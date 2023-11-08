Fonclea, Live Music everyday in Rome

Live Music Pub Restaurant in Prati

Located in the neighborhood of Prati, near the Vatican City, the Fonclea has developed a strong profile on Rome’s music scene and is now well known for its consistently exciting programming. Since 1977, this restaurant and pub features EVERY DAY a broad range of musical acts. Rock, jazz, Latin-American, Folk, and Bluegrass are just a few of the many options.

Serving drinks and Italian & American style dishes, the music line-up has something to offer everyone, every night. When bigger acts want to play an intimate club show, they come here. In fact, the Fonclea has seen performances by the likes of Herbie Goins, Harold Bradley, Jivin’aces, Jho Jhenkins, Keith Tippett, Alex Britti, Amy Stuart, Chicago Jazz Ensemble, Renato Zero, Chet Baker, Renzo Arbore, and tonnes more.

It is set in two basement rooms simply, but comfortably decorated. One of the rooms is dedicated to hosting live music performances and the other room is a quieter place to enjoy good company with a pint and some pub grub (they feature moderately priced hamburgers, salads, pasta and crepes). This is a fantastic opportunity to have a delicious bite and listen to great music!!

Fonclea is open non-stop from 6pm until late-night, and its newly renovated space is air conditioned. During the warmer months, their large outdoor space provides a welcoming and shaded place to dine al fresco.

Address Via Crescenzio, 82a (Vatican) Opening time Everyday 6pm-2am Contacts www.fonclea.it