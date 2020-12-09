Where to buy the best pandori, panettoni and Christmas gift baskets in Rome?

Yet another Christmas is here. In comparison to the previous ones (and hopefully the future ones), Christmas 2020 will be even more intimate and more family-oriented than expected – to spend at home under the covers. To warm up our spirits we turn to the classic holiday sweets and gift baskets filled with sparking wine, cookies and cured meats, to enjoy with our family or to gift to others. Here is our selection of the best bakeries and pastry shops in Rome where you can purchase Christmas baskets, pandoro and artisan panettone this holiday season.

Il Forno di Roscioli (Campo dei Fiori)

Just like every year, the historic bakery of the Roscioli family offers one of the best artisan pandori, panettoni and baked goods for Christmas. Large leavened products are sold by weight but can also be ordered and received all over Italy, and beyond. Panettone sizes are 1/2 kg, 1 kg, 2 kg, 3 kg or 5 kg. At the shop the following panettone falvors are available: classic, chocolate and pear and triple Chocolate. While Pandoro can be purchased in three formats: 100 gr, 1/2 kg or 1 kg.

Via dei Chiavari, 34

Delivery on Cosaporto

Roscioli Caffè (Campo dei Fiori)

Roscioli Caffè in piazza Benedetto Cairoli offers these classic Christmas treats in an alternative style. You’ll find panettone in glass containers, in the classic format or flavoured. And of course the pandoro isn’t missing either! While lovers of torrone can choose from three different options, all strictly made in the caffe’s pastry workshop: soft white torrone, soft white torrone covered in chocolate and soft torrone with peccai and apricot.

Piazza Benedetto Cairoli 16

Delivery on Cosaporto

Beppe e i suoi Formaggi (Ghetto)

Dairy lovers, this is your place. In Beppe Giovale’s shop you’ll find a wide variety of Christmas packages that can been personalized to your liking. You can choose from a wide selection of Piedmontese raw milk cheeses, artisan cured meats, great wines and natural labels, spirits, pasta, preserves, chocolates, olive oil and sweets of artisan traditions.

Via Santa Maria del Pianto, 9A

Delivery in Rome by calling 06 6819 2210

Le Carrè Français (Piazza Cavour)

Christmas has arrived at Le Carré Français, which presents a culinary calendar rich in traditional French treats. The main protagonists are the Kouglof, aka the most famous cake in France, the Pavlova; the two versions of Bûche de Nöel (either with lemon and passion fruit or chocolate and raspberry); and the famed Galette de Rois.

Via Vittoria Colonna, 30

Delivery on the website carrefrancais.it/negozio-online/

Cresci (San Pietro)

Footsteps from St. Peter’s Basilica you’ll find Cresci – half bakery and half bistrot. Here, during Christmas time, you’ll find three types of panettone baked with Molino Paolo Mariani flour from the Marche region and a special yeast from the USA. The flavors available are: classic with raisins, candied fruit with an orange aroma, chocolate, or figs and chocolate.

Via Alcide De Gasperi, 17

Eataly (Ostiense)

This year at Eataly you can choose from 19 different Christmas gift baskets that contain the best of Italian tradition, all packed with recycled material! Among the Christmas baskets you’ll find: “Il menu della casa” with gastronomic products with a genuine traditional taste; “La dispensa di Eataly” with a little bit of everything; and “La cena di Natale” which contains everything you need to organize a great dinner. Of course, panettoni, pandori and excellent wine labels are also available.

Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492

In store or online at eataly.net/it_it/negozi/roma

Con.tro Contemporary Bistrot (Monte Mario)

CON.TRO Contemporary Bistrot is a multifunctional venue in Monte Mario with an excellent range of artisan desserts. You’ll find dozens of single portion desserts in rotation: from the Nocciolamisu with mascarpone, coffee crumble and creamy hazelnut and milk chocolate to the Frangipane with pistachio and raspberry flavor. In addition to desserts, the classic Christmas treats are also in store.

