RISE – Rome Insights Style Experience – kicks off

RISE is the event dedicated to luxury travel professionals and an invitation to explore and be inspired by the endless possibilities that Rome offers.

Presented by Alessandro Onorato, the Councilor for Tourism, Sports, Fashion, and Major Events of Rome Capital, the inaugural edition of “RISE – Rome Insights Style Experience” was unveiled. The event is organized in collaboration with Convention Bureau Roma e Lazio.

From February 27 to March 2, 2025, the Eternal City will transform itself into a stage of light and splendor with a meticulously designed program aimed at captivating, surprising, and moving its visitors. Over these three days, Rome will be showcased as a pinnacle of luxury and heritage, celebrating its role as the global capital of high-end hospitality.

In this first edition, RISE will welcome approximately 60 buyers from the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, along with representatives from Japan, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. A carefully selected group of the most important national and international media and content creators will also be in attendance, experiencing an exhilarating “Roman holiday” that reveals the rich heritage of Rome and its surrounding territory, far from the usual tourist trails.

RISE: Strengthening Rome’s Position as a Luxury Tourism Destination

RISE is a workshop designed to highlight the extraordinary potential of Rome and the Lazio region as destinations of excellence. The high-end travel sector represents a key driver for economic development, requiring a targeted strategy to fully harness its potential. Through a program of B2B meetings and immersive experiences, RISE offers a deep dive into the high-end hospitality and services available in the region, fostering new business opportunities in the international premium tourism market.

The event format is conceived to provide ample networking opportunities. It includes two half-day sessions dedicated to “Insight Meetings” — B2B encounters where high-end segment operators will have the opportunity to meet top international buyers and develop new commercial prospects. Beyond business, engaging experiences are provided through “Style Experiences,” during which buyers, exhibitors, and media representatives will enjoy unique moments—a sensory and cultural journey through art, fashion, design, craftsmanship, lifestyle, and the culinary delights of Rome.

For the first time, the city’s entrepreneurial fabric has understood that by working together and investing, collective benefits can be achieved. states Tourism Councilor Alessandro Onorato

The objective is to reinforce Rome’s positioning as a top destination for luxury tourism. The city is coming off two record-breaking years, with 51.4 million visitors in 2024, and the luxury sector is experiencing a very positive phase, partly thanks to its strategy of leveraging major events.

A crucial element of this project is also the role of Rome Fiumicino Airport, which has been recognized as the best hub in Europe for seven consecutive years, standing as a benchmark of excellence in the international arena.

Luxuty Travel in Rome

Until now, Rome has not had a dedicated luxury offer, but the city is now undergoing a transformation. Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI), an independent platform specializing in the analysis and evaluation of the high-end tourism sector, ranked Rome second in the world in 2024 for new openings of ultra-luxury hotels, surpassed only by London and ahead of international metropolises such as New York, Sydney, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Furthermore, Rome is becoming the most sought-after destination for a new generation of high-end travelers from the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), LATAM (Latin America), India, and the Middle East, in addition to established markets in North America and Northern Europe. Thanks to its unique blend of history, culture, and modernity, Rome is emerging as the new global hub for affluent tourism, outshining many of the world’s major capitals and becoming a reference destination for an international clientele of quality.