A Guide to Galleria Alberto Sordi in Rome

Rome’s Galleria Alberto Sordi shines again: discover the new shops and restaurants.

Galleria Alberto Sordi is a historic shopping arcade located in the heart of Rome, halfway down Via del Corso and just a short walk from the iconic Trevi Fountain. This elegant space has long been a favorite spot for both locals and tourists to enjoy gourmet experiences and some shopping right in the center of the Eternal City.

History and Restyling

The Galleria was originally designed in the early 1900s by the architect Dario Carbone and was initially named Galleria Colonna. In 2003, it was renamed in honor of the beloved Italian actor Alberto Sordi, a gesture that reflected the deep affection the city holds for him. The structure, built in eclectic style, was conceived as a multifunctional space designed to accommodate both offices and commercial activities.

After being closed to the public for about a year, Galleria Alberto Sordi reopened in early 2024 following a restoration project. This renovation has enhanced the historical and architectural value of the building, with the removal of external glass panels and an improvement in lighting, bringing a renewed sense of grandeur to this iconic location.

“The reopening of Galleria Alberto Sordi represents a fundamental step, another tangible sign of a city that is once again on the rise” remarked Roberto Gualtieri, the Mayor of Rome.

Stores and Restaurants

The new Galleria Alberto Sordi is ready to host 15 commercial establishments. Many are already open, with a mix of both Italian and international brands.

Among these are the pastry shop of Iginio Massari, an undisputed master of high-end Italian patisserie, celebrated both in Italy and abroad, and Antica Focacceria San Francesco, a restaurant dedicated entirely to Sicilian traditional street food. There’s also Rossopomodoro, a popular chain of pizzerias and Mediterranean restaurants.

In July 2024, the Galleria welcomed the opening of Stendhal, a top-tier restaurant that introduces genuine Milanese cuisine to the capital. Helmed by Chef Edoardo Ferrera, this two-story establishment features sleek interiors and offers an all-day menu ranging from lunch to late-night dining.

As for shopping, visitors can explore Hamleys, the British multinational toy retailer founded in 1760, known for its high-quality toys. Uniqlo, the first store in Rome from the renowned Japanese clothing brand, offers its signature minimalistic and stylish apparel. Summer vibes can be found at Havaianas, the famous Brazilian brand known for its beachy footwear.

Finally, book lovers will appreciate the Mondadori Bookstore, which not only offers a wide range of books but also serves as a cultural hub with spaces dedicated to entertainment and literature.

Galleria Alberto Sordi

Piazza Colonna