania origins. Priced at 85€ (excluding drinks) and an additional 40€ for a wine pairing.

Salone Eva – Hotel Hassler

Salone Eva at the luxuty Hotel Hassler has created an original Christmas menu this year – with typical holiday specialties and a selection of artisan panettone.

Taki

If you’re looking for something a little less traditional for the holiday, Taki is the perfect Christmas lunch option. Choose from their a la carte menu full of hot and cold Japanese plates and unique fusion dishes.

And for Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve – you can take the Taki experience home to you. Taki’s signature dishes will be available for takeaway or home delivery on Kiwi Five, Deliveroo and Just East.

Taki Off

Treat yourself to something really special this Christmas. The off shoot of the next-door restaurant of the same name, Taki Off pushes the limits of traditional Japanese cuisine. The gastronomic journey begins with 5 appetizers and continues on to the main course, combining the taste of two different cuisines and cultures – Japanese and Italian. Priced at €150 per person (excluding drinks) or 200€ with a wine pairing

Jacopa

Jacopa is open for the holidays with their gourmet cuisine a la carte. But for those needing a little break especially for the holidays – they are offering a special package. The ‘Scappo nella Città’ mini staycation in Rome includes an overnight stay AND dinner – a three-course meal in your hotel room (drinks not included) for only €55 per person. An amazing value to say the least. And for those who want to enjoy an aperitif during the old (proper) aperitivo hours, €15 more gets you a glass of prosecco accompanied by a selection of meats and cheese. Available every day of the week (except December 31st) including Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. But that’s not it, there’s also a “Camera e Cena della Vigilia di Natale” package that includes an overnight stay at the hotel and a special fish menu of 8 vintage dishes for €100 per person (not including drinks).

Rome Cavalieri/Waldorf Astoria

Celebrate in luxury at Rome Cavalieri – a traditional Christmas with authentic local flavors in a beautifully decorated space in front of a crackling fireplace. Live music from 1pm to 4pm. And for the kids…Babbo Natale will be making a special appearance (with some gifts) starting from 1pm. The Christmas Brunch is priced at €75 per person, with children €80 per person.

Adelaide at Vilòn

Vilon has created the ‘Vigilia di Natale’ an elegant 5-course traditional fish ‘dinner’ at €100 per person (not including drinks) for Christmas Eve lunch. And for Christmas day, their 5-course ‘Pranzo di Natale’ is priced at €90 a person (not including drinks).

And if you’re up for a staycation, with these two exclusive packages, Vilon becomes your home away from home this holiday season: Overnight stay and a 3-course gourmet dinner starting at €380 + VAT. Valid every day in December. While for a Christmas Eve staycation there’s a 15% discount on the room price with a special 4-course Vigilia dinner (plus dessert).

Checchino 1887

Spend Christmas in one of the oldest restaurants in Rome. Enjoy Checchino’s ‘regular’ menu (which is anything but) featuring their famous offal and some special holiday dishes in addition. Available from the 23rd to the 27th of December. (Only closed on December 31st).

Brado

Brado has created a hearty holiday menu for Christmas Lunch. Their 3-course meal – plus homemade desserts for €65 also includes bread, water, and coffee. Drinks not included.

Piatto Romano

For a homecooked meal and feel, you need to head over to Piatto Romano for Christmas Lunch. No set menu, their regular a la carte options will be available as well as some typical Christmas dishes.

Casetta di Trastevere

Nestled in a quiet hidden square is Casetta di Trastevere. With cottage décor, homey atmosphere and a space that simulates that of a typical Roman courtyard, you’ll really feel at home here. Combined with their welcoming staff and hearty dishes, it’s the perfect place to spend the holiday away from home. (Christmas lunch is a la carte).

Jackie O’

The stylish Jackie O’ is offering an interesting Christmas lunch menu of 3-courses + dessert at €70 per person.

Treefolks

Great news for those craving a non-Italian food holiday here in Rome. Treefolks is offering a traditional British Degustation Menu for Christmas Lunch. God Save the Folks!

Le Carre Francais

Le Carre Francais has a slightly new formula for the holidays. Their extravagant Capodanno menu for only €90 (drinks not included) begins with a foie gras amuse-bouche. For appetizer – a choice of quail eggs, porcini mushrooms, polenta and truffle or mousse of cod and for the main course – either venison in pinot noir and red fruit sauce or lobster l’Armoricaine. Followed by a selection of cheeses, breads and of course those famous French desserts – the traditional Bouche de Noel and Pavola. Which are also available for purchase in case you want to take some extra Christmas sweets home with you!

