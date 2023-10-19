eataly wine festival 2023

On October 27th and 28th, the event dedicated to the world of Italian wine returns to Eataly Rome

The Italian wine world will take center stage in the renewed edition of the Eataly Wine Festival, scheduled for Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, at the Eataly Store in Ostiense. This year, the event will extend throughout the Roman retail space, covering an area of approximately 1,200 square meters and accommodating around 50 wineries, offering the opportunity to taste over 150 different labels from all over Italy. It’s a grand event where participants will have the chance to explore the numerous Italian winemaking realities and their excellent products at dedicated stands.

All enthusiasts can purchase a kit at the store entrance, which includes a tasting ticket for all the wines, a wine glass, and a glass holder. Additionally, they will also receive a card to jot down the wines sampled at various stands to be handed over to the Wine Specialists at Eataly’s Grande Enoteca on the second floor.

Of course, there will be a variety of food options to pair with the wine tastings. Mozao will offer piadinas, tigelle, and fried dumplings (gnocco fritto). Lisita street will prepare arancini, parigina, and Neapolitan sandwiches. Don’t miss out on Renato Ruggiero’s fried delights and the tempting Pizza alla Pala specialties, as well as Venchi’s offerings and the sweets from Pasticceria Lisita. Soft drinks, cocktails, draft wines, and coffee will be available at the Illy Bar.

On the first floor, La Birreria will offer sandwiches, fried foods, and street food, while at the Pizza e Cucina restaurant, you can enjoy pasta dishes and pizza. In the Gastronomia section, you can purchase dishes prepared by Eataly’s chefs using high-quality Market products. At Terra, the restaurant on the second floor, you can savor meat and seafood dishes prepared on the large open grill.

Don’t miss out on the Festival’s opening day, where, at 6:30 PM on the second floor, the renowned chef Max Mariola will give a presentation and sign copies of his latest book: “The sound of love. 120 recipes made with love.”

27 – 28 October 2023

Eataly – Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492 (Ostiense)

6pm – 11.30pm

eataly.net