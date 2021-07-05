Best of Rome, Events in Rome, Markets and Wine & Food Events

Fish & Wine Festival at Eataly

A summer full of fresh high quality seafood dishes combined with a careful selection of wines at Eataly Roma

Seafood returns as the protagonist of Eataly’s summer edition of Fish & Wine – a festival that spans from events and tastings dedicated to seafood that will take place from July 12th to September 12th with new seafood dishes to Eataly’s menu.

On the weekend of July 16-18 starting at 7:00pm, Street Food di Mare will kick off fish season: be prepared for classic Mediterranean sea street food as well as
fusion juxtapositions.

From July 19, Eataly will celebrate one Italian region per week with their culinary traditions and wineries: at Eataly’s Pizza e Cucina you’ll be able to try a 3-course tasting menu from Sicilia, Puglia, Campania, Lazio, Abruzzo, Sardegna. Every Thursday, a restaurant from the week’s region will propose its own tasting menu and wine. Birreria Eataly will also add a new delicious fish burger to their menu every week, paired with a fritto and a craft beer.

Fish & Wine Event at Rome's Eataly 2020

The Calendar

STREET FOOD DI MARE

Eataly – 2° Floor

16-18 July
7pm – 11pm
_

FISH & WINE 

Eataly’s restaurants

19-25 July
Sicily

26 July-1 August
Apulia

2-8 August
Campania

9-15 August
Lazio

16-22 August
Abruzzo

23-29 August
Sardinia

_

SAGRA DEL PESCE FRITTO E BACCALÀ

Eataly

9-12 September

July 12 – September 12, 2021

Eataly – Piazzale XII Ottobre 1492  (Ostiense)

eataly.net

