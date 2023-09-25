Letizia Battaglia exhibition at Baths of Caracalla in Rome

Letizia Battaglia Senza Fine from 27 May to 5 November

Civil passion, the ability to fight, the clear gaze of one who seeks and tells the truth: Letizia Battaglia, with her camera, has spanned the decades, bearing witness to the tragic and painful history of her Sicily and the anti-mafia movement. But she has also been a reference point for civil rights and the perspective of women.

An activist, editor, photographer, with her black and white images, she has represented the right to report without compromise. Just over a year after her passing, the Special Superintendency of Rome, promotes the exhibition “Letizia Battaglia Senza Fine” at the Baths of Caracalla.

The exhibition, which includes 92 photographs, some of them unpublished, is curated by Paolo Falcone and is organized by Electa in collaboration with the Letizia Battaglia Archive and the Falcone Foundation for the Arts.

The exhibition is taking place until November 5th, 2023, during the opening hours of the Baths of Caracalla. The inauguration of the exhibition marked an important event for the Baths of Caracalla with the opening of two new rooms that expand the visitor’s path. The first room, where the exhibition is set up, serves as one of the entrance vestibules to the western gymnasium, while the second was a moderately heated room with a large pool. These spaces, at the end of a significant restoration and recovery project, will be open to the public for the first time.

The entrance ticket is 13 euros (full price) and 7 euros (reduced).

coopculture.it/en/eventi/evento/letizia-battaglia.-senza-fine/