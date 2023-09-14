Romeing gives you the opportunity to win tickets to:

Spring Attitude Festival 2023

4 tickets for September 24th in Rome at Cinecittà Studios

Spring Attitude, the international festival of music and contemporary culture, returns for its twelfth edition on September 23rd and 24th in Rome at the Cinecittà Studios. It is a highly symbolic and evocative location that mesmerized over 16,500 people last year, with a sold-out event.

Romeing gives 2 people the opportunity to win 2 tickets each to the festival, on Sunday 24th. You can find the rules to enter below.

PROGRAMME

September 24 Line-up

Cinecittà Studios

3pm

Moderat, Bluem, Chrisitan Loffler, Fuera Ele A, HVOB live, Lucio Corsi, Meg, Tutti Feno

RULES

In order to enter the contest, you must:

Follow us on Instagram @romeing_magazine

Like this post and comment tagging a the person you’d like to take with you

Remember that:

No spam users will be accepted

Commenting more than once is not accepted

The two winners of the giveaway will be announced on Romeing’s Instagram Page on Thursday, September 21 at 5pm