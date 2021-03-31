Time Travel Rome App: The Roman Empire in your pocket

Time Travel Rome: Roman history itineraries around the world

History and archeology lovers, this one’s for you. If you’re looking for Roman works in Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa you might no longer need a tour guide. This app provides extensive details on around 5,000 must-see Roman sights all around the world. It’s called “Time Travel Rome”, available for free for iPhone and Android. It’s the only app that covers the entirety of the Ancient Roman Empire, you can see the entirety of the Ancient Roman road system (traced by academics from the AWMC and Mercator-E research centers) as well as every notable piece of Ancient Roman infrastructure, art, or ruin.

Users can select any place in the world that has notable Roman sights to see, read, and learn more about the cities, monuments, ruins, and overall historical areas. The app presents the info on one giant map and also contains ten thousand photos and articles. Time Travel Rome’s layout is similar to Google Maps, but unlike Google Maps, most of the app’s features can be accessed with no internet. The app has 200 articles on Rome alone, making it a complete archaeological travel guide of the Eternal City. TimeTravel Rome includes articles about monuments in Pompeii, Herculaneum, Carthage, Jerash, Trier, Constantinople, London, Paris, Cordoba, Lisbon, Nîmes and every other important site of the Ancient Roman Empire.

Historical information about the sites is complemented by literary texts written by classic authors such as Cicero, Augustus, Julius Cesar, Virgil, Horace, Appian, Pliny, Plutarch, Tacitus and many others, making the app suitable for use by Classics teachers and students. Users can find full English versions of about 300 ancient Roman readings. Time Travel Rome also allows its users to search through a large swath of those texts offline.

The app’s purpose is to provide users with wide-ranging reports to pertinent places such as the Vatican Obelisk or the City of Brescia. One more thing you won’t have to think of are directions! No more getting lost trying to find a monument, because Time Travel Rome provides directions to several significant sights within a five-meter radius and calculates the shortest route to get there. Sought-out sights are ranked with four or five stars, and the ranking is based on historical highlights and visual vibrancy.

If users don’t like the app’s pre-generated lists, they can shuffle through the hundreds of must-see sights and ancient texts to personalize their own travel itinerary and library list. To get a hold of this feature you need the upgraded version of the app which will only set you back $7.99. The upgraded version allows users to share any proprietary content of the app with friends and family on social media.

Users who want to stick with the free demo can get even more knowledge of Roman sights by checking out nearby museums listed on the app. In fact, Time Travel Rome points out museums in each area that contain Roman art. This feature allows people to gain more insight into Roman works without purchasing the full app. The new free version unlocks full content for moderate daily use – free users can benefit from the pro functionalities of the app for up to 20 daily free articles.

Time Travel Rome is an app that allows its users to place the Roman Empire in their pocket. To download this application, visit your Google Play or Apple Store on your mobile device.

www.timetravelrome.com