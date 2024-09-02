The Ultimate Guide to Rome’s Trastevere Neighborhood

Explore Romeing’s favourite restaurants, bars, and sights in Rome’s most cherished neighbourhood, Trastevere.

Often lauded as one of most authentic Roman quarters (and one of the best neighborhoods of Rome), Trastevere has continued to attract both tourists and locals alike.

From above, its myriad of cobbled streets and intricate piazzas form a detailed map of stories, like the lines formed on a grandmother’s hands. Look a little closer, and visitors will soon find that this characteristic neighbourhood is brimming with a unique mix of bars, restaurants, and sights certain to appeal.

Wedged between the Tiber river, the Vatican, and Janiculum Hill, and walking distance from the historic center, the Trastevere neighborhood truly is in the thick of it all!

Split into two distinct sides of Viale Trastevere, visitors can find their ideal patch of splendour. On the Santa Maria in Trastevere side, tourists and international students mingle in and out of well-priced pubs and tavernas. On the other side of Viale Trastevere, to the south, a genuine Roman spirit breathes amidst cobbled streets and traditional osterie.

Being one of the main Roman hubs, Trastevere is always full of life. Thanks to the cobblestone pavements, winding streets, and short buildings, the unique architecture gives way to a world of its own. At the edge of the Tiber river, once you cross ponte Sisto you are welcomed to the neighbourhood by one of its symbols, Piazza Trilussa. With people often enjoying a break on the steps, the piazza is quite an entrance and the perfect place to people watch. After that, whether you go right or left from there, you’re in good hands. Embraced by the friendly vibe, Trastevere is one of the biggest melting pots in Rome. Lived by locals and tourists alike, the neighbourhood is a gateway between the past and the present.

From colourful clotheslines swaying above, unique shops, eateries on every corner, and big piazzas to gather in, Trastevere is picture-perfect all around. Whether you’re strolling for a breakfast spot, searching for an osteria to lunch at, or looking for a nightcap after a long day, there’s no other scene that will give you quite as much choice.

One thing’s for sure: when in Trastevere, you’re sure to have a swell time. With our guide, get ready to find the best things to do in Trastevere.

The best restaurants, bars and shops in Trastevere

The Trastevere Experience.

The best things to see and do in Trastevere

Trastevere Food Tour

Piazza Trilussa, 46

Duration: 4 hours

With Rome’s Trastevere Food Tour you will visit 4 locally loved venues for over 20 delicious tastings, while admiring the beautiful architecture, cobblestone streets and ivy-coated buildings. Tastings include 30 year aged balsamic vinegar, truffles, cheese, hams, D.O.C.G wine, pizza, homemade pasta, gelato and more.

Explore Trastevere & Rome by bike

Via Labicana, 49

Duration: 4 hours

Explore Trastevere and other Roman neighborhoods on a guided bike tour. Easily cycle between ancient monuments and elegant shopping streets, Baroque squares and Renaissance palaces, and beautiful fountains and churches housing innumerable masterpieces. And of course, pedal around Trastevere’s picture-perfect vicolos and stunning piazzas. It’s the experience of a lifetime!

Visit Santa Maria in Trastevere

Piazza di Santa Maria in Trastevere

The reigning queen of Trastevere’s family of must-see destinations, Santa Maria di Trastevere is one of Rome’s oldest churches. First constructed in 221 and 227, the basilica is renowned for its unique and beautiful 13th century mosaics by Pietro Cavallini. Situated in the bustling Piazza Santa Maria di Trastevere, escape the crowds for just a moment, and step into this holy sanctuary of serenity and spirituality.

Stroll through Isola Tiberina

Proud to claim the title of the Tiber River’s only island, Isola Tiberina is a sight worth visiting more than once. Home to a hospital, this boat-shaped island is associated with medicine,a beautiful piazza and a fine cluster of restaurants of course! Located just south of Ponte Garibaldi, Isola Tiberina is undoubtedly the most scenic way to cross from the centre to Trastevere.

Visit Villa Farnesina

Via della Lungara, 230

Read more

It is here in the Villa Farnesina that the young artist Raphael painted the famous frescoes of Amor and Psyche in his workshop in the early years of the sixteenth century. Surrounded by festive garlands of fruit and flowers that enhance the effect of unity between the palazzo and the garden, you can admire the scenes of the handsome god of love and his beautiful but mortal wife.

Get crafty with a mosaics workshop

Via Corsini, 8

Duration: 2/3 hours

Get hands-on and spend two to three hours in a mosaic-making workshop in a beautiful studio in Trastevere. Learn the techniques behind mosaic-making and create your own mosaic to take home with you. A professional artist will be with you every step of the way. If you’re travelling, not to worry–your mosaic will be placed in a box that you can carry anywhere!

Visit the Museo di Roma in Trastevere

Piazza S. Egidio, 1/b

Looking for some artistic refinement between your afternoon espresso and evening serving of carbonara? Step into Museo di Roma in Trastevere. Think paintings, sculptures, and even a touch of photography in this 17th century setting. A common theme permeating the works is typical Roman life and routines; ready to be the judge?

Explore the Botanical Garden of Rome

Largo Cristina di Svezia, 24

Read more

If the frenetic, vibrant streets of Trastevere get a little tiresome, step into a world of serenity at Orto Botanico and recharge! Situated on the fringe of Trastevere this vast garden is operated and maintained by Rome’s Sapienza University. With over 7,000 international plant varieties and a Japanese tea garden, this truly is the place to find your inner zen.

Stained Glass Course in Trastevere

Via Corsini, 9

Duration: 2/3 hours

Get hands-on and spend two to three hours in this pendant-making workshop in a beautiful studio in Trastevere. Learn the techniques and tools of stained glass art and create your own pendant to take home with you. A professional artist will be with you every step of the way.

Discover Trastevere with a treasure hunt

Daily, from 9am to sunset

Discover Trastevere with Foxtrail – a mix between an outdoor escape game and a treasure hunt based on clues. Gather your group, book your slot and explore. There are departure slots every 15 minutes and you can even book last-minute on the same day! Each trail combines technology and creativity, offering interactive installations and clues that take you through off-the-beaten path areas.

Admire the Gianicolo fountain

Via Garibaldi

Situated at the top of Gianicolo Hill, the Fontana dell’Acqua Paola (more commonly referred to as the Gianicolo fountain) built in 1612 faces a picture perfect view of Rome. As the cascading streams run over white marble, be sure to revel in this fine moment of La Dolce Vita.

Discover Trastevere & the Jewish Quarter

Via Luigi Petroselli, 47

Duration: 2 hours

On the other side of Trastevere, you’ll find Rome’s Jewish Quarter, home to one of the oldest Jewish communities in Europe. Cross the river to explore the Tiber Island, Jewish Quarter, Marcello’s theater and more. It’s the perfect occasion to embark on a journey back in time, discovering these two very characteristic neighborhoods of Rome.

Visit Galleria Corsini

Via della Lungara, 10

The National Galleries of Ancient Art are a single museum institution divided between two locations: Palazzo Barberini and the 16th-century Palazzo Corsini, which also houses the prestigious Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei. The Corsini Gallery boasts an extraordinary collection, including Roman-era sculptures, neoclassical statues, and 18th-century furniture. Among the most renowned artists whose works are exhibited in the gallery are Beato Angelico, P.P. Rubens, Guido Reni, Guercino, Caravaggio, and Annibale Carracci.

Like this? Now read: