Natural Thermal Baths Near Rome

Relax like a Roman: the best hot springs, thermal pools and spas for a day trip from Rome

Romans have been soaking in thermal water for more than two thousand years. Ancient complexes such as the Baths of Caracalla were not simply places to wash: they were social spaces where Romans exercised, relaxed and met one another. The monumental ruins survive, but the tradition of soaking in mineral-rich water is very much alive around the capital.

Within roughly 30 to 90 minutes of Rome you can choose between polished thermal spas, historic establishments and simple outdoor pools fed by naturally hot springs. Some are ideal for a full wellness day; others are inexpensive or free places where the experience is closer to the landscape and local bathing culture.

This guide combines the best-known thermal baths near Rome with several worthwhile alternatives in Tuscia and on the coast. Prices and opening times can change seasonally, so always check the official website before setting out.

Thermal baths near Rome at a glance

Place From Rome Style Price guide Best for QC Terme Roma 30 min Luxury spa From €54 Airport stopover, spa day Terme di Roma 30-45 min Thermal spa €16-22 The closest classic terme Terme Sabine di Cretone 45 min Seasonal pools €10 weekday, €13 weekend A summer day out Terme di Stigliano 75-90 min Historic spa €25-30 Quiet wellness Ficoncella 60-75 min Public thermal pools €6-10 Value and sea views Terme dei Papi 90 min Historic thermal pool €18 day entry The iconic Viterbo bath Piscine Carletti 90 min Wild, free pools Free A rustic experience Bullicame 90 min Natural spring area Free History and landscape Bagnaccio 90 min Natural thermal park €8 weekday Outdoor comfort

QC Terme

Luxury spa close to Fiumicino Airport

Address: Via Portuense 2178, Fiumicino

Entry fee: from €54

If you want a polished wellness experience without travelling far from Rome, QC Terme Roma is the

easiest choice. Set in the countryside near Fiumicino airport, the resort combines pools, hydrotherapy areas, relaxation rooms and steam experiences in an elegant setting inspired by the Roman tradition of otium – time deliberately set aside for rest.

It works particularly well on an arrival or departure day, or when you want the comfort of a fullservice

spa rather than a rustic natural spring. Allow several hours rather than treating it as a quick swim. Entry prices vary by package, day and time, so check the current booking calendar before going.

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Terme di Roma – Acque Albule

Traditional sulphurous thermal complex east of Rome

Address: Via Tiburtina Valeria, Tivoli Terme

Entry fee: indoor thermal spa €45 (Mon-Fri), €50 (weekends and holidays); summer outdoor pools from around €16

The Acque Albule at Tivoli Terme are among the most accessible traditional thermal baths from central Rome. The name refers to the pale appearance of the sulphurous water, long associated with this area east of the capital. Today the complex combines thermal treatments, wellness services and seasonal outdoor pools.

For travellers who want a structured spa close to Rome, this is a practical alternative to going all the way to Viterbo. The indoor thermal spa circuit, “Le Vie del Benessere”, costs €45 Monday to Friday and €50 at weekends, and is closed on Tuesdays. The outdoor pool park, open in summer only, is a much cheaper way to spend the day, with entry from around €16 on weekdays and about €21 at weekends. Opening times and pool availability change with the season, so check the official website before you go.

Terme Sabine di Cretone

Seasonal pools in the Sabina countryside

Address: Via dell’Acqua Solfurea, Palombara Sabina

Entry fee: €10-13

Cretone offers a different atmosphere: a green, open-air thermal complex in the Sabina countryside, roughly 45 minutes from Rome by car. Its pools are fed by sulphurous mineral water and the setting makes it especially appealing when you want to combine bathing with a relaxed summer day outside the city.

The pools operate seasonally, so this is not the place to choose without checking ahead. In summer it

can be one of the easiest family-friendly thermal escapes from Rome; outside the main season, verify

opening dates directly before travelling.

Terme di Stigliano

Historic spa surrounded by the Tuscia countryside

Address: Località Bagni di Stigliano 2, Canale Monterano

Entry fee: from €25

About 75 to 90 minutes northwest of Rome, Terme di Stigliano is a good option for travellers who prefer a quiet spa day in the countryside. The historic thermal resort combines a hotel, wellness facilities and a thermal park surrounded by the landscape of the Tolfa Mountains.

The resort now offers different ways to visit, including access to the thermal park and the Helius Day Spa, so it is better to choose the experience directly from the current offers rather than rely on a single admission price. For a shorter late-day visit, the Stigliano AperiSunset combines access to the thermal park with an aperitivo around sunset. Check the official offers page for current availability and conditions

Bagni della Ficoncella

Low-cost public thermal pools overlooking the coast

Address: Strada della Ficoncella, Civitavecchia

Entry fee: €6-10

Ficoncella is one of the best-value hot-spring experiences within easy reach of Rome. On the hills

above Civitavecchia, a series of small pools lets bathers move between different water temperatures

in an informal setting with views towards the coast. The site has deep local roots: the surrounding

area was already known for thermal waters in Etruscan and Roman times.

