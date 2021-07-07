Lungo Il Tevere 2021

Experience a new side of the Tiber river

With summer being in full swing, it can only mean one thing to the residents of the Eternal City: Lungo il Tevere.

The ever-popular, fun for all, riverside event has successfully continued to draw in hordes of people since 2003 – and this year’s edition is no different. Stretching from Ponte Sublicio to Ponte Sisto, it’s telling that 2021’s event, though smaller, is much more highly anticipated than previous years due to last year’s cancellation (for obvious reasons).

What’s more, the organizers of the event have not failed in pulling out all the stops to transform the banks of the Tevere into a cultural wonderland for all the senses. The photo opportunities are plentiful and tangible artwork such as the painted gorilla and seats with love-heart frames around them should not be missed out on.

Free shows are held nightly and range from live music performed by local bands to vintage pin-up competitions and everything in between. Improvised theatre from R’estate QUI is always a hit and it is now entering its fourth year at entertaining guests along the waterfront. Expect to see shows from improv companies Verba Volant and ArtYou during this edition. Keep an eye out for show dates on the main site.

The entertainment does not just stop there too. Arcade games such as air-hockey tables, nerf-shooting ranges and virtual world capsules are scattered alongside the river to keep young children and competitive adults amused. And, of course, foosball tables are everywhere.

If gaming or spectating is not your thing then check out one of the many shops where you can purchase items. Associazione Culturale has shelf upon shelf of vintage vinyl records and Capim d’Oro has the most wonderfully, handcrafted jewelry fit for any occasion. For quirkier gifts and experiences go to monster dolls for alternative masks, cushions and dolls or if you’re feeling brave, go to Maestro Orpheus to get your cards read. Stop to encounter and pet the adorable puppies and kittens at legal animal adoption agency Aida & A as well.

After snooping at the stalls, games or shows, get a bite to eat. The dining is delightful and there is an abundance of temporary eateries to choose from. As you first cascade down the steps of Ponte Sisto, you come face to face with Il Tempio Del Gusto, a traditional restaurant serving typical Roman fare. Its red and white table-clothed setting. much like its menu, is classic yet appetizing. Venture on a bit further downstream however, and Rome-based menus become seemingly sparse.

Take Taqueria El Paso for instance, a spot whose Tex-Mex menu includes tender Dallas fillets and moreish nachos. Or Rec 23 on the River a beloved, family-friendly Testaccio restaurant that makes a regular appearance to the event. The juiciest of burgers, hot dogs and fries are added to the menu here to satisfy the hungriest of people.

If it is something more European you are looking for, head on over to The Spanish Yard. Their extensive list of Spanish specialties and endless supply of slurp-worthy sangria is bound to suit all types of people.

The real gem of ethnic food along these banks though is none other than Mediterranean Tavern. Their sizzling kebabs, homemade houmous and hookah lounge transport you to the Middle-East. Be sure to order the Sharm el Sheik platter so you can sample the delights of this incredible cuisine before chilling by a hookah.

If staying out after dinner is more your vibe, head further out and grab a cold beer or two at either the Molo Ichnusa or Birra Moretti pop-ups. Though the mentioned food places have wonderful cocktails, nothing quite beats drinking in full-view of the historical Ponte Sisto until the early hours of the morning.

Whatever your preference, this year’s Lungo il Tevere has more than enough to keep you occupied until its close on the 31st of August.

Till August 31st

Daily 7pm – 2am

Along the Tiber Banks between Ponte Sublicio & Ponte Sisto

lungoiltevereroma.it