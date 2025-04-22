The Spanish Steps Are in Bloom Once Again

The Azaleas are back on the Spanish Steps

Celebrating Rome’s birthday, the azaleas are back adorning the Spanish Steps. The iconic 18th-century Baroque staircase on the Piazza di Spagna is now even more picturesque with the temporary addition of the beautiful pink and white flowers.

Since 1952, the city of Rome has yearly unveiled its seasonal floral display of azaleas on the Spanish Steps. During most of the year, these beautiful flowers are tended to by a team of local gardeners at the medieval monastery of San Sisto. But from mid-April, the azaleas are moved to the Spanish Steps when they start to bloom so both locals and tourists can admire the colorful spectacle at the historic piazza.

The tradition actually has its roots in the 1930s, when the blooming flowers would showcase the skillset of Rome’s gardeners in the Villa Aldobrandini Park. In 1952, the display was moved to the Spanish Steps. With the exception of the covid lockdown of 2020, the placing of the azaleas has symbolized the (much awaited) arrival of spring in Rome.

The blooming azaleas turn the Spanish Steps into an enchanting spectacle to behold. Visiting the Spanish Steps is already one of the best things to do in Rome, but now it got even better. You can visit the azaleas on the Spanish Steps until May 18th. How long they can stay in the historic center’s famous piazza highly depends on the weather – so don’t wait out your luck!

Fun fact: The Spanish Steps turned 300 this year. Construction of this Baroque masterpiece started in 1723 and was completed in 1725 by Pope Benedict XIII during the Jubilee Year.

Guest post by: Two in Rome