The baths reopened on 5 September 2026 after temporary works and updated safety measures. From

14 September 2026 the official winter timetable is daily from 8am to 8pm. For non-residents, the

current price is €6 for a morning or afternoon session and €10 for the full day. A car is the simplest

way to reach the site; from Rome, take the A12 towards Civitavecchia and exit at Civitavecchia Nord.

Terme dei Papi

Viterbo’s landmark monumental thermal pool

Address: Largo Socrate Sensi 1, Viterbo

Entry fee: from €18

For a classic thermal day trip, Terme dei Papi remains one of the strongest choices around Rome. Its huge outdoor Monumental Pool covers more than 2,000 square metres and is supplied by the hyperthermal Bullicame spring. The scale of the pool makes the experience feel very different from a hotel spa, especially in cooler weather when steam rises above the water.

Current day entry to the outdoor pool is €18 for adults, with standard daytime access from 9am to 7pm. The complex also offers the natural cave and additional thermal and wellness treatments; a basic ‘Terme Romane’ package combining the pool and natural cave is currently €25. Viterbo is around 90 minutes from Rome by car, making this best suited to a full-day excursion.

Piscine Carletti

Free, rustic outdoor hot pools

Address: Strada Terme, around 2.5 km from central Viterbo

Free access

If your idea of a hot spring is simple, outdoor and unpolished, Piscine Carletti is the most straightforward option in the Viterbo area. The pools are fed by hot thermal water and can be used year-round; bathing on a cold day, with steam rising from the water, is part of the appeal.



Access is free and there is parking nearby, but this is not a managed spa: expect very limited facilities and bring everything you need, including a towel, water and footwear suitable for wet ground. Conditions can change after maintenance or local restrictions, so check local notices before making the journey.

INSPIRATION

The Romeing Guide To Day Spas

Sorgente del Bullicame

Historic natural spring cited by Dante

Address: Strada Bullicame, Viterbo

Free access

Bullicame is less about spa luxury and more about the history and geology of Viterbo. The famous spring emerges at roughly 58°C and has been associated with the city for centuries; Dante even referred to the Bullicame in the Divine Comedy. Channels carry the water away from the spring, and the surrounding landscape makes this one of the most distinctive thermal sites in Tuscia.

The spring area is worth seeing even if your main goal is cultural rather than a long soak. Treat it as a

natural site rather than a serviced thermal establishment: facilities are minimal, water near the source is extremely hot, and local access rules should always be respected.

Il Bagnaccio

Natural thermal park on the Via Francigena

Address: Strada del Garinei, Viterbo

Entry fee: from €8

Bagnaccio sits north of Viterbo along the Via Francigena and strikes a useful balance between wild hot springs and an organised spa. The thermal park has outdoor pools in a natural setting but also basic visitor services, making it more comfortable than completely unmanaged bathing areas.

As of autumn 2026 it is open daily, with reduced hours in winter (typically into the early evening, with a later opening on Tuesday and a later closing at weekends). Standard entry is €8 on weekdays and €10 at weekends and on public holidays. Check the current timetable and prices on the official website before travelling.

Beyond Lazio, Italy offers numerous natural baths to discover. From Sirmione on Lake Garda, ideal for a couple’s weekend, to the Bormio thermal baths, perfect for winter holidays, Salsomaggiore Terme in Tuscany, or the Recoaro Thermal Baths, not far from Venice.

Which thermal bath should you choose?

Closest classic thermal experience : Terme di Roma – Acque Albule.

: Terme di Roma – Acque Albule. Luxury spa day : QC Terme Roma.

: QC Terme Roma. Best historic thermal pool : Terme dei Papi.

: Terme dei Papi. Best free rustic soak : Piscine Carletti.

: Piscine Carletti. Best low-cost organised option : Ficoncella.

: Ficoncella. Best natural setting with basic services : Bagnaccio.

: Bagnaccio. Best for history and landscape : Bullicame.

: Bullicame. Best countryside wellness retreat: Terme di Stigliano.

Practical tips before you go

Check opening times on the official website on the day before travelling. Seasonal hours and

maintenance closures are common.

maintenance closures are common. Bring flip-flops or water shoes, a towel and drinking water, especially at free or semi-wild sites.

Do not expect changing rooms, lockers or showers at unmanaged natural pools.

Hot thermal water can be tiring. Take breaks, stay hydrated and follow on-site safety instructions.

A car gives you far more flexibility for Viterbo, Stigliano and Ficoncella. Tivoli Terme is easier to

combine with public transport.

combine with public transport. Winter can be one of the most atmospheric times to visit outdoor hot pools, but check weather

and access conditions first.

Frequently asked questions