And their special three-course meal for lunch on December 24th, 25th and the 26th for €60 is also available for home delivery!

Hi-Res

Hi-Res Restaurant is now open for Christmas lunch! Enclosed (and heated) rooftop dinner, views, and some decadent holiday dishes to choose from a la carte – like their lasagna with deer and apples, guinea fowl agnolotti alla cacciatora or rack of lamb with spiced wine. Also open for Capodanno lunch (a la carte).

Il Bacaro

(Open daily) It’s business as usual at the quaint but beautiful Il Bacaro – meaning you can find their fabulous Roman cuisine (sometimes with a twist) and their incredible selection of wines (27 by the glass) every day during the holidays.

Trattoria Pennestri

Trattoria Pennestri will also be open for lunch December 24th, 25th, 26th and 31st. Menu to be announced.

Bucavino

The Roman restaurant in Via Po captained by brothers Andrea and Francesca Romana Palmieri is offering a four-course Christmas Day lunch menu for €50 per person. While their a la carte lunch menu for the 24th of December is available for takeaway.

Acqualunae

Acqualunae stands out as a unique reality. They remix Italian regional food with international cuisine, finding the perfect harmony. On the 24h, 25th and 31st of December let yourself be pampered by chef Emanuele Paoloni. On Christmas lunch there are four menus to be enjoyed starting from €68 (without drinks) and €95 on New Year’s Day.

Queen Makeda

For the Christmas holidays, Queen Makeda Grand Pub offers brunch with great traditional classics from around the world. You’ll find an international holiday brunch n the 25th, 26th December and 1st and 6th of January.

Osteria Fratelli Mori

Osteria Fratelli Mori’s famous Roman cuisine is available for takeaway every day from 12.30pm till 3pm. On Christmas and Santo Stefano you can order a la carte from their wonderful menu. We absolutely recommend the fettuccine with artichokes, guanciale and pecorino cheese!

Hosteria Grappolo D’oro

Roman tradition reigns during the holidays season at Hosteria Grappolo D’oro. For the holidays a traditional Roman à la carte menu enriched by off-menu special dishes that will vary day by day according to chef Antonello Magliari await you. You can book and order à la carte on Christmas day as well as on December 26th, 31st, and December 1st and 6th. On the days of 24, 25, 26 and 31 December all the dishes on the menu can also be ordered for take away with a 20% discount. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance and collected directly at the restaurant by 6.00 pm.

Ditirambo

On December 25the, you’ll be able to savour the tradition dishes of Italian cuisine by chef Antonio Giordano. Both an a la carte menu is available as well as a tasting menu. present both in the à la carte menu. Take-away is also available with a 30% discount.

Alfredo alla Scrofa

The temple of fettuccine will also be open for Christmas lunch in its historic location in the center of Rome. In addition to ordering at the restaurants there’s also a takeaway and delivery menu available.

Christmas lunch delivery and takeaway in Rome

Or if you’d rather celebrate the holidays in the comfort of your own home this year, here are some great options:

Bottega Christmas Dinner at Home

Bottega Tredici is offering a special a la carte menu this holiday season. Christmas orders need to be placed by December 20th (with delivery by December 24th by 4pm) and New Year’s orders by December 27th (with delivery on December 31st by 4pm). Collection is available at the shop (with a small gift) but there is also a possibility of delivery with an €8 commission and a minimum purchase of €75. Call 0692118504.

They’ve even put together a Christmas holiday basket…€57 gets you all of the traditional Italian Christmas goodies: risotto, lentils , salami, dried fruit, pecorino romano DOP, dates, and wine from Cantine Olivella.

Pasticceria Grue

Pasticceria Grue has every type of dessert covered this Christmas: Artisanal Panettone (5 different varieties) and Pandoro – even the traditional torrone – and all in the most beautiful holiday packaging.

Divino

In addition to their heavenly chocolates, now available in festive shapes (i.e. Christmas trees and reindeer) Divino is overing an Advent calendar filled with their sweets! The perfect stocking stuff or gift to leave underneath the Christmas tree!

Tomassi Coffee

Tomassi Coffee is also doing an advent calendar – each box containing different specialty coffee (10 single origins and three 100% Arabica blends, enclosed in 100g packs). And in addition, limited edition boxes of Tomassi’s specialty coffee with special Christmas packing are available for the season.

