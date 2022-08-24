Spring Attitude Festival 2022

Spring Attitude Festival is back, with the best representatives of electronic and pop music
Spring Attitude, the festival dedicated to contemporary music, new sounds and digital arts, is back to Rome on 16 and 17 September 2022 (with the opening on 15 September).
From the the best representatives of the most innovative electronic and pop music, passing through the protagonists of the new Italian scene, get ready to join an unforgettable event! Live and dj sets, performances, music and digital art, workshops and meetings between artists and the public: over twenty artistic projects divided into three nights that will take place on 15, 16 and 17 September in Rome, at the Cinecittà Film Studios (with the Opening night at the Alcazar Live).
This edition will be anticipated on September 10 by the long awaited concert of the Icelandic composer and producer Ólafur Arnalds at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone.
THE LINEUP
72–HOUR POST FIGHT / THE BLESSED MADONNA / CALIBRO 35 plays MORRICONE / CENTOMILACARIE / CERI / COSMO / DITONELLAPIAGA / ELLEN ALLIEN / FULMINACCI / GINEVRA NERVI / IOSONOUNCANE / KOKOROKO / THE LADDER CLOUD THING / MARCO CASTELLO / NU GENEA / ÓLAFUR ARNALDS/ POST NEBBIA / RED AXES / TODD TERJE / VENERUS / WHITEMARY / SA SOUNDSYSTEM
PROGRAMME
September 10
(SA PREVIEW in collaboration with Romaeuropa Festival)
Auditorium Parco della Musica
9pm
ÓLAFUR ARNALDS – Some Kind of Peace – Live 2022
September 15
(OPENING SA)
Alcazar Live
9pm
SA Soundsystem, The Ladder Cloud Thing, Ginevra Nervi, Todd Terje, Cerie
September 16 Line-up
(DAY ONE)
Cinecittà Studios
6pm
72-Hour post fight – The Blessed Madonna- Centomilacarie – Cosmo – Ditonellapiaga – Fulminacci – Iosonouncane – Red Axes
September 17 Line-up
(DAY TWO)
Cinecittà Studios
6pm
Calibro 35 plays Morricone – Ellen Allien – Marco Castello – Nu Genea – Venerus – Whitemary – Post Nebbia – Kokoroko
___________________
Spring Attitude Festival
15-16-17 September 2022
Alcazar Live, Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b
Cinecittà Studios, Via Tuscolana 1055
Tickets:
16 September € 37.80
17 September: €37.80
16 & 17 September: € 65.00