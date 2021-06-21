Floating Theatre: the floating cinema festival in Rome’s EUR neighbourhood

The Timvision Floating Theatre Summer Fest is coming back to Rome in 2021, an actual open-air cinema that floats on EUR’s famous laghetto!

The festival will light up the Roman summer from June 24 to September 9 with a rich programming of guests, previews, thematic days, screenings of great classics and debuts, films of any genre from all over the world with Italian subtites.

For the second year, TIMVISION Floating Theatre Summer Fest is collaborating with the Fondazione Accademia del Cinema Italiano – David di Donatello that will present 5 evenings dedicated to the 5 debuts from David di Donatello 2021.

A series about women in cinema has been organized in collaoration with Fondazione Cinema per Roma. Starting on Friday, June 25 with “Maledetta primavera”, then on with “Antigone” by Sophie Derapse, “Her” by Phyllida Lloyd, “The Farewell” by Lulu Wang and “Deux” by Filippo Meneghetti.

The programming also includes some films that were presented at the last edition of Alice Nella Città that will be coming out in cinemas this fall, like “Stray” by Elisabeth Lo and “Gagarine,” directorial debut of Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh.

Other evenings include the screening of “Non uccidere” on Friday, July 2 within the Notti Bianche del Cinema, the presence of Gabriele Muccino who will be presenting his “Gli anni più belli” on July 9, the award-winning documentary “Mi chiamo Francesco Totti”, on Sunday, July 11, and the film “L’amore a domicilio” directed by Emiliano Corapi with Miriam Leone and Simone Liberati.

In July, there will be programming dedicated to the restored films of Wong Kar-Wai, and homage to two great actors of Italian cinema, organized with Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia: Monica Vitti and Nino Manfredi; “La ragazza con la pistola” by Mario Monicelli and “Pane e cioccolata” by Franco Brusati will be screened in their restored versions.

A special event will be the restored version of “I cento passi” by Marco Tullio Giordana which will be screened at TIMVISION Floating Theatre Summer Fest on Friday, July 16, and presented by the film’s director on the eve of the anniversary of the death of Paolo Borsellino.

The Program (films in Italian)

Maledetta Primavera (June 25 at 9pm)

I Predatori (June 26 at 9pm)

Il ragazzo più bello del mondo (June 27 at 9pm)

Stonewall (June 28 at 9pm)

Un altro giro (June 29 at 9pm)

Peter Rabbit 2 (June 30 at 9pm)

L’amore a domicilio (July 1 at 9pm)

Notti bianche del cinema (July 2 at 9pm)

Raya e l’ultimo drago (July 3 at 9pm)

Freaky (July 4 at 9pm)

The Danish Girl (July 5 at 9pm)

Non odiare (July 6 at 9pm)

Il nero (July 7 at 9pm)

Minari (July 8 at 11pm)

Till September 9, 2021

Parco Centrale del Lago – Laghetto dell’EUR – Entrance on Viale Africa

Daily 9pm

€6 + €1,5 (booking fee)

floatingtheatre.it