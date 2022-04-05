Get your pass to Rome!

Discover all the city cards which give you access free or at a very special price to the main attractions of the eternal city

Once in Rome, you must prepare yourself for a full immersion in the art and history of the city! To visit as many sites and museums as possible, according to the duration of your stay, check out this list of all the best cards on sale in town. Which will allow you to enter for free or at a special price to unmissable locations, archeological sites, and museums!

Roma Pass

The Roma Pass is surely the most famous and the bestselling: you can choose between a Roma pass for 48 hours (€32.00), and Roma Pass for 72 hours (€52.00). Both will allow you to enter the first 2 museums you will visit for free, and then get a reduced price for all the further visits. The card includes access to many sites, such as Circo Massimo, Galleria Borghese, Musei Capitolini, Ara Pacis Museum, Castel Sant’Angelo. Moreover, it will give you free access to the public transportation of the city for the duration of the card, together with discounts and special fees for many other attractions and tourist services.

Where to buy Roma Pass:

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR ROMA PASS

MIC card

The MIC Card allows, at a very low price (5 euros) to have free direct access, jumping the queue, for 12 months, to the 19 Civic Museums and 25 archaeological sites in Rome. The MIC CARD can be made by anyone who is 18 years old and resident in the metropolitan city of Rome (both Italian and foreigners) and by students of public and private universities in the city.

Where to buy Mic card:

You can buy it on the official website, in all the Civic Museums (except Casal De’ Pazzi) and in theTourist InfoPoint of the city. On the website you can also discover all the sites included in the MIC card.

OMNIA Card

Omnia is the City Card of Rome and the Vatican City; just one card for museums, monuments, transport, skipping the line, and many other advantages. Choose between 2 available versions:

– 24 hours (€ 69,00): it includes free entrance to the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel, open Bus Vatican & Rome, Carcer Tullianum, Basilica and cloister of San Giovanni in Laterano with audio guide, guided tour of one of the Catacombs of Rome of your choice (Catacombs of San Callisto, Catacombs of San Sebastiano, Catacombs of Priscilla, Catacombs of Sant’Agnese, Catacombs of Saints Marcellino and Pietro, Catacombs of Domitilla). In the card is included also Vox City Guide, the innovative app that will guide you around the city.

-72 hours (€129.00): it includes free entrance to the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel with a multilingual audio-guide app, open Bus Vatican&Rome, entrance to Carcer Tullianum, Basilica and cloister of San Giovanni in Laterano with an audio guide. With 2 free entrances to Roman museums or archaeological sites and reduced entrance to the successive Roman museums or archaeological sites on the Roma Pass list. It also includes free access to city public transport (operated by ATAC) for 72 hours.

Where to buy an OMNIA card:

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR OMNIA PASS

Rome Tourist Card

With this card you can see the Sistine Chapel, Colosseum, and St. Peter’s Basilica with one easy pass. The card includes: priority access to the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Palatine Hill; Fast-track access to the Vatican Museums & Sistine Chapel; Guided tour of St. Peter’s Basilica with an official Vatican guide; Audio guide app with 130+ points of interests in the city; One downloadable audio guide app for a self-guided tour of the Pantheon in Rome.

Where to buy Rome Tourist Card

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR ROMA TOURIST CARD

Explorer Pass Roma

This card includes a list of about 25 attractions, including the Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine, Capitoline Museums, and a guided tour to St Peter’s Basilica. When you purchase it, you only must choose the number of attractions you would like to visit (from 2 to 7 attractions). Once you arrive in Rome you can decide where to go, by visiting the attractions or participating in the tours, until you reach the total number of the purchased pass. Transportation is not included, just the hop-on-hop-off tourist bus. Prices go from € 54/adult for 2 attractions to €139/adult for 7 attractions.

Where to buy Explorer Pass Roma:

You can buy the pass by visiting the gocity website.

If you are planning to have a long stay in Rome and you are addicted to temporary art exhibitions, check out these 2 special card options for Maxxi museum and Palazzo delle Esposizioni.

MyMaxxi Card

With the myMAXXI card you can explore the National Museum of XXI Century Arts whenever you wish. Visit all the temporary exhibitions of contemporary art and architecture for one year. There are 4 kinds of cards available:

€ 25 YOUNG: Young up to 25 years old €50 INDIVIDUAL: Individual card for adults €90 FAMILY AND FRIENDS: two nominal cards for couples or friends €25 SENIOR: adults over 65 years of age

MyMaxxi card gives you unlimited free admission to exhibitions, free admission for a guest on your birthday, discounts for educational activities, 10% discount at the bookshop, 15% discount at the café, 15% discount at the restaurant, free entrance to the library and free admission to all events of the Cinema festival at MAXXI.

Where to buy MyMaxxi card:

Check all the info on the official Maxxi website.

Pde Card

The PdE card offers you a year of free unlimited admission to the exhibitions and all the events of the Palazzo delle Esposizioni, reserved place for events, exclusive guided tours, discounts at the restaurant, the Bookstore and the Café delle Esposizioni, and a reduced ticket for a friend. The cards were designed by Ale Giorgini, a famous illustrator and cartoonist. Choose from among the 4 available options:

PdE card x1: just for 1 person – € 50

PdE card ≤ 26 ≥ 65 (for people younger than 27 years old and over 65) – € 35

PdE card X2 (for a couple of friends or lovers) – € 90

PdE card X4 (for families and groups of friends -€ 145

Where to buy Pde card:

Buy the Pde card on the official museum website.