Eataly Cacio & Pepe Festival 2024

On 1-3 and 8-10 March, the Cacio & Pepe Festival returns to Eataly Rome.

The Cacio & Pepe Festival returns to Eataly Roma Ostiense, now in its fifth edition!

Mark your calendars for the first two weekends of March, to indulge in a flavorful journey through the tastes of Roman cuisine. Using the finest quality ingredients, Eataly chefs and special guests, like Felice a Testaccio e Pastificio Secondi, will showcase one of Rome’s most iconic dishes, the cacio e pepe, in various forms: from the classic tonnarello to a “modern” version with Roman pecorino cream and a mix of Sichuan peppers.

The feast continues with mezzemaniche, supplì, fresh pasta, ravioli, gnocchi, fried treats, and more. Of course, there’s pizza too, naturally with cacio e pepe! For dessert, indulge in tiramisu, cannoli, and a special cheesecake with Jamaican pepper biscuit, sheep’s milk ricotta, and candied pears.

To accompany these delights, enjoy a rich selection of wines from Eataly Ostiense’s vast wine cellar, craft beers from Eataly, and a variety of soft drinks.

Admission to the Cacio & Pepe Festival at Eataly Rome is free. To indulge in the delicious offerings available, guests will need to purchase tokens, which can be used to acquire various dishes and beverages at the event. Tokens are available for purchase at dedicated cash registers, with each token priced at €2.

1-3, 8-10 March 2024

Eataly – Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492 (Ostiense)

Friday: 7pm – 11pm

Saturday: 12pm – 4pm; 7pm – 11pm

Sunday: 12pm – 4pm; 7pm – 10pm

