Trame di Luce: A Symphony of Lights and Music at Rome’s Enchanted Orto Botanico

The Botanical Garden and the Accademia dei Lincei become a masterpiece of Light Art

For a moment, as you walk up the Gianicolo hill in the Orto Botanico, you may even forget you are in the vibrant yet chaotic neighbourhood of Trastevere. This is because, from November 14, Trame di Luce, curated by IMG and Be.it Events, has transformed Rome’s Botanical Garden into a show of enchanting lights. The immersive journey runs until January 7, ensuring that the magic continues to cast its spell until the very last day of the Christmas period.



As soon as dusk falls, the botanical garden turns into a colourful lights’ show, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in a unique sensory experience where each section provides photo opportunities but also a chance to reflect on the interconnections between nature and art.

A harmonious show of light and music

Through a carefully orchestrated play of light and soothing music, Trame di Luce offers not only an event but an experience, a delightful escape where visitors can enjoy the joyous spirit of the holiday season. Trame di Luce transforms the Orto Botanico into a place of enchantment, where the beauty of the natural world is enhanced by the artful interplay of light and tunes.

Undoubtedly, one of the greatest protagonists behind the overall experience is the exceptional music composed by the internationally acclaimed maestro, Alberto Bof. Visitors may have heard of Bof because of the soundtrack “Shallow,” one of the tracks of “A star is born”, which won an Oscar for the best song. At Trame di Luce, a collection of thirty meticulously arranged tracks by the Genoese pianist guides participants seamlessly through each luminescent installation. Bof’s musical talent not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the experience but also contributes to a dreamy and dynamically varied atmosphere.

The path takes about 1 hour to complete and offers several light installations, each one with a different theme and vibe. Walking through the Tunnel of lights, a sort of transitional space, setting the stage for the artistic wonders that lie ahead, visitors can proceed to Halo, a work inspired by the sun, conceived as the source of life: symbolizing the source of life, this dynamic sequence of lights and sounds transforms the pre-existing fountain into a captivating set. Its circular structure invites visitors to be part of a shared experience. Moving forward, one of the most evocative installations is the Bamboo forest where the grove becomes a mysterious place amid beams of light and laser games that create the illusion of walking in a fairy-tale setting.

A festive moment with your loved ones

Once the visit is over, the food area called “Luci di gusto” (Taste of Lights) awaits adults and children who want to enjoy a moment of relaxation and conviviality. The set-up is definitely festive: mulled wine can’t be missed together with Italian traditional finger food such as fritti misti from Naples and stuffed olives from Abruzzo. Food stalls alternate to a wide covered area so that service can be guaranteed even in rainy weather.

TILL 7 JANUARY 2023

Accademia dei Lincei – Via Corsini 25

Opening times: Every day from 5pm to 11pm

Tickets: Starting from €21

tramediluce.it