De Zhuang Restaurant: the Hot Pot experience in Rome

Discover traditional Chinese dining and conviviality

If you believe you’ve tasted every flavor of the Chinese cuisine, prepare to be pleasantly surprised by a novel culinary experience awaiting you in Rome.

Nestled within the multicultural Esquilino neighborhood, a few steps away from Piazza Vittorio and the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, lies De Zhuang Restaurant. Here, an exciting variety of menus awaits, each dedicated to the unique experience of Chinese Fondue or hot pot style dining. Imagine each table adorned with a central, steaming metal cauldron, inviting guests to partake in the interactive joy of cooking their own meals, picking and mixing different tastes.

The hot pot tradition traces its roots back to the comforting meal enjoyed by fishermen upon returning to port, infusing every bite with a sense of heritage and authenticity.

From Beijing to Rome: make your own meal unique

The dining experience begins with the delightful task of selecting the preferred broth for the table (vegetarian, meaty, or porcini mushroom-infused). Most importantly, guests can tailor their spice preferences with six degrees of intensity, ranging up to the highest level of 75. The meat broth is meticulously crafted to represent the De Zhuang tradition.

After choosing the broth and the spiciness level, guests can personalize their culinary journey by selecting from an array of sauces. From the rich depth of Bejing pesto to the aromatic allure of sesame seed sauce and the savory embrace of oyster sauce, the possibilities are as colorful as they are diverse, ensuring a harmonious match to every meat or fish selection. There are plenty of options, so, if you are unsure, ask away to a member of staff to help you out selecting a good sauce combination.

An accessible menu to share with friends or family

The culinary experience offered is designed to cater to a diverse range of dietary preferences and tastes, ensuring that everyone can find something to enjoy. With menus priced between 25 euros and 40 euros per person, affordability is coupled with culinary delight.

At the heart of the experience is the Hot Pot, a communal cooking pot that maintains warmth throughout the meal. Rooted in Chinese tradition, this interactive dining method invites guests to engage in the culinary process, fostering a sense of connection and shared experience.

Within the Hot Pot, an array of ingredients awaits, spanning from savory meats like beef and lamb to seafood such as prawns. For those adhering to vegetarian or vegan diets, options abound, including ping gu mushrooms, Chinese cauliflower, and an assortment of fresh vegetables. The culinary journey extends even further with offerings like freshly made spaghetti, nutrient-rich seaweeds to most classic dishes like Cantonese rice and dumplings, ensuring a rich and diverse dining experience for all. Don’t forget to try the mango, coconut and lichee light drinks or a wide variety of beers made out of brewed red rice.

Address:

Via di San Vito 15/16 (Esquilino) Opening hours:

Every day from 11:30am to 3pm; from 6pm to 11pm

Closed on Tuesday lunchtime Contact:



+39 06.57297420



dezhuang_hotpot_italy