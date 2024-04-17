Water returns to the Baths of Caracalla after more than 1000 years

The Baths of Caracalla in Rome have introduced a reflecting pool

Named “The Mirror” or Lo Specchio, the pool reflects the ancient ruins of the bath complex constructed 1,800 years ago.

The aim of the pool installation at the Baths of Caracalla is to create a harmonious connection between the past and present. It features 20 submerged spotlights and water jets to generate an interplay of steam of the ancient baths.

The site director Mirella Serlorenzi, who introduced the concept, describes the return of the water as “decisive but respectful” while the project director Daniela Porro believes it plays an important role in promoting culture and art.

“The return of water is not only a wonder for its own sake, a joy for the eyes and the spirit, but is meant to be a concrete symbol of reconnection with the ancient world,” said Porro.

The 42 x 32 meter pool, designed by Milan-based architect Hannes Peer, has a stage over the water for hosting types of performances from theater to dance to classical music.

The Baths of Caracalla

The extensive Roman public baths, one of the largest and best preserved thermal complexes of antiquity, are thought to have been constructed between 212 and 216 AD, under the rule of emperors Septimius Severus and Caracalla.

The site was designed to accommodate around 5-6,000 bathers per day. However, it was abandoned after the siege of Rome in AD 537, when Vitige, King of the Goths, severed the aqueducts with the intention of cutting the water supply to Rome.

Today, visitors can explore the labyrinthine areas of the site, which include a gymnasium, changing rooms, frigidarium, tepidarium, and caldarium.

Address:

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla

Opening times:

January 1 to February 28

9am – 4:30pm

March 1 to last Saturday of March

9am – 5:30pm

August 1 to 31

9am – 7:15pm

September 1 to 30

9am – 7pm

October 1 to last Saturday of October

9am – 6:30pm

last Sunday of October to December 31

9am – 4:30pm

Tickets:

Full price: €8; Reduced: €2