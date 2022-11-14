Cotton Club: Jazz & Live Music in Quartiere Trieste

A historic venue in Trieste district that pays homage to the legendary New York jazz club

When it comes to live music, be it jazz, swing or rock’n roll, the Cotton Club is one of the best destinations in Rome.

A historic venue in the Trieste district that pays homage to the legendary New York jazz club, evoking its 1920s atmosphere. The programming ranges from jazz to swing, passing through dixieland and rock’n’roll, without forgetting rhythm ‘n blues. The acoustics, carefully studied in the recent renovation, enabling deep immersion into the music, offering lovers of good music an unforgettable experience. The restaurant serves a selection of dishes, prepared with high quality ingredients and the bar offers a wide selection of whiskies, rums and various gins.

The bottle selection is extensive and includes sophisticated labels that satisfy the most refined palate. The 360° video mapping on the walls of the bar creates a cosy and ever-changing ambience. The evocative atmosphere also makes the Cotton Club a perfect location for private events, birthday parties and corporate dinners.

