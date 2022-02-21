Chiostro del Bramante presents: CRAZY – Madness in Contemporary Art

An explosion of colours and creativity

The new exhibit of contemporary art curated by Danilo Eccher with art director of Dart Natalia de Marco – CRAZY was inspired and named after an extremely interesting book by Eugenio Borgna – one of the leading Italian psychiatrists, inviting us to reflect on the many components that trigger the disease. CRAZY – Madness in Contemporary Art explores this concept and theme further by showing us that with madness often comes amazing creativity.

Ian Davenport, Poured Staircase, 2022 – Courtesy Ian Davenport Studio

Like art, Madness rejects the standard quo, predetermined patterns and preconceived notions, and constraints in society – rebelling against the norm which can be seen in every form throughout the exhibit. This new collaborate, artistic narrative that pushes the boundaries was able to grow into something bigger during the pandemic – and was subsequently influenced by it. The creative initiative and project is made up of 21 well-known, international artists and 11 unique installations designed specifically for CRAZY and the particular room each artwork is featured in.

Carlos Amorales, Black Cloud Fashion, 2022 – Courtesy l’artista

CRAZY has on impact on you as soon as you enter the Cloister. From the lifelike mannequins posed in the most obscure ways, the bold, colorful staircase and to the broken glass overlay in the center where you will be urged to walk across so you can leave your footprint impression, the impact will be felt.

This is the first time the works of art can be found not only in the interiors of the Chiostro del Bramante Museum but all around the grounds. A creative explosion spanning through the entire space, inside and out.

Alfredo Pirri, Passi Chiostro del Bramante Roma, 2022 – Courtesy l’artista

On display from the amazing team of artists, curators and Dart you will discovered:

Ian Davenport’s pigment casting on the external staircase between the ground floor and the foreground, Alfredo Pirri’s floor covering the cloister made with a mantle of walkable broken mirrors, and the neon signs and surrealist mannequins by Sun Yuan & Peng Yu. Inside the enchanting Renaissance structure designed by Donato Bramante in 1500, here are just a few of the dynamic pieces which can be found: “Break-Through (Five)” by Thomas Hirschhorn (Switzerland), “Study for Butterfly Reststop” by Janet Echelman (U.S.A), “Meteor” by Anne Hardy (U.K), “Branch of Life” by Pascale Marthine Tayou (Cameroon), various neon signs with some meaningful messages like “I Can’t Go On I’ll Go On” by Alfredo Jaar (Chile) and “Starless” by Massimo Bartolini (Italy), “Black Cloud Fashion” by Carlos Amorales (Mexico), “Hypermania” by Hrafnhildur Arnadottir aka Shoplifter (Iceland), a captivating light installation (also by Bartolini), and “Ambiente spaziale in Documenta IV, Kassel” by one of the founding fathers of contemporary art – Luca Fontana from Argentina.

Janet Echelman, Study for Butterfly Reststop (1/9th scale), 2021 – Courtesy Studio Echelman

The full list of talents behind the madness: Carlos Amorales, Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir, Massimo Bartolini, Gianni Colombo, Petah Coyne, Ian Davenport, Janet Echelman, David Allen Burns and Austin Young, Lucio Fontana, Anne Hardy, Thomas Hirschhorn, Alfredo Jaar, Alfredo Pirri, Gianni Politi, Tobias Rehberger, Anri Sala, Yinka Shonibare CBE, Sissi, Max Streicher, Pascale Marthine Tayou, and Sun Yuan & Peng Yu.

Shoplifter / Hrafnhildur Arnadottir, Hypermania, 2022 – Courtesy l’artista

Widely known in Rome for where innovative ideas are born and take shape, the exhibits at Chiostro del Bramante are known to be extremely impressive with cutting edge and sometimes controversial art and famous artists such as last month’s Banksy exhibit.

An exhibit that’s especially appealing to kids, CRAZY is fun for all ages. The best kind of madness awaits you at Chiostro del Bramante museum from 19.02.2022 to 08.01.2023. #ChiostroCrazy

TILL 8 JANUARY, 2023

Chiostro del Bramante

Via Arco della Pace, 5 (Centro Storico)

Opening Times

Monday – Friday 10am-8pm

Saturday – Sunday 10am-9pm

Tickets

Monday to Friday = ticket € 15

Saturday and Sunday = ticket € 18

5-10 years old = ticket € 10

Contact



+ 39 06 68 80 90 35

chiostrodelbramante.it