Pizza e Cucina: a carbohydrate enthusiast’s dream

Taste delicious pasta and pizza at Eataly’s Pizza e Cucina restaurant

Don’t be fooled into thinking that all pizzas are created equal. There is no such thing. From Neapolitan pizza and pizza al taglio to the famous Roman pinsa, there’s a whole world to be discovered when talking about one of Italy’s most famous foods. And if you want to taste another declination of pizza, one made with super fresh seasonal ingredients, organic flours, top-quality tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil, you need to head straight to the Pizza e Cucina restaurant on Eataly’s first floor.

Yes, it’s that good. Pizza gurus, Eataly’s pizza recipe is by Master Pizzaiolo Francesco Pompilio, with the support of Executive Chef Enrico Panero, the flour producer Fulvio Marino and the Slow Food Italia expert Antonio Puzzi. The pizza dough has a natural leavening of 50 hours and is made exclusively with “Mulino Marino” stone-ground organic flour. All ingredients are fresh and sourced directly from Eataly’s very own market. The result? A super tasty highly digestible pizza. The master pizzaioli then cook the pizza in the large wooden ovens at a temperature of 330°C for three and a half minutes. The outcome is a soft pizza on the inside and a crunchy pizza on the outside. From the classic margherita to the rich capricciosa and a selection of “special pizzas”, choose from 16 different options.

RECOMMENDED:

Eataly: A Gourmet Retreat In Rome’s Ostiense

Terra: The Farm-To-Table Restaurant

Birreria Eataly: A Beer Lover’s Paradise In Ostiense

Food Festivals at Eataly Rome

Not up for pizza? Pizza e Cucina has you covered. For carbohydrate enthusiasts, dive into the pasta menu to explore Roman pasta specialties. The carbonara is as good as they get, if you ask me, bio crispy guanciale, DOP pecorino cheese, Felicetti pasta and organic eggs paired with a nice glass of red and I’m good to go. Not up to eating a whole portion by yourself? No worries, you can order a pan to share! The amatriciana pasta is also exceptional, and if you want to try something different go ahead and order the spaghetto Eataly with burrata. Every day, there’s a special homemade pasta shape.

But that’s not all, delicious appetizers such as supplì, frittatine di pasta and bruschette, salads and fried seafood, perfect Roman pans for two persons and yummy desserts await you. The drink selection? Right on spot! Pair your dish with an amazing selection of draft beer, like the famous “Baladin” and more. Of course, a selection of Italian-only sparkling, white and red wines couldn’t be missing either.

In addition to having a delicious menu, Pizza e Cucina is the perfect place for a relaxing meal. The space is simple with light wooden accents and the wonderful pizza ovens dominating the scene. It’s kind of like having lunch or dinner in your grandma’s kitchen (only so much better)! It also boasts a wonderful dehor!

You can reserve your table here: www.eataly.net/eu_en/stores/rome