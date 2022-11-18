The Botanical Garden of Rome becomes a masterpiece of Light Art

From November 19 to January 8, the Botanical Garden in Rome will be festively illuminated: the first Italian edition of the sensory exhibition entitled Incanto di Luci (Enchantment of Lights) will take place here. The works of the famous light designer Andreas Boehlke will fill this urban Eden, accompanied by the music of the composer Burkhard Fincke: it will be possible to walk 1.5 km among light installations and thousands of LED lights that will adorn the garden’s splendid plants and century-old trees.

The route starts at the Porta delle Meraviglie (Gate of Wonders), then winds its way through the glistening palms of the Viale dei Rami Scintillanti (Avenue of Glittering Branches), up to the Cattedrale di Luce (Cathedral of Light), and then meets the Fate degli Alberi (Tree Fairies) and climbs the Scala fino alla Luna (Stairway to the Moon).

The installations use LED bulbs to limit the environmental impact; inside you can also enjoy a sweet break with gourmet specialities from the Luci e Delizie (Lights and Delights).

A fairy-tale and unique experience, a project born in 2016 in Germany from an idea of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG; Rome, together with Chorzów, a Silesian city in Poland, is 2022 new entry. With them, 18 other European cities (such as Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt and Windsor) will light up this Christmas with magical plays of light to enchant the public.

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKET

TILL 8 JANUARY 2023

Largo Cristina di Svezia, 23/A

Opening times: Wed-Sun 5.30-9.30pm| closes at 11pm

Tickets: Starting from 12.50 euros (free for children up to 3 years old)

incantodiluci.it