Via dell’Acquedotto del Peschiera, 156

Delivery on Just Eat

Vinum Est (San Giovanni)

Looking for the perfect traditional holiday basket? Vinum Est offers an express formula to allow its clients to freely compose their Christmas gitft baskets. From the Torrone Romano by Dolc Art to the bitter orange jams from Tenuta del Gelso, from the chestnut honey of Azienda Agricola Vaccaro to the Marabissi biscuits, there’s a fantastic selection at Vinum Est. If you’re searching for an artisan specialty, you won’t go wrong with the Panettone with Leonardi’s balsamic cream (also available in a fig and chocolate version). There’s no shortage of wines and prosecco either!

Via Francesco Valesio, 24/26

Proloco Trastevere (Trastevere)

This Christmas, Proloco Trastevere has created three special gift boxes filled with gastronomic specialties from the Lazio region. Among the products there’s the Monte San Biagio salsiccia, the prosciutto di Bassiano, organic legumes, jams, wines and torroni from Alvito. Each box comes with a €10 gift voucher that can be spent at Proloco Trastevere.

Via Goffredo Mameli, 23

Delivery on the website prolocotrastevere.it

Gruè (Trieste)

The famed pastry shop on Via Regina Margherita offers artisan panettone in five different varieties: Classico, Espresso Italiano, Gianduioso, Pecan, Pears and Chocolate. Not to be overlooked is the pandoro prepared according to tradition and covered with a delicate layer of icing! The torrone, with gianduia or pistachio, couldn’t be missing either. And for those with a serious sweet tooth, Grué has also thought of an Advent Calendar to be personalized with different types of assorted pralines.

Viale Regina Margherita, 95

Delivery on Cosaporto

Le Levain (Trastevere)

Giuseppe Solfrizzi’s boulangerie in Trastevere offers Italian and French Christmas sweets. From the classic panettone to the Bûche de Nöel all the way to tasty mignons with winter flavors, there’s quait a selection. Looking for an excellent Christmas gift? Go for the bread kit!

Via Luigi Santini, 22-23

Delivery on shop.lelevainroma.it

Pasticceria Bompiani (Ardeatino)

Walter Musco’s pastry shop goes beyond classic and so does his Christmas! Brace yourselves – in addition to the traditional panettone you’ll find one with strawberries and white chocolate, another with pear and chocolate, all made with cocoa and chocolate chips dough! You’ll also find the first signature Walter Musco Panettone with white chocolate and… caviar. There’s no shortage of savory Christmas baskets and gift boxes either!

Largo Benedetto Bompiani, 8

Delivery on www.pasticceriabompiani.it/delivery/ and cosaporto

Armando al Pantheon (Pantheon)

This historic restaurant in the center of Rome has created the “Rigaletto” (Roman translation: a small thoughtful gift), in two versions. So don’t expect the usual Christmas basket! The first “Rigaletto” contains chef Claudio Gargioli’s book “La mia cucina romana”, a wine bottle from Lazio and a bag of artisan Christmas cookies; while the second box includes all of the above plus a €40 gift voucher valid till June 30, 2021.

Salita de’ Crescenzi, 31

Delivery on the website www.armandoalpantheon.it and cosaporto

Alfredo alla Scrofa (Ara Pacis)

This holidays season, Alfredo alla Scrofa offers two Christmas baskets which also come with the sweet delicacies of master pastry chef Lucca Cantarin of Arsego, from the Pasticceria Marisa in the province of Padua. Inside the baskets you’ll find the traditional panettone with raisins, candied orange and Madagascar vanilla and a torrone with hazelnuts and one with almonds, both by Cantarin and made with an exclusive packaging for Alfredo alla Scrofa. But let’s not forget about the egg fettuccine, made by the Michelis company of Mondovì, and the 24-month Parmigiano from the Gennari dairy of the Parmigiano Reggiano consortium. Both baskets also contain the Extra Virgin Olive Oil from the Marchesi Farm and the brut Trento DOC Roveré dalla Luna. Alfredo’s baskets can be booked and purchased directly at the restaurant or online.

Via della Scrofa, 104

Delivery on www.alfredoallascrofa.com